GCN Announces Expanded Commercial Relationship with Dexerto as Strategic Partner for Collegiate Esports Series

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that the Gaming Community Network (“GCN”) has agreed to an expanded commercial agreement with Dexerto, a leading esports internet property. Dexerto will add to GCN marketing and content coverage support for the upcoming Collegiate Esports series debuting in late May 2021.



“GCN is firing on all cylinders as it continues to put up contract wins and build the foundation necessary for ongoing success,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “In the short period of time since acquiring GCN, the team has landed several contracts which are expected to make a meaningful contribution to GameSquare’s consolidated revenue and profitability. Today’s news builds on last week’s announcement of Chris Kindt and Drew Brunson joining the GCN team, which highlights the quality of people we are attracting and the expectations we have for revenue growth. Our sales pipeline is significant, and I look forward to sharing more announcements as GCN and Code Red convert their substantial opportunities into meaningful, and profitable, sales.”

Dexerto to Provide Additional Inventory and Coverage of the Collegiate Esports series

Dexerto is a long-time preferred partner to GCN. Its industry leading site provides award-winning esports, gaming and influencer coverage, including news, interviews, reviews, opinions, guides and tournament coverage. The expanded relationship with Dexerto provides GCN with both expanded marketing resources and content support around the Collegiate Esports series and the 100+ universities and colleges that will be competing. GameSquare management believes that this positions GCN in an enviable industry position as it continues to grow the breadth, and quality, of its reach as it bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. The Company’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

