Global Halal Cosmetics Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global halal cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 74.7 Billion in 2020.

Halal cosmetics are manufactured by using ingredients, which are permissible according to the Islamic Sharia law. These products are free from any parts or materials derived from a human body. Other than this, such cosmetic products do not contain ingredients obtained from animals, which are prohibited by Islamic law or from the ones slaughtered in a non-halal way.

These products are also free from genetically modified organisms (GMO) as they are considered unclean. Each of these products must be certified by manufacturers to guarantee that it does not contain any components which are not in compliance with Islamic law. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global halal cosmetics market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Global Halal Cosmetics Market Drivers:



The market is driven by an increasing Muslim population, which now accounts for over a fifth of the global population. With the younger generation emerging as more conscious consumers, the overall spending on halal products is increasing.



Earlier, the choice of halal cosmetics used to be limited, however, over the past few years there has been an increase in the demand for these products, which has led to a consequent rise the number of halal-certified cosmetic manufacturers in the market. Currently, these manufacturers offer a wide range of products, including perfumes, toners, lipstick, shampoos, lotions, soaps, powders and shower gels.



At present, a significant share of the non-Muslim population is shifting towards halal beauty products as they symbolize safety, cleanliness, hygiene, and are free from animal byproduct. Also, the production, packaging and storage process of halal cosmetics requires optimum level of cleanliness, which is driving their demand across several non-Muslim countries.



The online market, including e-commerce and social media platforms, continues to play a key role in driving the demand for halal cosmetics and is growing faster than other traditional distribution channels. Besides, manufacturers are also using social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram to influence consumers on a large scale.

Currently, personal care products dominate the market, gaining immense popularity amongst both Muslim and non-Muslim population. These products are further segregated as skincare, haircare, fragrances and others.

At present, most halal cosmetics are distributed across the globe with the use of several offline channels, such as boutiques, specialty stores, multi-brand stores and brand outlets.



On the geographical front, Asia Pacific currently represents the largest market for halal cosmetics, accounting for the majority of the global share.



Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Amara Cosmetics

Pure Halal Beauty

SAAF International

Sampure Minerals

Inika Cosmetics

Martha Tilar Group

One Pure

Ivy Beauty

MMA Biolab

The Halal Cosmetics company

Clara International

INGLOT

Jataine

Le Wangi De Wangi

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global halal cosmetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key product types in the global halal cosmetics industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global halal cosmetics industry?

What are the major distribution channels in the global halal cosmetics industry?

What are the various application segments in the global halal cosmetics industry?

What are the leading regional markets in the global halal cosmetics industry?

What are the price trends of halal cosmetics?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global halal cosmetics market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global halal cosmetics market?

What is the structure of the global halal cosmetics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global halal cosmetics market?

How are halal cosmetics manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Halal Cosmetics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Personal Care Products

6.1.1 Skin Care

6.1.2 Hair Care

6.1.3 Fragrances

6.2 Color Cosmetics

6.2.1 Face

6.2.2 Eyes

6.2.3 Lips

6.2.4 Nails



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online

7.2 Offline

8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Halal Cosmetics Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrbc5e



