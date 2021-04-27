Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $9.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $4.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Return on assets of 1.01% and return on equity of 11.81%

Credit quality metrics remained stable and reduced COVID-19 exposure drove a negative credit loss provision of $1.0 million

Period-end loan balances grew by $51 million, or 2.6% sequentially SBA PPP Round 2 originations totaled $65 million through March 31 st SBA PPP Round 1 forgiveness pay-offs totaled $36 million - $143 million in balances remain at period-end SBA PPP deferred fees remaining at March 31 st totaled $5 million ($2 million for Round 1 and $3 million for Round 2)

Average deposit balances grew $173 million, or 5.7% sequentially and reflected stimulus inflows as well as strong core deposit growth

Noninterest expense declined $0.9 million driven by lower expense for other real estate and compensation

Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”) contributed $0.09 per share

“I am pleased with our first quarter results,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “Rising consumer spending, lower unemployment, improving credit quality and a noticeable increase in loan activity in and around our markets, are contributing to a stronger economy. Our core business is performing well. In addition to round two of the SBA PPP loans, we experienced solid growth in commercial real estate and residential loans, culminating in net loan growth of $51 million, or 2.6% for the quarter. Wealth management, mortgage and debit/credit cards performed well. Expenses declined $0.9 million, or 2% quarter over quarter. After evaluating our credit risk, we lowered our allowance for credit losses by $1.8 million, or 8%. This was based on our current level of problem assets and pandemic-related extensions, a $0.5 million net recovery for the quarter and our positive outlook on the economy. The past year has been challenging. Our team has responded to every challenge and we have tweaked our business model, where appropriate. While our tactics may change, our strategy remains the same -- to produce long-term value for our shareowners. I am optimistic about our future.”

COVID-19 Update

We continue to closely monitor conditions in our communities. With case counts trending downward in most of our markets, we established a phased plan for safely returning to work beginning February 1st.

On March 1 st , all of our banking offices returned to normal banking hours and lobby services.

, all of our banking offices returned to normal banking hours and lobby services. For the near term, we will continue to maintain flexible in-office and remote working arrangements for non-retail associates to limit building capacity.

We are adhering to national guidelines and local safety ordinances to protect both clients and associates.

We continue to support clients with the Small Business Administration Payment Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) by actively assisting with the Round 1 forgiveness process and offering funding for clients eligible in Round 2.

Discussion of Operating Results

Summary Overview

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the $2.0 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $2.3 million decrease in the provision for credit losses and lower noninterest expense of $0.9 million, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in noninterest income and lower net interest income of $0.5 million.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the $9.5 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $14.3 million increase in noninterest income and a lower provision for credit losses of $6.0 million, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $9.5 million and lower net interest income of $1.3 million. This comparison reflects the acquisition of a 51% membership interest in, and consolidation of, CCHL on March 1, 2020.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.01% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 11.81% for the first quarter of 2021. These metrics were 0.84% and 8.97% for the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively, and 0.57% and 5.20% for the first quarter of 2020, respectively.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $24.6 million compared to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to both prior periods reflected lower rates earned on investment securities and variable/adjustable rate loans. The year-over-year decline also reflected lower rates on overnight funds. Partially offsetting these declines were higher volumes of earning assets, including lower yielding SBA PPP loans and overnight funds.

The federal funds target rate has remained in the range of 0.00%-0.25% since March 2020 when the Fed reduced its overnight rate by 150 basis points, and as a result, we continue to experience lower repricing of our variable/adjustable rate earning assets and investment securities. Our overall cost of funds remained low during the first quarter of 2021 at 0.11%, a decrease of three basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a reduction in short-term borrowings.

Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.85%, a decrease of 15 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decline of 93 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. The decreases were primarily attributable to significant growth in overnight funds which reduced our margin. Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021, excluding the impact of overnight funds in excess of $200 million, was 3.45%. We discuss the effect of the pandemic related stimulus programs on our balance sheet in more detail below under Discussion of Financial Condition.

Provision for Credit Loss

We recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.0 million (consisting of a negative $2.3 million for HFI loans, partially offset by a $1.3 million expense for unfunded loan commitments) for the first quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The negative provision for the first quarter of 2021 generally reflected improving economic conditions and a lower level of expected losses related to COVID-19. Further, we recognized net loan recoveries of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. We discuss the allowance for credit losses and COVID-19 exposure further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $29.8 million compared to $30.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 was due to lower mortgage banking revenues of $0.6 million and deposit of $0.4 million, partially offset by higher bank card fees of $0.2 million and other income of $0.1 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the $14.3 million increase reflected higher mortgage banking revenues of $13.9 million, wealth management fees of $0.5 million, and bank card fees of $0.6 million, partially offset by lower deposit fees of $0.7 million.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $40.5 million compared to $41.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $31.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to lower compensation expense of $0.6 million and other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense of $0.7 million, partially offset by higher other expense of $0.5 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the $9.5 million increase reflected expenses added by the CCHL acquisition as Core CCBG’s expenses remained flat.

The 51% ownership acquisition of CCHL and consolidation into CCBG’s financial statements occurred on March 1, 2020. The table below reflects the major components of noninterest income for both Core CCBG and CCHL to help facilitate a better understanding of the year over year comparison.

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Core

CCBG CCHL Core

CCBG CCHL Core

CCBG CCHL Deposit Fees $ 4,271 - $ 4,713 $ - $ 5,015 $ - Bank Card Fees 3,618 - 3,462 - 3,051 - Wealth Management Fees 3,090 - 3,069 - 2,604 - Mortgage Banking Fees 279 16,846 302 17,409 1,138 2,115 Other 1,296 426 1,205 363 1,459 96 Total Noninterest Income $ 12,554 $ 17,272 $ 12,751 $ 17,772 $ 13,267 $ 2,211 Salaries $ 12,171 $ 10,276 $ 12,384 $ 10,398 $ 13,488 $ 2,242 Other Associate Benefits 3,396 221 3,740 200 3,957 49 Total Compensation 15,567 10,497 16,124 10,598 17,445 2,291 Occupancy, Net 5,106 861 5,056 920 4,748 231 Other 7,344 1,101 6,899 1,751 5,797 457 Total Noninterest Expense $ 28,017 $ 12,459 $ 28,079 $ 13,269 $ 27,990 $ 2,979

Income Taxes



We realized income tax expense of $2.8 million (effective rate of 19%) for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $2.8 million (effective rate of 22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.3 million (effective rate of 24%) for the first quarter of 2020. Tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was unfavorably impacted by a $0.3 million discrete tax expense. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the decrease in our effective tax rate was attributable to converting CCHL to a partnership for tax purposes in the second quarter of 2020. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 18%-19% in 2021.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets were $3.498 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $160.5 million, or 4.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of $746.0 million, or 27.1%, over the first quarter of 2020. The increase over both prior periods was primarily driven by higher deposit balances, which funded growth in both overnight funds sold and SBA PPP loans. Deposit balances increased as a result of strong core deposit growth, in addition to funding retained at the bank from SBA PPP loans, and various other stimulus programs.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $814.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $705.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $234.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase compared to both prior periods was driven by strong core deposit growth, in addition to pandemic related stimulus programs (see below – Funding).

Average loans held for investment (HFI) increased $50.9 million, or 2.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $196.6 million, or 10.6%, over the first quarter of 2020. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, average loan balances increased across all loan types except institutional and consumer, which declined slightly. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, average loan balances increased across all loan types except institutional, consumer, and HELOCs. Period-end HFI loans increased $51.3 million, or 2.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $195.3 million, or 10.5%, over the first quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021, we originated an additional round of SBA PPP loans totaling $65.4 million (reflected in the commercial loan category) which averaged $23.7 million for the quarter. Approximately $256 million in SBA PPP loans have been made since the inception of this program. Through the first quarter of 2021, approximately $47 million in SBA PPP loans have been forgiven and paid-off ($11 million in Q4 2020 and $36 million in Q1 2021). Forgiveness applications are expected to remain strong over the next three months for SBA PPP loans funded in 2020, and then over the course of 2021 for the SBA PPP loans funded in 2021. SBA PPP loan fee income totaled approximately $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2021 we had $5.0 million (net) in deferred SBA PPP loan fees.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $22.0 million compared to $23.8 million at December 31, 2020 and $21.1 million at March 31, 2020. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The $1.8 million net decrease in the allowance for the first quarter of 2021 reflected net loan recoveries totaling $0.5 million and the release of $2.3 million in reserves which reflected lower expected loan losses related to COVID-19. At March 31, 2021, the allowance represented 1.07% of HFI loans and provided coverage of 411% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.19% and 406%, respectively, at December 31, 2020 and 1.13% and 433%, respectively, at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, excluding SBA PPP loans (100% government guaranteed), the allowance represented 1.19% of HFI loans compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2020.

Credit Quality/COVID-19 Exposure

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $5.5 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $6.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $6.3 million at March 31, 2020. Nonaccrual loans totaled $5.4 million at March 31, 2021, a $0.5 million decrease from December 31, 2020 and a $0.5 million increase over March 31, 2020. The balance of OREO totaled $0.1 million at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $0.7 million from December 31, 2020 and a $1.3 million decrease from March 31, 2020.

We continue to monitor our loan portfolio for segments that continue to be affected by the pandemic. To assist our clients, we have extended loans totaling $333 million of which 75% were for commercial borrowers and 25% were for consumer borrowers. Approximately $328 million, or 98%, of the loan balances associated with these borrowers have resumed making regularly scheduled payments of which loan balances totaling $2.9 million were over 30 days delinquent and an additional $0.6 million was on nonaccrual status at March 31, 2021. Of the $5 million that remains on extension, no loans were classified at March 31, 2021.

Funding (Deposits/Debt)

Average total deposits were $3.240 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $173.4 million, or 5.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2020 and $686.8 million, or 26.9%, over the first quarter of 2020. Average core deposits grew $546.8 million over the first quarter of 2020, which includes $342.9 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $113.0 million in savings account balances. In addition, average public fund deposits grew $121 million during this period. Over the past 12 months, multiple government stimulus programs have been implemented, including the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, which are responsible for a large part of the growth in average deposits. Given these increases, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile throughout 2021 due to the uncertain timing of the outflows of the stimulus related balances and the economic recovery. It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain robust due to our strong overnight funds sold position. The Bank continues to strategically consider ways to safely deploy a portion of this liquidity.

Average short-term borrowings decreased $29.2 million over the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $30.5 million over the first quarter of 2020, which reflected a seasonal fluctuation in warehouse line borrowing needs to support CCHL’s loans held for sale.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $324.4 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $320.8 million at December 31, 2020 and $328.5 million at March 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $9.5 million, a $1.6 million increase in fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt, net adjustments totaling $0.3 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, stock compensation accretion of $0.2 million, and a $0.1 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss for our pension plan. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by a common stock dividend of $2.5 million ($0.15 per share), reclassification of $4.2 million to temporary equity to increase the redemption value of the non-controlling interest in CCHL, and a $1.4 million decrease in the unrealized gain on investment securities.

At March 31, 2021, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.20% compared to 17.30% at December 31, 2020 and 17.19% at March 31, 2020. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.63%, 13.71%, and 13.55%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 8.97%, 9.33%, and 10.81%, respectively, on these dates. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 6.13% at March 31, 2021 compared to 6.25% and 7.98% at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.9 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 85 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition, including the impact of our participation in government programs related to COVID-19; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $ 324,426 $ 320,837 $ 339,425 $ 335,057 $ 328,507 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 89,095 89,095 89,095 89,095 89,275 Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A 235,331 231,742 250,330 245,962 239,232 Total Assets (GAAP) 3,929,884 3,798,071 3,587,041 3,499,524 3,086,523 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 89,095 89,095 89,095 89,095 89,275 Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 3,840,789 $ 3,708,976 $ 3,497,946 $ 3,410,429 $ 2,997,248 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B 6.13 % 6.25 % 7.16 % 7.21 % 7.98 % Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C 16,875,719 16,844,997 16,800,563 16,821,743 16,845,462 Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 13.94 $ 13.76 $ 14.90 $ 14.62 $ 14.20





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 EARNINGS Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 9,506 $ 7,746 $ 4,287 Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.56 $ 0.46 $ 0.25 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Assets 1.01 % 0.84 % 0.57 % Return on Average Equity 11.81 8.97 5.20 Net Interest Margin 2.85 3.00 3.78 Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 54.90 55.00 37.52 Efficiency Ratio 74.36 % 74.36 % 74.89 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital 16.08 % 16.19 % 16.12 % Total Capital 17.20 17.30 17.19 Leverage 8.97 9.33 10.81 Common Equity Tier 1 13.63 13.71 13.55 Tangible Common Equity (1) 6.13 6.25 7.98 Equity to Assets 8.26 % 8.45 % 10.64 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 410.78 % 405.66 % 432.61 % Allowance as a % of Loans HFI 1.07 1.19 1.13 Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI (0.10 ) 0.09 0.23 Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO 0.27 0.33 0.34 Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.21 % STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 28.98 $ 26.35 $ 30.62 Low 21.42 18.14 15.61 Close $ 26.02 $ 24.58 $ 20.12 Average Daily Trading Volume 30,303 22,271 40,536 (1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Unaudited 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 73,973 $ 67,919 $ 76,509 $ 75,155 $ 72,676 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 851,910 860,630 626,104 513,273 196,936 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 925,883 928,549 702,613 588,428 269,612 Investment Securities Available for Sale 406,245 324,870 328,253 341,180 382,514 Investment Securities Held to Maturity 199,109 169,939 202,593 232,178 251,792 Total Investment Securities 605,354 494,809 530,846 573,358 634,306 Loans Held for Sale ("HFS") 82,081 114,039 116,561 76,610 82,598 Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"): Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 413,819 393,930 402,997 421,270 249,020 Real Estate - Construction 138,104 135,831 125,804 117,794 122,595 Real Estate - Commercial 669,158 648,393 656,064 662,434 656,084 Real Estate - Residential 358,849 342,664 335,713 353,831 354,150 Real Estate - Home Equity 202,099 205,479 197,363 194,479 196,443 Consumer 267,666 269,520 268,393 266,417 275,982 Other Loans 7,082 9,879 10,488 4,883 6,580 Overdrafts 950 730 1,339 1,069 1,533 Total Loans Held for Investment 2,057,727 2,006,426 1,998,161 2,022,177 1,862,387 Allowance for Credit Losses (22,026 ) (23,816 ) (23,137 ) (22,457 ) (21,083 ) Loans Held for Investment, Net 2,035,701 1,982,610 1,975,024 1,999,720 1,841,304 Premises and Equipment, Net 86,370 86,791 87,192 87,972 87,684 Goodwill 89,095 89,095 89,095 89,095 89,275 Other Real Estate Owned 110 808 1,227 1,059 1,463 Other Assets 105,290 101,370 84,483 83,282 80,281 Total Other Assets 280,865 278,064 261,997 261,408 258,703 Total Assets $ 3,929,884 $ 3,798,071 $ 3,587,041 $ 3,499,524 $ 3,086,523 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,473,891 $ 1,328,809 $ 1,378,314 $ 1,377,033 $ 1,066,607 NOW Accounts 993,571 1,046,408 827,506 808,244 779,467 Money Market Accounts 269,041 266,649 247,823 240,754 210,124 Regular Savings Accounts 518,373 474,100 451,944 423,924 384,480 Certificates of Deposit 103,232 101,594 103,859 105,041 104,907 Total Deposits 3,358,108 3,217,560 3,009,446 2,954,996 2,545,585 Short-Term Borrowings 55,687 79,654 90,936 63,958 76,516 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 1,829 3,057 5,268 5,583 5,896 Other Liabilities 109,487 102,076 71,880 75,702 70,044 Total Liabilities 3,577,998 3,455,234 3,230,417 3,153,126 2,750,928 Temporary Equity 27,460 22,000 17,199 11,341 7,088 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Common Stock 169 168 168 168 168 Additional Paid-In Capital 32,804 32,283 31,425 31,575 32,100 Retained Earnings 335,324 332,528 333,545 328,570 321,772 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (43,871 ) (44,142 ) (25,713 ) (25,256 ) (25,533 ) Total Shareowners' Equity 324,426 320,837 339,425 335,057 328,507 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,929,884 $ 3,798,071 $ 3,587,041 $ 3,499,524 $ 3,086,523 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 3,597,071 $ 3,475,904 $ 3,271,672 $ 3,185,418 $ 2,776,228 Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,994,620 2,024,349 1,780,223 1,700,391 1,614,277 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 19.22 $ 19.05 $ 20.20 $ 19.92 $ 19.50 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 13.94 13.76 14.90 14.62 14.20 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 16,852 16,791 16,761 16,780 16,812 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 16,876 16,845 16,801 16,822 16,845 (1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Unaudited 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,350 $ 23,878 $ 23,594 $ 23,687 $ 23,593 Investment Securities 1,883 2,096 2,426 2,737 3,015 Funds Sold 213 180 146 88 757 Total Interest Income 25,446 26,154 26,166 26,512 27,365 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 208 201 190 218 939 Short-Term Borrowings 412 639 498 421 132 Subordinated Notes Payable 307 311 316 374 471 Other Long-Term Borrowings 21 30 40 41 50 Total Interest Expense 948 1,181 1,044 1,054 1,592 Net Interest Income 24,498 24,973 25,122 25,458 25,773 Provision for Credit Losses (982 ) 1,342 1,308 2,005 4,990 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 25,480 23,631 23,814 23,453 20,783 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit Fees 4,271 4,713 4,316 3,756 5,015 Bank Card Fees 3,618 3,462 3,389 3,142 3,051 Wealth Management Fees 3,090 3,069 2,808 2,554 2,604 Mortgage Banking Revenues 17,125 17,711 22,983 19,397 3,253 Other 1,722 1,568 1,469 1,350 1,555 Total Noninterest Income 29,826 30,523 34,965 30,199 15,478 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 26,064 26,722 26,164 23,658 19,736 Occupancy, Net 5,967 5,976 5,906 5,798 4,979 Other Real Estate, Net (118 ) 567 219 116 (798 ) Other 8,563 8,083 8,053 7,731 7,052 Total Noninterest Expense 40,476 41,348 40,342 37,303 30,969 OPERATING PROFIT 14,830 12,806 18,437 16,349 5,292 Income Tax Expense 2,787 2,833 3,165 2,950 1,282 Net Income 12,043 9,973 15,272 13,399 4,010 Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (2,537 ) (2,227 ) (4,875 ) (4,253 ) 277 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 9,506 $ 7,746 $ 10,397 $ 9,146 $ 4,287 PER COMMON SHARE Basic Net Income $ 0.56 $ 0.46 $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.25 Diluted Net Income 0.56 0.46 0.62 0.55 0.25 Cash Dividend $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 16,838 16,763 16,771 16,797 16,808 Diluted 16,862 16,817 16,810 16,839 16,842





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL") AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Unaudited 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT Balance at Beginning of Period $ 23,816 $ 23,137 $ 22,457 $ 21,083 $ 13,905 Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL) - - - - 3,269 Provision for Credit Losses (2,312 ) 1,165 1,265 1,615 4,990 Net Charge-Offs (522 ) 486 585 241 1,081 Balance at End of Period $ 22,026 $ 23,816 $ 23,137 $ 22,457 $ 21,083 As a % of Loans HFI 1.07 % 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.11 % 1.13 % As a % of Nonperforming Loans 410.78 % 405.66 % 420.30 % 322.37 % 432.61 % ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS Balance at Beginning of Period 1,644 $ 1,467 $ 1,424 $ 1,033 $ 157 Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL) - - - - 876 Provision for Credit Losses 1,330 177 43 391 - Balance at End of Period(1) 2,974 1,644 1,467 1,424 1,033 CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 69 $ 104 $ 137 $ 186 $ 362 Real Estate - Commercial - - 17 - 11 Real Estate - Residential 6 38 1 1 110 Real Estate - Home Equity 5 10 58 52 31 Consumer 564 668 619 634 864 Overdrafts 492 564 450 541 702 Total Charge-Offs $ 1,136 $ 1,384 $ 1,282 $ 1,414 $ 2,080 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 136 $ 64 $ 74 $ 74 $ 40 Real Estate - Construction - 50 - - - Real Estate - Commercial 645 27 30 70 191 Real Estate - Residential 75 153 35 51 40 Real Estate - Home Equity 124 40 41 64 33 Consumer 311 306 280 365 268 Overdrafts 367 258 237 549 427 Total Recoveries $ 1,658 $ 898 $ 697 $ 1,173 $ 999 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ (522 ) $ 486 $ 585 $ 241 $ 1,081 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2) (0.10 )% 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.23 % RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Nonaccruing Loans $ 5,362 $ 5,871 $ 5,505 $ 6,966 $ 4,874 Other Real Estate Owned 110 808 1,227 1,059 1,463 Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 5,472 $ 6,679 $ 6,732 $ 8,025 $ 6,337 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 2,622 $ 4,594 $ 3,191 $ 2,948 $ 5,077 Classified Loans 20,608 17,631 16,772 17,091 16,548 Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 13,597 $ 13,887 $ 14,693 $ 15,133 $ 15,934 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.34 % 0.26 % NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate 0.27 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.34 % NPAs as a % of Total Assets 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.21 % (1) Recorded in other liabilities (2) Annualized





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2020 First Quarter 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans Held for Sale $ 106,242 $ 970 3.70 % $ 121,052 $ 878 3.85 % $ 92,522 $ 671 3.64 % $ 74,965 550 3.41 % $ 34,923 $ 210 2.64 % Loans Held for Investment(1) 2,044,363 22,483 4.46 1,993,470 23,103 4.55 2,005,178 23,027 4.53 1,982,960 23,235 4.70 1,847,780 23,482 5.11 Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 528,842 1,863 1.41 513,277 2,072 1.61 553,395 2,401 1.73 601,509 2,708 1.80 629,512 2,995 1.91 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1) 3,844 25 2.61 4,485 30 2.71 4,860 32 2.66 5,865 37 2.51 5,293 25 1.86 Total Investment Securities 532,686 1,888 1.42 517,762 2,102 1.62 558,255 2,433 1.74 607,374 2,745 1.81 634,805 3,020 1.91 Funds Sold 814,638 214 0.11 705,125 180 0.10 567,883 146 0.10 351,473 88 0.10 234,372 757 1.30 Total Earning Assets 3,497,929 $ 25,555 2.96 % 3,337,409 $ 26,263 3.14 % 3,223,838 $ 26,277 3.25 % 3,016,772 $ 26,618 3.55 % 2,751,880 $ 27,469 4.01 % Cash and Due From Banks 68,978 73,968 69,893 72,647 56,958 Allowance for Loan Losses (24,128 ) (23,725 ) (22,948 ) (21,642 ) (14,389 ) Other Assets 278,742 264,784 268,549 261,449 244,339 Total Assets $ 3,821,521 $ 3,652,436 $ 3,539,332 $ 3,329,226 $ 3,038,788 LIABILITIES: Interest Bearing Deposits NOW Accounts $ 985,517 $ 76 0.03 % $ 879,564 $ 66 0.03 % $ 826,776 $ 61 0.03 % $ 789,378 $ 78 0.04 % $ 808,811 $ 725 0.36 % Money Market Accounts 269,829 33 0.05 261,543 34 0.05 247,185 32 0.05 222,377 40 0.07 212,211 117 0.22 Savings Accounts 492,252 60 0.05 466,116 57 0.05 438,762 54 0.05 409,366 50 0.05 379,237 46 0.05 Time Deposits 102,089 39 0.15 102,809 44 0.17 104,522 43 0.16 104,718 50 0.19 105,542 51 0.19 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,849,687 208 0.05 % 1,710,032 201 0.05 % 1,617,245 190 0.05 % 1,525,839 218 0.06 % 1,505,801 939 0.25 % Short-Term Borrowings 67,033 412 2.49 % 95,280 639 2.67 % 74,557 498 2.66 % 73,377 421 2.31 % 32,915 132 1.61 % Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 307 2.32 52,887 311 2.30 52,887 316 2.34 52,887 374 2.80 52,887 471 3.52 Other Long-Term Borrowings 2,736 21 3.18 3,700 30 3.18 5,453 40 2.91 5,766 41 2.84 6,312 50 3.21 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,972,343 $ 948 0.19 % 1,861,899 $ 1,181 0.25 % 1,750,142 $ 1,044 0.24 % 1,657,869 $ 1,054 0.26 % 1,597,915 $ 1,592 0.40 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 1,389,821 1,356,104 1,354,032 1,257,614 1,046,889 Other Liabilities 111,050 74,605 83,192 72,073 59,587 Total Liabilities 3,473,214 3,292,608 3,187,366 2,987,556 2,704,391 Temporary Equity 21,977 16,154 11,893 8,155 2,506 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 326,330 343,674 340,073 333,515 331,891 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,821,521 $ 3,652,436 $ 3,539,332 $ 3,329,226 $ 3,038,788 Interest Rate Spread $ 24,607 2.77 % $ 25,082 2.88 % $ 25,233 3.01 % $ 25,564 3.30 % $ 25,877 3.61 % Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 25,555 2.96 26,263 3.14 26,277 3.25 26,618 3.55 27,469 4.01 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 948 0.11 1,181 0.14 1,044 0.13 1,054 0.14 1,592 0.23 Net Interest Margin $ 24,607 2.85 % $ 25,082 3.00 % $ 25,233 3.12 % $ 25,564 3.41 % $ 25,877 3.78 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.





