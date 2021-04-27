Alabama Jubilee Ready to Go Up Up and Away

Decatur, Ala., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 50 big beautiful hot-air balloons will fill the sky above Decatur, Ala., the last weekend in May during the annual Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic. The must-see event of North Alabama is set for May 29-30, 2021, at Point Mallard Park and features hot air balloons, live music, a balloon glow, antique cars and tractors, motorcycles, arts and crafts, fireworks, other family fun with activities on the ground and in the air.

The Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic has become a Memorial Day weekend tradition for many families for 44 years. The celebration begins bright and early Saturday, May 29, at 6:15 a.m., with the hound and hare balloon race: one balloon flies off the Jubilee field and the others try to follow to see which pilot can get closest to a target put down by the hare balloon.

Saturday's activities include an antique and classic auto expo from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the Ice Complex and the popular Decatur Art Guild arts and crafts show from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the pavilion. The Sons of Liberty Bike Show will take place Saturday next to T.C. Almon Recreation Center with registration from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m. The Southland Flywheelers will host an antique tractor show, featuring some of the best restored and maintained tractors in the Southeast, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A tractor parade follows at 10 a.m., and at 11 a.m., there will be tractor games and a pedal tractor park opens for kids 6 years old and under. An afternoon hot-air balloon flight is set for 5:15 p.m. and at 8:15 p.m., the Balloon Glow is a must see as towering balloons of all colors light up Point Mallard Park.

Another round of friendly competition between the hot-air balloon pilots is scheduled for Sunday, May 30 with the Lynn Layton Chevrolet Key Grab. Balloons should start flying into the Jubilee field starting about 7 a.m. The Decatur Art Guild arts and crafts show reopens from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering festivalgoers plenty of time to shop for handmade items in between the balloon activities. Another fun flight is set to launch about 6:30 p.m.

Bands will perform on stage both days at 7 p.m. and the two-day event concludes with the Alabama Jubilee Fireworks Spectacular at 9:30 p.m.

Admission to the Alabama Jubilee is free. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Please note all balloon activities are weather permitting. Balloons do not fly, tether or glow in the rain or if wind on the ground is stronger than about 8 mph or if there are thunderstorms nearby. During the Alabama Jubilee, Point Mallard Park is a “No-Drone Zone” according to FAA regulations. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. For safety reasons, pets are strongly discouraged due to the loud noise caused by the balloons and the large number of people present.

All activities take place inside Point Mallard Park, a 750-acre municipal park providing year-round recreation facilities in Decatur, Ala. For more information and a schedule of events, please visit www.alabamajubilee.net.

