Publicly Traded Acquired Sales Corp. Announces LftdXSvg LLC, a Joint Venture Between Delta 8 THC Industry Leaders Lifted Made (makers of Urb Finest Flowers) and Savage Enterprises (makers of Delta Effex) To Make and Sell Hemp-Derived THCV Products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP ) ( www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com ), which plans to change its name to LFTD Inc., today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made, Kenosha, Wisconsin ( www.LiftedMade.com ) and privately-held Savage Enterprises, Irvine, California, have partnered to create an equally-owned new entity called LftdXSvg LLC to make and sell products containing hemp-derived THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin).



Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of AQSP, and founder and CEO of Lifted Made, said: “Lifted Made’s Urb Finest Flowers brand is well known for rolling out new hemp-derived products offering consumers new cannabinoid profiles. THCV is a rare cannabinoid whose benefits are beginning to be recognized within the industry. Partnering with Chris Wheeler, Matt Winters and the Savage team on exciting new THCV products under LftdXSvg LLC is an important initiative for us!”

Christopher Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, said: “Savage is very excited to be partnering with Lifted Made on LftdXSvg’s new THCV products. Working together will reduce our cost of raw materials, will allow joint development of THCV product formulations, and will give LftdXSvg access to the extensive distribution and sales channels of both Lifted Made and Savage. Hopefully this will set the stage for additional close collaboration between Lifted Made and Savage in the future, and both companies are excited about that.”

About Acquired Sales Corp.

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX ticker symbol AQSP) is focused upon investing in rapidly growing companies that make hemp-derived, cannabinoid-infused products such beverages, lotions, oils, dabs, saucy dmnds, flower, cartridges, disposable vapes, hemp cigarettes, tinctures, bath bombs, balms, body washes, and gummies. In February, 2020, AQSP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) ( www.LiftedMade.com ), now located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made’s Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived delta-8-THC and CBD products is rapidly growing and is nationally recognized. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH ( www.GETFR3SH.com ). AQSP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company ( www.AblisBev.com ), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits ( www.CraterLakeSpirits.com ) and Bend Spirits, Inc. ( www.Bendistillery.com ), all located in Bend, Oregon. Please read AQSP's filings with the U.S. SEC which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com .

About Savage Enterprises

Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2013 by co-owners Christopher Wheeler and Matthew Winters. Savage Enterprises is a manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived products, including CBD and delta 8 THC products (under the brand name Delta Effex), e-liquid, and Kratom. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com .

