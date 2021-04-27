Thailand Connected Trucks Telematics Market Report 2021: A Well-balanced Business Strategy with Innovative Business Models and Regional Expansion

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport & Logistics Sector to Fuel Thailand's Connected Trucks Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reports the findings of a 2020 survey about the use of telematics and fleet management systems in commercial vehicles used for transport & logistics and postal & delivery services in Thailand. It provides additional analysis on customer perceptions, switching potential, and willingness to pay for services.
The telematics market in Thailand has evolved over the years and gained a lot of momentum. After an increase in the number of road accidents and lives lost in commercial vehicle accidents, Thailand's government enacted strict regulations for safety and operation that include telematics system installation on trucks and tractor-trucks used for transporting dangerous goods and hazardous materials, and additional features for real-time surveillance through a mobile digital video recorder in order to monitor a driver's in-cabin behaviour.
In 2015, Thailand's Department of Land Transport (DLT) introduced a program that mandates 6-wheel or above vehicles to install a telematics system, a driver card reader, and a driver monitoring system to verify the identity of the driver and monitor road safety practices. Data will be linked in real-time to the DLT's Transport Management Centre.
All public transportation vehicles and 10-wheel vehicles now must have telematics equipment, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed expansion of the mandate to medium-duty trucks including the 6-wheeler segment until after 2021.
Thailand's telematics market is well prepared for advanced technologies and state-of-the-art features such as advanced driver assistance systems and mobile digital video recording systems with quad high definition and ultra-high definition integrated with vehicle tracking and driver monitoring.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Thailand's Connected Trucks Telematics Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives - Telematics & Fleet Management Survey
- Survey Research Scope
- Research Methodology
3. Vehicle Segmentation and Regulations in Thailand
- Vehicle Segmentation and Solution Usage
- Sample Profile
- Regulations Pertaining to Transport & Logistics and Postal & Delivery Services
- Key Regulations in Thailand
- Pattern of Fleet Operation
- Daily Driving Hours and Distance Average
- Type of FMS Used
- FMS Management
- Percentage of Vehicles with FMS
- Usage of Telematics for Vehicle-related Functions
- Usage of Telematics for Operations-related Functions
- Usage of Telematics for Driver-related Functions
- Third-party or Self-developed Solutions
- Third-party Service Providers
- Standard vs. Customised Features
- Telematics Acquisition and Comparison Behaviour
- Switching Telematics Vendors
- Criteria for Selecting a Telematics System
- Reaction to TSP Features
- Additional Comments on Features
- Willingness to Pay for Telematics - Initial Costs
- Willingness to Pay for Telematics - Initial Costs without Outliers
- Willingness to Pay for Telematics - Operational Costs
- Willingness to Pay for Telematics - Operational Costs without Outliers
- Interest in Telematics Solutions
4. Growth Opportunities Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - A Well-balanced Business Strategy with Innovative Business Models and Regional Expansion
5. Summary and Conclusions
6. Next Steps
