Artificial lift system market size to grow substantially over 2026

Pune, India, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ever-grossing demand for hydrocarbon will help the global artificial lift system market to grow at a fast pace. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Artificial Lift System": Global Market Analysis, Insights, And Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global artificial lift system market is projected to reach US$ 12,707.4Mn by the End of 2026. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will rise from its 2019 valuation of US$ 8,393.5 Mn at a CAGR of 5.32%. Artificial list system provides production capability that in turn, reduces the cost of operation. It also provides long-lasting well life. These are the two major factors that will contribute to market growth.

Key Industry Developments

In February 2019, Tenaris will inaugurate a facility specially designed for sucker rod manufacturing in Conroe, Texas. The new facility will be functional by July 2019 with advanced technologies to optimize efficiencies and reduce production time.

In December 2019, Baker Hughes is pleased to announce the inauguration of its first artificial lift assembly, repair facility in Oman to support Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) operations and other customers in the region aiming to optimize production, cutting cost, and enhancing oil production.

In July 2019, Well Master Corporation has pleased to announce acquisition of leading provider of optimization solution T-Ram Canada Inc.

Tenaris, Quick Connector, Inc., and Other Key Players Emphasize on Product Launches to Strengthen Positions

Quick Connector, Inc., a prominent provider of artificial lift wellhead solutions, based in the U.S.A., announced the launch of their new product called QCI Gas Lift Wellhead Hanger and Adapter in May 2019. The product provides numerous benefits and features for gas lift completions. It also prevents the delay and cost of sourcing through traditional wellhead supplier. Tenaris, a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes, revealed in February 2019 that it will be opening its sucker rod facility in Texas. The facility will will offer modern technologies to decrease production time and enhance efficiency. Earlier, in December 2019, Baker Hughes, a full stream gas and oil company joined hands with Petroleum Development Oman and declared the inauguration of its first ever artificial repair facility and lift assembly. Its main aim was to support PDO’s operations. It also targets those customers residing in the region who are looking for cost reduction, and efficient oil production.

A Rise in the Number of Exploration Activities Likely to Boost Growth in European Countries

Geographically, the global Artificial Lift System market is divided into Latin America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, in North America, the U.S. currently holds the largest share of artificial list system market, accounting more than 40% artificial lifts distributed in the world. There has been a rise in the number of gas and oil exploration activities combined with technological advancements that has boosted the market in this continent. Fortune Business Insights states that in North America, countries namely, Alaska, Texas, North Dakota, and Permian region are anticipated to witness growth of the Artificial Lift System during the forecast period. This is because the production in these regions have recently reached at a peak level. On the other hand, Europe is predicted to exhibit considerable growth likely due to the increasing number of exploration that have been taking place in the North Sea region.

Top Players Overview:

Weatherford

Schlumberger Limited

Baker Hughes

Dover Corporation

Borets International

National Oilwell Varco

Halliburton

Summit ESP, LLC

John Crane

SPOC Automation

Flotek Industries

Quick Connector, Inc.

Key Market Driver – Numerous onshore and offshore E&P

Key Market Restraint – Environmental restrictions and government policies

