Global biologics safety testing market size to expand significantly through 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts cite that global biologics safety testing market size had reached a valuation of USD 3463.90 million in 2020 and is likely to showcase a robust compound annual growth rate over the period of 2021-2026. This growth is primarily driven by flourishing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, favorable regulatory outlook, and surging investments towards research and development.

Moreover, the document talks about the several market segmentations such as product type, application scope, and test type. Critical insights pertaining to the geographical reach and the competitive scenario of this market space is also scrutinized and provided in the study.

High preferences towards pharmaceutical outsourcing along with growing demand for biologics are also stimulating global biologics safety testing industry outlook. Increasing number of pipeline drugs and rising prevalence of chronic conditions are also providing lucrative growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Speaking of which, the race to produce therapeutically advanced drugs has compelled the leading companies to enhance their manufacturing capabilities as well as focus towards cost-efficiency and productivity, which in turn is adding traction to the overall market size.

Strict government regulations regarding biologics safety testing kits and high costs associated with the product could, however, act as a restraining factor to the growth of the market. Regardless, several governments are lately emphasizing towards deploying relevant standards for biological safety, which in turn could potentially fuel global biologics safety testing industry share.

An overview of the market segmentations

The product landscape of global biologics safety testing industry is segmented into services, instruments, and high kits & reagents.

Estimates claim that high kits & reagents captured the largest market share and is likely to depict similar growth trends in the subsequent years, owing to the proliferating sales of the product as compared to its counterparts.

The application scope of this business space includes gene therapy, blood & blood based products, vaccine & therapeutics, and others. By test type, the market is bifurcated into adventitious agent detection tests, sterility test, bioburde test, endotoxin tests, and others.

A summary of the geographical reach

Global scope of operations of this business domain includes regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The country-level bifurcation includes Canada, United States, India, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, and France among others.

In terms of revenue, North America held the largest share in global biologics safety testing industry in the year 2020 and is expected to register continuous growth during the study duration.

Rising R&D activities, rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, escalating investments in biotechnology, and widespread adoption of biologics safety testing kits are swaying the business dynamics in North America.

Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Product Varieties (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Services

Instruments

High Kits & Reagents





Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Gene Therapy

Blood & Blood Based Products

Vaccine & Therapeutics

Others





Global Biologics Safety Testing Market by Test (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

Sterility Tests

Bioburde Tests

Endotoxin Tests

Others

Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

Canada

United States





Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy





Asia-Pacific

India

South Korea

China

Japan





Global Biologics Safety Testing Market by Competitive Scenario (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Eurofins Scientific

WuXi AppTec

Maravai Life Sciences Inc.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Samsung Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Merck Group

Sartorius AG

SGS S.A.

Lonza Group AG

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Biologics Safety Testing Market: Product Overview

4. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Biologics Safety Testing Market

5. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market; An Analysis (2021-2026)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics Safety Testing Market: By Product

5.1.1 High Kits & Reagents ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Instruments - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Services ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics Safety Testing Market: By Application

5.2.1 Vaccine & Therapeutics ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Blood & Blood Based Products ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 Gene Therapy - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 Others ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Biologics safety testing Market: By Test

5.3.1 Endotoxin Tests - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.2 Sterility Tests - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.3 Bioburde Tests ??-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.4 Adventitious Agent Detection Tests ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.5 Others ?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Biologics safety testing Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics safety testing Market: By Region

7. North America Biologics safety testing Market: An Analysis (2021-2026)

7.1 North America Biologics safety testing Market : Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.2 North America Biologics safety testing Market ?? Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type ( High Kits & Reagents, Instruments and Services)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Application Type (Vaccine & Therapeutics, Blood & Blood Based Products, Gene Therapy and Others)

7.5 Market Segmentation By Test (Endotoxin Tests, Sterility Tests, Bioburde Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests and Others)

8. Europe Biologics safety testing Market: An Analysis (2021-2026)

8.1 Europe Biologics safety testing Market : Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.2 Europe Biologics safety testing Market ?? Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (High Kits & Reagents, Instruments and Services)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application Type (Vaccine & Therapeutics, Blood & Blood Based Products, Gene Therapy, Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Test (Endotoxin Tests, Sterility Tests, Bioburden Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests, Others)

9. Asia Pacific Biologics safety testing Market: An Analysis (2021-2026)

9.1 Asia Pacific Biologics safety testing Market : Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Biologics safety testing Market ?? Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type ( High Kits & Reagents, Instruments and Services)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Application Type (Vaccine & Therapeutics, Blood & Blood Based Products, Gene Therapy and Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Test (Endotoxin Tests, Sterility Tests, Bioburden Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests and Others)

10. Global Biologics safety testing Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics safety testing Market - By Product, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics safety testing Market - By Application, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics safety testing Market - By Test, 2026

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics safety testing Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

12.2 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Market Share Analysis

13. Regulatory Compliance

14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)





