Release no. 21/2021 27 April 2021

Passing of Columbus A/S Annual General Meeting and subsequent constitution of the Board of Directors





Company announcement





At Columbus A/S’ Annual General Meeting held on 27 April 2021, all proposals set out in the agenda were adopted, including the following;

The Board of Directors’ report was adopted. The Annual Report for 2020 was approved. The Board of Directors’ proposal regarding distribution of profit was adopted The Board of Directors’ proposal about extraordinary dividend payment, cf. section 182 of the Danish Companies Act of DKK 6 per share was approved. The General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months from the date of the General Meeting to acquire up to 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital against payment which shall not deviate more than 10 per cent up or downwards from the latest listed price of the shares at Nasdaq Copenhagen prior to the acquisition. The Remuneration Report for 2020 was approved in the indicative ballot. The proposal from the Board about new remuneration policy was approved Ib Kunøe, Peter Skov Hansen, Sven Madsen and Karina Kirk were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as the Company’s auditor, and pursuant to the Articles of Association the Company has just one auditor.

Following the Annual General Meeting the Board of Directors convened and constituted itself with Ib Kunøe as Chairman of the Board and Sven Madsen as Deputy Chairman of the Board.

Ib Kunøe Hans Henrik Thrane

Chairman of the Board Interim CEO & Corporate CFO





For further information, please contact:



Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

