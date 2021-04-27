Stifel Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Record net revenues of $1.1 billion, increased 24.3% with the year-ago quarter.

Record net revenues in Global Wealth Management and Institutional Group segments.

Net income available to common shareholders of $164.7 million, or $1.40 per diluted common share.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $176.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share.

Record client assets of $378.6 billion, increased 36.9% compared with the year-ago quarter and 5.9% sequentially.

Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1) was 26.5%.

was 26.5%. Non-GAAP annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 28.4%.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend per share, an increase of 36% from the prior quarter.

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $164.7 million, or $1.40 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $1.1 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $81.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share,(2) on net revenues of $913.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $176.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“I am pleased with our first quarter results as we generated record net revenue and the second highest earnings per share in Stifel’s history,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel. “The strength of our performance was driven by record revenue in both our operating segments, Global Wealth Management and Institutional Group. The operating environment in 2021 has been a tailwind to our business as the equity markets are up, client engagement is strong, credit remains solid, and investment banking activity surged. Our results in the quarter again illustrate the benefits of our diverse business as the investments we have made have enabled us to participate in these robust market conditions to a far greater magnitude than we could have in years past. Looking forward, Stifel is well positioned for another strong year.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except per share data) GAAP

3/31/21 GAAP

3/31/20 %

Change GAAP

12/31/20 %

Change Non-GAAP (3)

3/31/21 Non-GAAP (3)

3/31/20 %

Change Net revenues $ 1,134,789 $ 913,034 24.3 $ 1,059,910 7.1 $ 1,134,980 $ 913,213 24.3 Net income $ 173,015 $ 86,589 99.8 $ 188,469 (8.2 ) $ 184,714 $ 96,777 90.9 Preferred dividends 8,289 4,844 71.1 7,677 8.0 8,289 4,844 71.1 Net income available to common shareholders $ 164,726 $ 81,745 101.5 $ 180,792 (8.9 ) $ 176,425 $ 91,933 91.9 Earnings per diluted common share (2) $ 1.47 $ 0.75 96.0 $ 1.61 (8.7 ) $ 1.57 $ 0.84 86.9 Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (2) $ 1.40 $ 0.71 97.2 $ 1.55 (9.7 ) $ 1.50 $ 0.80 87.5 Compensation ratio 61.5 % 63.2 % 58.6 % 60.9 % 62.5 % Non-compensation ratio 18.4 % 24.2 % 19.3 % 17.7 % 23.4 % Pre-tax operating margin (4) 20.1 % 12.6 % 22.1 % 21.4 % 14.1 %

Net Revenues

Net revenues were a record $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2021, a 24.3% increase from the first quarter of 2020 and a 7.1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. Net revenues, compared with the first quarter of 2020, reflected significantly higher investment banking revenues, asset management and service fees, and increased brokerage revenues, partially offset by lower net interest income. Net revenues, compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, reflected increased capital raising revenues, growth in brokerage revenues and asset management and services fees, as well as higher net interest income, partially offset by lower advisory fee revenues.

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $378.6 million, an 8.3% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 10.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/21 3/31/20 % Change 12/31/20 % Change Global Wealth Management $ 201,104 $ 179,879 11.8 $ 185,719 8.3 Institutional brokerage: Equity capital markets 79,121 70,195 12.7 69,201 14.3 Fixed income capital markets 98,395 99,688 (1.3 ) 87,664 12.2 Total institutional brokerage 177,516 169,883 4.5 156,865 13.2 Total brokerage revenues (5) $ 378,620 $ 349,762 8.3 $ 342,584 10.5

Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $201.1 million, an 11.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and an 8.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $79.1 million, a 12.7% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 14.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $98.4 million, a 1.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 12.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.



Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were a record $339.3 million, an 89.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 0.5% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/21 3/31/20 % Change 12/31/20 % Change Capital raising: Global Wealth Management $ 13,549 $ 10,314 31.4 $ 9,562 41.7 Equity capital markets 147,419 60,195 144.9 104,097 41.6 Fixed income capital markets 47,838 32,887 45.5 50,613 (5.5 ) Institutional Group 195,257 93,082 109.8 154,710 26.2 Total capital raising (5) 208,806 103,396 101.9 164,272 27.1 Advisory fees 130,482 76,072 71.5 173,395 (24.7 ) Total investment banking (5) $ 339,288 $ 179,468 89.1 $ 337,667 0.5

Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $13.5 million, a 31.4% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 41.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $147.4 million, a 144.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 41.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $47.8 million, a 45.5% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 5.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Advisory fee revenues were $130.5 million, a 71.5% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 24.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $278.1 million, a 17.0% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020 and an 11.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the comparative period in 2020 is primarily attributable to higher asset values and strong fee-based asset flows. Please refer to the Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table for additional details.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $113.1 million, a 17.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 7.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the impact of lower interest rates. Please refer to the Net Interest Income Analysis table for additional details.

Interest income was $127.5 million, a 20.9% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 6.4% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Interest expense was $14.4 million, a 40.7% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020 and a 0.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compensation and benefits expenses were $697.9 million, which included $6.2 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $577.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $621.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 60.9% in the first quarter of 2021 (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in compensation and benefits expenses, compared with the first quarter of 2020, is primarily attributable to revenue growth, as well as the change in the composition of revenues.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/21 3/31/20 GAAP compensation and benefits $ 697,914 $ 577,179 As a percentage of net revenues 61.5 % 63.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (6) Merger-related and severance (6,174 ) (6,427 ) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 691,740 $ 570,752 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 60.9 % 62.5 %

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, non-compensation operating expenses were $209.0 million, which included $9.1 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $220.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $203.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 17.7% (non-GAAP measure).

The decrease in non-compensation operating expenses, compared with the first quarter of 2020, is primarily attributable to the release of the allowance for credit losses driven by improvements in the outlook for macroeconomic conditions, and lower travel, entertainment, and conference-related expenses. In addition, the net provisions for litigation matters were lower. These decreases were partially offset by higher volume-related expenses, including investment banking transaction expenses, reflecting an increase in activity levels. In addition, occupancy expense and professional fees were higher. In addition, non-compensation operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were impacted by an increase in the provision for credit losses as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/21 3/31/20 GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 208,983 $ 220,749 As a percentage of net revenues 18.4 % 24.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (6) Merger-related (9,064 ) (6,904 ) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 199,919 $ 213,845 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 17.7 % 23.4 %

Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 24.1%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 24.8% for the first quarter of 2020 and 19.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 24.1%.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/21 3/31/20 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 54,877 $ 28,517 GAAP effective tax rate 24.1 % 24.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (6) Merger-related and severance 3,670 3,300 Other 60 22 3,730 3,322 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 58,607 $ 31,839 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 24.1 % 24.8 %

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies’ operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For information about the risks and important factors that c ould affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results, financial position and liquidity may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except per share amounts) 3/31/21 3/31/20 % Change 12/31/20 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 213,614 $ 211,098 1.2 $ 199,847 6.9 Principal transactions 165,006 138,666 19.0 142,737 15.6 Brokerage revenues 378,620 349,764 8.3 342,584 10.5 Capital raising 208,806 103,396 101.9 164,276 27.1 Advisory fees 130,482 76,072 71.5 173,395 (24.7 ) Investment banking 339,288 179,468 89.1 337,671 0.5 Asset management and service fees 278,147 237,775 17.0 249,928 11.3 Other income 25,634 9,207 178.4 24,366 5.2 Operating revenues 1,021,689 776,214 31.6 954,549 7.0 Interest revenue 127,540 161,177 (20.9 ) 119,876 6.4 Total revenues 1,149,229 937,391 22.6 1,074,425 7.0 Interest expense 14,440 24,357 (40.7 ) 14,515 (0.5 ) Net revenues 1,134,789 913,034 24.3 1,059,910 7.1 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 697,914 577,179 20.9 621,344 12.3 Occupancy and equipment rental 72,032 66,073 9.0 73,729 (2.3 ) Communication and office supplies 41,825 41,124 1.7 40,443 3.4 Commissions and floor brokerage 15,703 14,842 5.8 12,687 23.8 Provision for credit losses (5,252 ) 16,068 (132.7 ) — n/m Other operating expenses 84,675 82,642 2.5 77,006 10.0 Total non-interest expenses 906,897 797,928 13.7 825,209 9.9 Income before income taxes 227,892 115,106 98.0 234,701 (2.9 ) Provision for income taxes 54,877 28,517 92.4 46,232 18.7 Net income 173,015 86,589 99.8 188,469 (8.2 ) Preferred dividends 8,289 4,844 71.1 7,677 8.0 Net income available to common shareholders $ 164,726 $ 81,745 101.5 $ 180,792 (8.9 ) Earnings per common share: (2) Basic $ 1.53 $ 0.76 101.3 $ 1.70 (10.0 ) Diluted $ 1.40 $ 0.71 97.2 $ 1.55 (9.7 ) Cash dividends declared per common share (2) $ 0.15 $ 0.11 36.4 $ 0.11 36.4 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: (2) Basic 107,746 106,929 0.8 106,041 1.6 Diluted 117,875 114,929 2.6 116,828 0.9





Summary Segment Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/21 3/31/20 % Change 12/31/20 % Change Net revenues: Global Wealth Management $ 631,495 $ 582,956 8.3 $ 575,252 9.8 Institutional Group 506,081 332,238 52.3 489,448 3.4 Other (2,787 ) (2,160 ) n/m (4,790 ) n/m Total net revenues $ 1,134,789 $ 913,034 24.3 $ 1,059,910 7.1 Operating expenses: Global Wealth Management $ 408,264 $ 388,789 5.0 $ 378,790 7.8 Institutional Group 388,893 290,498 33.9 365,793 6.3 Other 109,740 118,641 (7.5 ) 80,626 36.1 Total operating expenses $ 906,897 $ 797,928 13.7 $ 825,209 9.9 Operating contribution: Global Wealth Management $ 223,231 $ 194,167 15.0 $ 196,462 13.6 Institutional Group 117,188 41,740 180.8 123,655 (5.2 ) Other (112,527 ) (120,801 ) (6.8 ) (85,416 ) 31.7 Income before income taxes $ 227,892 $ 115,106 98.0 $ 234,701 (2.9 ) As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits Global Wealth Management 53.3 51.2 52.8 Institutional Group 59.6 62.0 58.1 Non-comp. operating expenses Global Wealth Management 11.4 15.5 13.0 Institutional Group 17.2 25.4 16.6 Income before income taxes Global Wealth Management 35.3 33.3 34.2 Institutional Group 23.2 12.6 25.3 Consolidated pre-tax margin 20.1 12.6 22.1





Financial metrics (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 3/31/21 3/31/20 12/31/20 Total assets $ 28,141,581 $ 25,896,006 $ 26,604,254 Total shareholders' equity $ 4,318,872 $ 3,470,326 $ 4,238,766 Book value per common share (2) (7) $ 35.96 $ 30.75 $ 35.91 Return on common equity (8) 17.6 % 10.0 % 20.0 % Non-GAAP return on common equity (3) (8) 18.8 % 11.2 % 21.6 % Return on tangible common equity (1) 26.5 % 16.6 % 30.8 % Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (3) 28.4 % 18.6 % 33.3 % Tier 1 common capital ratio (9) 16.0 % 14.3 % 16.5 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (9) 19.4 % 16.6 % 20.2 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (9) 11.5 % 9.6 % 11.9 % Pre-tax margin on net revenues 20.1 % 12.6 % 22.1 % Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (3) (4) 21.4 % 14.1 % 23.8 % Effective tax rate 24.1 % 24.8 % 19.7 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (3) 24.1 % 24.8 % 19.7 %





Statistical Information (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations) 3/31/21 3/31/20 % Change 12/31/20 % Change Financial advisors 2,182 2,130 2.4 2,187 (0.2 ) Independent contractors 92 94 (2.1 ) 93 (1.1 ) Total financial advisors 2,274 2,224 2.2 2,280 (0.3 ) Locations 446 447 (0.2 ) 450 (0.9 ) Total client assets $ 378,615,000 $ 276,627,000 36.9 $ 357,429,000 5.9 Fee-based client assets $ 137,804,000 $ 93,633,000 47.2 $ 129,372,000 6.5 Client money market and insured product $ 23,616,000 $ 17,234,000 37.0 $ 22,837,000 3.4 Secured client lending (10) $ 3,124,545 $ 3,148,790 (0.8 ) $ 2,816,973 10.9

Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited) Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues: Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/21 3/31/20 % Change 12/31/20 % Change Private Client Group (11) $ 233,805 $ 193,260 21.0 $ 208,238 12.3 Asset Management 30,114 29,762 1.2 28,298 6.4 Third-party Bank Sweep Program 2,102 3,308 (36.5 ) 2,782 (24.4 ) Other (12) 12,126 11,445 6.0 10,610 14.3 Total asset management and service fee revenues $ 278,147 $ 237,775 17.0 $ 249,928 11.3 Fee-based Assets: Three Months Ended ($ in millions) 3/31/21 3/31/20 % Change 12/31/20 % Change Private Client Group (11) $ 119,836 $ 80,617 48.6 $ 111,995 7.0 Asset Management 31,115 22,752 36.8 29,864 4.2 Elimination (13) (13,147 ) (9,736 ) 35.0 (12,487 ) 5.3 Total fee-based assets $ 137,804 $ 93,633 47.2 $ 129,372 6.5 Third-party Bank Sweep Program $ 6,455 $ 1,491 332.9 $ 6,555 (1.5 ) ROA (bps) (14) Private Client Group (11) 83.5 83.9 83.8 Asset Management 38.7 38.0 37.9 Third-party Bank Sweep Program 12.3 95.0 18.9





Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 ($ in millions, except percentages) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Interest-earning assets: Cash and federal funds sold $ 1,812.2 $ 0.9 0.20 % $ 931.8 $ 3.7 1.58 % $ 1,545.2 $ 1.1 0.28 % Financial instruments owned 807.8 2.9 1.43 1,076.6 4.6 1.70 670.9 2.2 1.33 Margin balances 961.6 6.1 2.53 1,231.7 10.1 3.29 869.0 5.9 2.70 Investments: Asset-backed securities 4,724.6 21.3 1.80 4,538.5 37.0 3.26 4,826.6 21.5 1.78 Mortgage-backed securities 905.9 3.3 1.44 1,094.2 6.0 2.18 758.8 2.6 1.38 Corporate fixed income securities 639.8 5.4 3.37 732.8 5.0 2.76 602.8 4.1 2.74 Other 6.4 — 2.06 22.3 0.1 2.14 6.8 0.1 2.10 Total Investments 6,276.7 30.0 1.91 6,387.8 48.1 3.01 6,195.0 28.3 1.83 Loans: Commercial and industrial 4,573.6 39.5 3.45 3,560.3 38.0 4.27 4,206.7 32.7 3.11 Residential real estate 3,994.5 27.0 2.71 3,416.1 25.3 2.96 3,820.8 27.7 2.90 Securities-based loans 2,002.3 9.7 1.94 2,063.8 16.5 3.19 1,899.7 9.6 2.03 Commercial real estate 371.0 3.3 3.51 445.0 5.8 5.22 379.1 3.3 3.52 Loans held for sale 534.4 2.8 2.09 374.5 4.0 4.26 489.1 3.0 2.45 Other 639.9 4.9 3.07 500.1 5.6 4.46 649.3 4.9 3.02 Total Loans 12,115.7 87.2 2.88 10,359.8 95.2 3.67 11,444.7 81.2 2.84 Other interest-bearing assets 596.2 0.4 0.32 607.9 (0.5 ) (0.30 ) 469.6 1.2 1.00 Total interest-earning assets/interest income 22,570.2 127.5 2.26 20,595.6 161.2 3.13 21,194.4 119.9 2.26 Interest-bearing liabilities: Senior notes 1,112.5 12.1 4.35 1,017.1 11.2 4.40 1,311.0 14.4 4.39 Deposits 17,629.6 1.3 0.03 15,377.9 9.6 0.25 16,429.1 1.2 0.03 FHLB 15.8 — 0.29 590.5 2.4 1.59 137.0 0.1 0.34 Other interest-bearing liabilities 1,209.6 1.0 0.34 1,719.4 1.2 0.29 513.9 (1.2 ) (0.94 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $ 19,967.5 $ 14.4 0.29 % $ 18,704.9 $ 24.4 0.52 % $ 18,391.0 $ 14.5 0.32 % Net interest income/margin $ 113.1 2.00 % $ 136.8 2.66 % $ 105.4 1.99 %





Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (15) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 ($ in millions, except percentages) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Interest

Rate Interest-earning assets: Cash and federal funds sold $ 962.3 $ 0.3 0.12 % $ 446.0 $ 1.2 1.10 % $ 546.7 $ 0.2 0.15 % Investments 6,276.7 30.0 1.91 6,387.8 48.1 3.01 6,195.0 28.3 1.83 Loans 12,115.7 87.2 2.88 10,359.8 95.2 3.67 11,444.7 81.2 2.84 Other interest-bearing assets 40.7 0.2 2.23 59.6 0.6 4.02 42.8 0.4 3.20 Total interest-earning assets/interest income 19,395.4 117.7 2.43 17,253.2 145.1 3.36 18,229.2 110.1 2.42 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits 17,629.6 1.3 0.03 15,377.9 9.6 0.25 16,429.1 1.2 0.03 FHLB 15.8 — 0.29 590.5 2.4 1.59 137.0 0.1 0.34 Other interest-bearing liabilities 1.4 — 7.92 1.6 — 7.09 1.4 0.1 9.87 Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $ 17,646.8 1.3 0.03 % $ 15,970.0 12.0 0.30 % $ 16,567.5 1.4 0.03 % Net interest income/margin $ 116.4 2.40 % $ 133.1 3.09 % $ 108.7 2.39 %





Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (15) - a component of Global Wealth Management Selected operating data (unaudited): Three Months Ended ($ in 000s, except percentages) 3/31/21 3/31/20 % Change 12/31/20 % Change Net interest income $ 116,387 $ 133,131 (12.6 ) $ 108,699 7.1 Credit loss provision/(release) (5,252 ) 16,068 (132.7 ) — n/m Charge-offs 934 20 n/m — n/m Net interest margin 2.40 % 3.09 % (69) bps 2.39 % 1 bps





Financial Metrics (unaudited): As of ($ in 000s, except percentages) 3/31/21 3/31/20 12/31/20 Total assets $ 20,500,414 $ 18,442,914 $ 18,867,133 Total shareholders' equity 1,474,473 1,224,307 1,399,382 Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale) 12,422,234 10,565,287 11,558,008 Total deposits 18,715,133 16,880,933 17,396,497 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,189,664 3,363,961 2,229,878 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 4,758,910 3,083,065 4,114,840 Commercial and industrial 4,923,494 3,813,862 4,296,089 Residential real estate 4,158,033 3,495,136 3,956,670 Securities-based loans 2,089,747 1,945,371 1,933,974 Commercial real estate 374,736 399,732 366,485 Loans held for sale 330,521 570,787 551,248 Stifel Bank & Trust: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9) 11.1 % 11.7 % 11.4 % Tier 1 capital ratio (9) 11.1 % 11.7 % 11.4 % Total capital ratio (9) 12.4 % 13.0 % 12.7 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (9) 7.1 % 7.1 % 7.1 % Stifel Bank: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9) 18.5 % 15.6 % 16.5 % Tier 1 capital ratio (9) 18.5 % 15.6 % 16.5 % Total capital ratio (9) 19.2 % 16.5 % 17.7 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (9) 7.3 % 7.3 % 7.3 % Credit Metrics: Allowance for credit losses $ 129,109 $ 121,017 $ 135,295 Allowance as a percentage of retained loans 1.06 % 1.20 % 1.22 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Total nonperforming assets $ 13,756 $ 14,616 $ 13,925 Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.07 %





Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/21 3/31/20 %

Change 12/31/20 %

Change Revenues: Commissions $ 147,505 $ 136,897 7.7 $ 139,594 5.7 Principal transactions 53,599 42,982 24.7 46,125 16.2 Brokerage revenues 201,104 179,879 11.8 185,719 8.3 Asset management and service fees 278,109 237,760 17.0 249,907 11.3 Net interest 117,775 138,682 (15.1 ) 110,521 6.6 Investment banking (16) 13,549 10,333 31.1 9,562 41.7 Other income 20,958 16,302 28.6 19,543 7.2 Net revenues 631,495 582,956 8.3 575,252 9.8 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 336,721 298,370 12.9 303,961 10.8 Non-compensation operating expenses 71,543 90,419 (20.9 ) 74,829 (4.4 ) Total non-interest expenses 408,264 388,789 5.0 378,790 7.8 Income before income taxes $ 223,231 $ 194,167 15.0 $ 196,462 13.6 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 53.3 51.2 52.8 Non-compensation operating expenses 11.4 15.5 13.0 Income before income taxes 35.3 33.3 34.2





Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/21 3/31/20 %

Change 12/31/20 %

Change Revenues: Commissions $ 66,109 $ 74,198 (10.9 ) $ 60,253 9.7 Principal transactions 111,407 95,685 16.4 96,612 15.3 Brokerage revenues 177,516 169,883 4.5 156,865 13.2 Capital raising 195,257 93,082 109.8 154,710 26.2 Advisory fees 130,482 76,053 71.6 173,399 (24.8 ) Investment banking 325,739 169,135 92.6 328,109 (0.7 ) Other (17) 2,826 (6,780 ) n/m 4,474 (36.8 ) Net revenues 506,081 332,238 52.3 489,448 3.4 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 301,624 205,988 46.4 284,607 6.0 Non-compensation operating expenses 87,269 84,510 3.3 81,186 7.5 Total non-interest expenses 388,893 290,498 33.9 365,793 6.3 Income before income taxes $ 117,188 $ 41,740 180.8 $ 123,655 (5.2 ) As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 59.6 62.0 58.1 Non-compensation operating expenses 17.2 25.4 16.6 Income before income taxes 23.2 12.6 25.3



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) 3/31/21 3/31/20 12/31/20 GAAP net income $ 173,015 $ 86,589 $ 188,469 Preferred dividend 8,289 4,844 7,677 Net income available to common shareholders 164,726 81,745 180,792 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related and severance (18) 15,429 13,510 17,706 Provision for income taxes (19) (3,730 ) (3,322 ) (3,444 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 11,699 10,188 14,262 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 176,425 $ 91,933 $ 195,054 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (2) 117,875 114,929 116,828 GAAP earnings per diluted common share (2) $ 1.47 $ 0.75 $ 1.61 Non-GAAP adjustments (2) 0.10 0.09 0.13 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share (2) $ 1.57 $ 0.84 $ 1.74 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (2) $ 1.40 $ 0.71 $ 1.55 Non-GAAP adjustments (2) 0.10 0.09 0.12 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (2) $ 1.50 $ 0.80 $ 1.67

Footnotes

(1) Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets was $51.7 million, $47.2 million, and $50.7 million, as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Historical periods have been restated to conform with the current period presentation.

(2) All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the December 2020 three-for-two stock split.

(3) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(4) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of 21.4% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $15.4 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $227.9 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $1.1 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(5) Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.

(6) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(7) Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding.

(8) Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity.

(9) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.

(10) Includes client margin balances held by the Company’s broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at the Company’s bank subsidiaries.

(11) Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.

(12) Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.

(13) Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.

(14) Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.

(15) Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, Stifel Trust Company, N.A, and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A.

(16) Includes capital raising and advisory fees.

(17) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.

(18) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.

(19) See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”

