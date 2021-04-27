Global Shrimp Market Report 2021-2026: Breakdown by Penaeus Vannamei, Penaeus Monodon, Macrobrachium Rosenbergii, Others

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shrimp Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shrimp market reached a volume of 8.12 Million Tons in 2020. The market is expected to witness moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Drivers:



The global market has been witnessing positive growth as manufacturers are adding several value-added products to their product lines. These products are gaining popularity in several countries such as the United States, Europe and Japan which has helped in expanding the consumer base.



Shrimp consumption has been growing continuously, especially in countries like India and China, on account of rising organized retail chains across the region. In addition, since the demand for seafood products is income elastic, a continuous increase in the number of consumers with higher disposable incomes is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.



The governments of major producing countries have acknowledged the seafood sector as a high priority industry and are currently promoting it with several fiscal reliefs and incentives. For instance, government bodies in India, such as MPEDA (Marine Products Exports Development Authority), are supporting shrimp culture through cluster farming approach. Similar initiatives are also being taken in Vietnam, Thailand and China which are expected to attract new investors to the industry.



The market has traditionally been an export-oriented market in untapped markets, such as India, with only a small share of the total production consumed domestically. Over the last few years, however, the domestic market in these countries has started flourishing. The demand, which was primarily focused in big cities until a few years ago, is now spreading to tier-II and tier-III cities and the domestic consumption is expected to increase continuously over the next few years.



Breakup by Species:

Penaeus vannamei

Penaeus monodon

Macrobrachium rosenbergii

Others

Penaeus vannamei is currently the most popular species. It is farmed in numerous nations including the United States, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Brazil, China and Thailand.



Breakup by Size:

< 21

21-25

26-30

31-40

41-50

51-60

61-70

>70

The size range of 41-50 exhibits a clear dominance in the market as they can be used in the preparation of several dishes including pasta, mixed seafood dishes, tostadas and tacos.



Regional Insights:



Major Producing Regions:

China

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Ecuador

China accounts for the majority of the production on account of increasing government support for improving product quality and promoting sustainable farming practices.



Major Consuming Regions:

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Others

Based on consumption, China represents the largest market as shrimp is an integral part of Chinese cuisine and is widely used in noodle soup and bonnet (dumpling).



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key player operating in the market.



