Core Launches First Labor Operating System: ‘Crews by Core Pro’

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core, the construction labor marketplace designed to solve the massive labor shortage, today announced the launch of Crews by Core Pro, a Labor Operating System ( LaborOS) . This new, single solution platform offers the capability to hire, and manage Crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with your existing systems, to get labor onsite, improve communication and reduce rework. Since its launch in September 2020, the construction labor marketplace has matched hundreds of companies with thousands of workers, all with the help of technology and built-in algorithms that leverage keyword search for both jobs and workers.



“As a labor management platform, we’re connecting the whole team across the field and office, to optimize daily workflow and communication, especially for the foreman and project manager,” said Di-Ann Eisnor, CEO and co-founder of Core. “We spoke to over 5,000 trade professionals and 50 GCs to understand how we could best serve them — what we heard was an overwhelming need for better communication among crews and between the field and office. This feedback inspired us to develop a labor management and communications platform that supports productivity on the job site every day and reduces friction for everyone on the team.”

Across the world’s largest industry, construction, 52% of rework is caused by poor project data and miscommunication. This amounts to an astonishing $31 billion in wasted investment in the US alone. When combined with a 430,000-worker labor gap cited by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for a worker-employer solution is beyond imperative.

Crews by Core Pro LaborOS connects teams in a single system on desktop and/or mobile. This system acts as a single source of truth, empowering workers with the information necessary to optimize productivity and improve success on the jobsite. Project managers and general superintendents have access to managing thousands of tasks, keeping foreman and crews efficient and organized. With no double entry, LaborOS/Crews by Core Pro it is easy to use and is designed to improve transparency between the field and office.

Key features of the Crews by Core App + C4 Control Center include:

A desktop control center (C4) where project managers and general superintendents can manage project status, real-time updates and communication, tasks, subs and Crews.

At-a-glance views of the jobsite situation - who’s there, what tasks are complete, what’s running behind and what needs attention.

An easy to use app for workers to see what tasks are most important and chat with their Foremen on resources and status.

Chat with real-time messaging as easy as WhatsApp but trackable and centralized.

Import tools for your project schedule that automatically create tasks and groups from your project management software to our LaborOS.

Reports and insights on task completion and labor workload.

Task and subtask assignment and management.



Eisnor added, “Now, more than ever, it’s important to focus on employee engagement. By fusing solutions together in one platform, it’s easier and more efficient for companies to measure rework, plan workloads and engage with employees, creating better working environments on every jobsite.”

Core is an online and in-app construction labor marketplace and labor management system created to support the global construction workforce with a wide range of services that help “Build a Career that Builds the World.” Acting as a bridge between laborers, GCs, and subs, Core blends technology with real human engagement to scale referrals, deploy talent, and grow careers. To help solve the massive labor shortage for the world’s largest industry, Core matches employers with a skilled labor workforce and carves new paths for workers allowing them to see their future clearly.

A seed stage company, Core investors include NFX, Google Ventures, and prominent angels including Rob Hayes and Caterina Fake. The Company is currently in pilot phase with several large contractors and 10,000+ workers in Brazil and the U.S. Core is co-founded by Silicon Valley pioneers, Di-Ann Eisnor (Waze), Gene Gutnik (Google), Jenny Austin (Waze), and Erik Klein (PayPal, Dropbox).

To find out more, visit the Crews by Core (LaborOS) website, crews.bycore.com

