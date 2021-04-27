Global Parkinson's Disease Drug Forecast Report 2021-2029, Featuring Teva, Roche, Prothena, UCB, AbbVie and Norvartis

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parkinson's Disease - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PD market is forecast to experience significant growth during the forecast period; global sales are expected to increase from $3.5B in 2019 to $11.5B in 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This growth will be driven by the launch of 17 late-stage pipeline products.

The highest selling drugs are expected to be: Roche/Prothena's PRX-002 followed by Novo Nordisk's Victoza. PRX-002 is a mAb with disease-modifying properties. KOLs were optimistic about this drug and suggested it may revolutionize PD treatment. Also, the MOA of Victoza was highly regarded as a potential neuroprotective drug in addition to its established high safety profile.



Key Highlights

Current treatments for both early and advanced stage patients focus on controlling the level of dopamine in the brain.

It is anticipated that 17 late stage pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period. These will begin to address longstanding unmet needs and are expected to be the main driver of growth in the PD market across the 7MM.

Roche/Prothena's, a monoclonal antibody, has a novel MOA in the PD market and, if approved, will be revolutionary with potential neuroprotective properties.

The unmet need for therapies for treating late stage complications, such as wearing off, dyskinesia, and psychosis will remain unmet in the 5EU and Japan.

Opportunities are expected for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs which have novel MOAs; which have potential disease modifying properties.

Scope

Overview of PD, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized PD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in two patient segments (early and advanced) forecast from 2019 to 2029.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the PD therapeutics market

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for PD therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase IIb and Phase III development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global PD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Parkinson's Disease: Executive Summary

1.1 Parkinson's Market Expected to Grow Significantly, Driven by New Launches

1.2 High Opportunities and High Risks for Disease-Modifying Therapies Entering the PD Market

1.3 Diverse Pipeline Agents Will Partially Address Key Unmet Needs

1.4 The Entry of Novel Biologics and Innovative Delivery Systems Will Shape the PD Market

1.5 What Do Physicians Think?



2 Introduction



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.1.3 Mechanisms of Cell Death

3.2 Classification or Staging Systems



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease Background

4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

4.3 Global and Historical Trends

4.4 Forecast Methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for PD (2019-2029)

4.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PD

4.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PD

4.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PD

4.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PD by HY Clinical Staging

4.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PD by Type

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 Impact

4.6.3 Limitations of Analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of Analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

5.2 KOL Insights on Disease Management



6 Competitive Assessment



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Effective Treatment of Motor Complications - Dyskinesia, Off-Episodes, Gait, and Balance Problems

7.3 New Therapies for Non-motor Complications - Psychosis and Dementia

7.4 Neuroprotective/Disease-Modifying Agents

7.5 Improved Drug Formulations



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Development of Novel Targets ? mAbs Targeting ?-synuclein, and Gene Therapies

8.1.2 Innovative Drug Delivery Systems

8.1.3 Secondary Indications and Drug Repurposing

8.1.4 Clinical Trial Design

8.1.5 Reliable Biomarkers of Disease Progression

8.1.6 Genetic Studies Required to Learn About Genetic Subtypes of PD



9 Pipeline Assessment



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-Making Trends



12 Market Outlook



