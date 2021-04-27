Eggshell Membrane Market to hit $180 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The eggshell Membrane market revenue is anticipated to cross USD 180 million by 2027; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. primarily owing to increasing demand for premium cosmetics ingredients along with its usage for treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

Positive outlook for the skincare industry accompanied by superior functional benefits of eggshell membrane. Eggshell membrane aids in reducing the damages caused by UV light and inflammation along with prevention of skin aging. Whereas the presence of valuable elements such as type I, V, X collagens, lysozyme, glycosaminoglycans, hyaluronic acid, along with the higher concentration of amino acids is supporting the application scope. The product is utilized in pharmaceuticals for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Improved product availability along with increasing consumer spending on nutritional products is paving the way for new healthy dietary ingredients. Moreover, modifications in labelling regulations pertaining to food products & dietary supplements particularly in developed economies of North America and Europe have surged the business expansion. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated consumer consciousness, thus shifting their preference for health improvements.

Cosmetics application holds a considerable share in the global eggshell membrane market in 2020. Moreover, the product is effective in the reduction of wrinkles, acne, and dry skin. Whereas collaborations with cosmetics manufacturers to improve the end-product quality will augment the product demand up to 2027.

Some major findings of the Eggshell Membrane market report include:

The global Eggshell Membrane isolates segment is anticipated to register over 8.5% CAGR owing to its enhanced application in dietary supplements and cosmetics.

The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory nature of eggshell membrane is anticipated to drive product usage in diverse food & beverage applications.

Eggshell Membrane from dietary supplements is expected to dominate the overall market share between 2021 and 2027 owing to its usage in the treatment of knee problems and ability to provide health nourishing benefits.

Eggshell Membrane in powdered form is expected to contribute a major share to the overall market owing to a positive outlook from end-use industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and animal nutrition.

Increasing competitiveness and rise in consumer knowledge over the long run will support industry expansion.

North America Eggshell Membrane industry demand is escalated by growing consumption of nutritional supplements due to consumer inclination towards health and wellness.

Powder form product segment holds a major share in the global eggshell membrane market in 2020. Availability in different concentration levels along with ease in mixing with other food & beverage or cosmetic ingredients will drive the segment demand. The powder form is mostly preferred as an ingredient in a variety of applications owing to its functional properties and health benefits. Eggshell membrane contains high protein concentration, hence utilized in diverse food & beverage applications.

North America region dominates the global eggshell membrane market share in 2020. The region observes strong demand for nutritional supplements and dietary products with health improvement claims. The presence of a large number of eggshell membrane manufacturers in the region offering products focused on individual applications is propelling the industry expansion.

The global eggshell membrane industry share is competitive with the presence of a considerable number of regional manufacturers along with multinational corporations such as Kewpie Corporation, Stratum Nutrition, Biova LLC, Eggbrane, Ecovatec Solutions, Eggnovo SL, Microcore Research Laboratories, Certified Nutraceuticals Inc, Mitushi Biopharma, and Bolise Co Limited.

