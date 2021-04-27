Bunker Hill Mining Engages Cutfield Freeman & Co. As Re-Start Financing Advisor

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Cutfield Freeman & Co. (“CF&Co.”) to provide independent advice on all aspects of restart mining finance related to the Bunker Hill Mine in Idaho, USA.



Sam Ash CEO stated, “As a logical next step on the back of our robust restart PEA that envisages $42 million of initial capital expenditures over a 15 month period, we are excited to be partnering with CF&Co., the pre-eminent global mining finance advisory firm, to assist us in evaluating project finance alternatives. We look forward to continuing discussions, and initiating new ones, with interested parties over the coming months concurrent with the completion of ongoing technical studies.”

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Under new Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill Mining Corp intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American precious-metal assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or under its profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

For additional information contact: ir@bunkerhillmining.com

