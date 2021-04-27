Australia Logistics Market Outlook to 2025 - Revenue generated from Australian Logistics Industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.4% during 2020-2025: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

E-Commerce penetration in Australia increased to 10% by December 2020, although the global average is around 14.1% showcasing a huge potential growth for the Australian Economy, in terms of E-Commerce penetration and in turn Logistics Industry.

Increasing Number of Logistics service providers are focussing on improving their Value Added Services and streamlining their business operations using Big Data, Data Analytics Tools, IoT, AI and others.

Overall National Population of Australia has been growing consistently by 1.3% Y-o-Y. This has led to rise in consumption of Food and Beverages and higher demand for supermarket retailing leading to increase the demand for cold chain solutions in the country.





Rising Investment in technology: Major Logistics Players of Australia are increasingly focussing on improving IT and investing in technology in order to retain their customers in the highly competitive market of the country. Australia's freight networks are already responding to the advent of big data, open data and digital technologies. Micro freight has become an increasingly important part of the country’s freight and supply chain networks. Technologies such as 3D Printing, Autonomous Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Alternative Fuel Vehicles, Drones and more adoption levels are expected to increase in the future in the country.

Improving Infrastructure: Australian Government is investing heavily for improving infrastructure in the country and this trend is expected to be the highest during 2020-2023, with lot of transport infrastructure and increase in government expenditure expected to take place. ~ A$ 15 Bn worth projects are expected to be undertaken during the period.

Rising Demand for Omni-Channel Grocery: Growing middle class population is generating robust demand for high quality groceries sourced from home and abroad. The growing consumption is being facilitated by the expansion of Omni channel distribution leading to increasing demand for cold chain solutions in the country.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Australian Logistics Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Road Freight Services and rising demand for Cold Storage Facilities”, the Australian Logistic Market has been evolving in the country due to factors such as increasing E-commerce penetration due to changing consumer patterns and increasing consumer expenditure; improving transportation and warehousing infrastructure due to multiple government projects; rising investment in technologies such as IoT, Big Data Open Data, AI, Automation and more; growing international trade with other major economies such as China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India and more. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Segments Covered

By Mode of Service- Freight Forwarding Market (Revenues)

Road Freight

Sea Freight

Rail Freight

Air Freight

By Type of Load- Freight Forwarding Market (Revenue and Volume)

LTL

FTL

· By Business Model-Warehousing Market (Revenues)

Industrial Retail

Cold Storage

IFS/ICD

Agriculture

· By End User-Warehousing Market (Revenues)

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices

Textile and Footwear

Electronics

Chemicals

Others

· By Regions-Warehousing Market (Space)

New South Wales

Sydney

Brisbane

Perth

By Service- Cold Chain Market (Revenues)

Cold Transportation

Cold Storage

· By Temperature-Cold Chain Market (Revenues and Number of Pallets)

Freezers and Chillers

Ambient

· By End User-Cold Chain Market (Revenues)

Food and Beverages

Meat and Seafood

Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery and Confectionery

Others

Companies Covered

(Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Companies)

Linfox

DB Schenker

SCT Logistics

CEVA Logistics

DHL Freight Forwarding

Panalpina

Bollore

Yusen Logistics

Aurizon Logistics

Toll Holdings

QLS Group

MJ Logistics

Qube Logistics

K & S Corporation

CTI Logistics

Freight Management Holdings (EFM)

Lindsay Australia

Wiseway Group

Mainfreight Limited

Kings Transport

Glen Cameron Group

Centurion





(Cold Storage Companies)

Cannon Logistics

Lineage Logistics

Karras Cold Logistics

Americold

Scott's RL

OFE Refrigerated Transport

Minus1 Refrigerated Transport

Victoria Cold Storage

ACIT Group

Berle Transport

Laverton Cold Storage

Freezex Refrigerated Transport

QMC Logistics

Acacia Transport

ColdRex Transport





(Co-Packing Companies)

Ferndale

Total Package

Multipack LJM

Pack Centre

Finishing Services

Tripak

Trublu Beverages

Austchilli Group

Fantastick

Assemco

Packlogica

Arrowpack

Key Target Audience

E-commerce Companies

Third-Party Logistic Providers

Potential Market Entrants

Freight Forwarding Companies

Warehousing Companies

Cold Storage Companies

Industry Associations

Consulting Agencies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Comprehensive analysis of Australia Logistics Market and its segments.

Listed major players and their positioning in the market.

Identified major industry developments in last few years and assessed the future growth of the industry.

Australia Logistics Market Revenue

Australia Number of Logistic Companies

Australia Logistic Market Size

Australia Transportation Market Size

Australia Warehousing Market Size

Australia Cold Storage Market Size

Australia Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Consumer Expenditure Australia

Warehousing Hubs Australia

Gross Domestic Product Australia

Australia Third Party Logistics

Australia Tax Regime

Australia Trade and Economic Zones

Australia Road Freight Network

Australia Sea Freight Network

Australia Food Supply Chain

Australia major Logistics Hubs

Australia Drone Technology

Australia Real Time Tracking

Major Pharmacy Chains Australia

Warehousing Automation Australia

Australia Transport Industry Cost Structure

Road Freight International Companies Australia

Road Freight Domestic Companies Australia

Major Ports in Australia

Australia Transportation Industry Future Revenue

Australia Warehousing Market COVID Impact

Australia Warehousing Industry Future Revenue

Australia Transportation Market COVID Impact

Australia Cold Chain Industry COVID Impact





For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

Australia Logistics Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Road Freight Services and Rising demand for Cold Storage Space

