Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

27 April 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 29 April 2021

Effective from 29 April 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 29 April 2021 to 29 July 2021:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030482922, (SNR), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 29 April 2021: 0.9680% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.

