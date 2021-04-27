Worldwide Prebiotic Ingredients Industry to 2028 - by Type, Source, Bacterial Activity, Functionality, Application and Region

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prebiotic Ingredients Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type, By Source (Roots, Vegetables, Grains, Others), By Bacterial Activity, By Functionality, By Application (Fortified Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Instant Formula And Others), And By Region, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising concerns about diabetes and increasing prevalence of other chronic diseases globally are key factors driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 5,568.7 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends - Increasing R&D activities for producing innovative products such as organic inulin from chicory roots, which is nutritional ingredient and an ideal substitute to sugar.



The global prebiotic ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 11.48 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing efforts to enhance digestive health, decrease prevalence of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases, and growing awareness regarding health-benefits of consuming prebiotics among consumers are major factors driving market growth.



Prebiotic ingredients are a category of dietary fibers that benefit in the formation of useful bacteria in the gut, thereby leading to a healthy digestive system. These are classified as the non-digestible food ingredients that prebiotics can feed off. Good bacteria play a significant role in regulating your immune system, inhibiting the growth of pathogens (disease-causing bacteria) and digesting food. These are other major factors expected ton drive growth of the global prebiotic ingredients market.



High cost of prebiotic ingredients production, requirement for extensive testing procedure, stringent regulations for approval causing delays are factors that could hamper market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the source segments, the roots segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global prebiotic ingredients market in 2020.

Among the application segments, the fortified food & beverages segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global prebiotic ingredients market in 2020.

Europe market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global prebiotic ingredients market in 2020.

The North America market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global prebiotic ingredients market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate in the global prebiotic ingredients market during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the market report include BENEO, Cargill, DuPont, FrieslandCampina, Tereos SA, Ingredion Inc., Carbiotix, Evolve Biosystems, BioNeutra, and Stratum Nutrition. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Prebiotic Ingredients Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in Prebiotic Ingredients Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing research in the scope of prebiotic ingredients

3.2. Growing scientific innovation in the market

3.3. Rising usage in animal feed products



Chapter 4. Prebiotic Ingredients Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Prebiotic Ingredients Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Prebiotic Ingredients Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 - 2028

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Prebiotic Ingredients Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Growing health awareness among consumers

4.4.1.2. Increasing government support for nutritional foods

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. High Product cost and stringent government regulations

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Prebiotic Ingredients Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Prebiotic Ingredients PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Prebiotic Ingredients Application dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Oligosaccharides

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.3. Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS)

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.4. Galacto-Oligosaccharide (MOS)

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.5. Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Insulin

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Polydextrose

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Source Insights & Trends

6.1. Prebiotic Ingredients Source dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Roots

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Vegetables

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Grains

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Bacterial Activity Insights & Trends

7.1. Prebiotic Ingredients Bacterial Activity dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Bifidobacteria

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3. Lactic Acid Bacteria

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Functionality Insights & Trends

8.1. Prebiotic Ingredients Functionality dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

8.2. Gut Health

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.3. Cardiovascular Health

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. Bone Health

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.5. Immunity

8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.6. Weight Management

8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9. Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Application Insights & Trends

9.1. Prebiotic Ingredients Brand dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

9.2. Fortified Food and Beverages

9.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

9.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

9.3. Dietary Supplements

9.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

9.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

9.4. Instant Formula

9.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

9.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

9.5. Animal Feed

9.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

9.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

9.6. Others

9.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

9.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 10. Prebiotic Ingredients Market Regional Outlook

10.1. Prebiotic Ingredients Market share by region, 2021 & 2028

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.6. Latin America



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

11.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

11.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4. Strategy Benchmarking

11.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. BENEO

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Performance

12.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.2. Cargill

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Performance

12.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3. DuPont

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.4. FrieslandCampina

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Performance

12.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

12.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.5. Tereos SA

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Performance

12.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

12.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.6. Ingredion Inc.

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Financial Performance

12.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking

12.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.7. Carbiotix

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Financial Performance

12.7.3. Product Length Benchmarking

12.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.8. Evolve Biosystems

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Financial Performance

12.8.3. Product Length Benchmarking

12.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.9. BioNeutra

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Financial Performance

12.9.3. Product Length Benchmarking

12.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.10. Stratum Nutrition

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Performance

12.10.3. Product Length Benchmarking

12.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y74wux