Rockwell Medical Announces Marketing Approval of Triferic® AVNU™ in Canada

WIXOM, Mich., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection) received a Notice of Compliance (marketing approval) from Health Canada for the replacement of iron to maintain hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease. Rockwell Medical expects Triferic AVNU to become commercially available in Canada during 2022.



“The approval of Triferic AVNU by Health Canada is the first international regulatory approval for our intravenous therapy and marks important progress for our strategy to bring Triferic to markets around the world,” said Russell Ellison, M.D., M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell Medical. “There are more than 20,000 Canadians undergoing dialysis. We expect Triferic AVNU to be an important new treatment option for dialysis clinics and the patients they serve.”

Rockwell Medical has a distribution agreement with RMC Health Care, Inc., through which Rockwell Medical will receive a transfer price based on Triferic AVNU sales in Canada.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing its next-generation parenteral iron technology platform, Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC), which has the potential to lead to transformative treatments for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients’ lives. The Company has two FDA-approved therapies indicated for patients undergoing hemodialysis, which are the first two products developed from the FPC platform. Rockwell Medical is also advancing its FPC platform by developing FPC for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients outside of dialysis, who are receiving intravenous medications in the home infusion setting. In addition, Rockwell Medical is one of two major suppliers of life-saving hemodialysis concentrate products to kidney dialysis clinics in the United States. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

About Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU

Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU are the only FDA-approved therapies in the U.S. indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients during each dialysis treatment. Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU have a unique and differentiated mechanism of action, which has the potential to benefit patients and health care economics. Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU represent a potential innovative medical advancement in hemodialysis patient iron management – with the potential to become the future standard of care.

Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU both deliver approximately 5-7 mg iron with every hemodialysis treatment to replace the ongoing losses to maintain hemoglobin without increasing iron stores. Both formulations donate iron immediately and completely to transferrin (carrier of iron in the body), which is then transported to the bone marrow to be incorporated into hemoglobin. Because of this unique mechanism of action, there is no increase in ferritin (a measure of stored iron). Triferic and Triferic AVNU address a significant medical need in treating functional iron deficiency in end-stage kidney disease patients.

The safety profile of Triferic is similar to placebo in controlled clinical trials in patients with end-stage kidney disease. Since approval, there have been no safety related changes to the product labeling.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR TRIFERIC AND TRIFERIC AVNU

INDICATION

TRIFERIC and TRIFERIC AVNU are indicated for the replacement of iron to maintain hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (HDD-CKD).

Limitations of Use

TRIFERIC and TRIFERIC AVNU are not intended for use in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis. TRIFERIC and TRIFERIC AVNU have not been studied in patients receiving home hemodialysis.

Warnings and Precaution

Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylactic-type reactions, some of which have been life-threatening and fatal, have been reported in patients receiving parenteral iron products. Patients may present with shock, clinically significant hypotension, loss of consciousness, and/or collapse. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity during and after hemodialysis until clinically stable. Personnel and therapies should be immediately available for the treatment of serious hypersensitivity reactions. Hypersensitivity reactions have been reported in 1 (0.3%) of 292 patients receiving TRIFERIC in two randomized clinical trials.

Iron status should be determined on pre-dialysis blood samples. Post-dialysis serum iron parameters may overestimate serum iron and transferrin saturation.

Adverse Reactions

Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥3% and at least 1% greater than placebo) in controlled clinical studies include: headache, peripheral edema, asthenia, AV fistula thrombosis, urinary tract infection, AV fistula site hemorrhage, pyrexia, fatigue, procedural hypotension, muscle spasms, pain in extremity, back pain, and dyspnea.

To report an Adverse Events (AE) or Product Quality Control (PQC) please call the Medical Information Department at (855) 333-4315 or e-mail at rockwell.pharmacovigilance@propharmagroup.com.

For full Safety and Prescribing Information please visit www.Triferic.com and www.Trifericavnu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, Rockwell Medical’s intention to commercialize Triferic AVNU in Canada, the ability to receive reimbursement in Canada, and Rockwell’s understanding of the commercial opportunity in Canada.. Words such as, “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “develop,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “intend” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical’s SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: statements pertaining to the launch of Triferic AVNU in Canada, Rockwell’s ability to manufacture Triferic AVNU in a manner consistent with forecasts, Rockwell’s understanding of the commercial opportunity in Canada, Rockwell’s ability to receive favorable, or any, reimbursement for Triferic AVNU in Canada, the ability of Canadian practitioner’s to incorporate Triferic AVNU into their treatment protocols; the expected number of annualized treatments for Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including, applicable federal state or local orders) on business and operating results, including our supply chain, dialysis concentrates business and the commercial launch of Triferic AVNU in Canada; potential future milestone payments and royalties under our applicable license agreements; expected financial performance, including cash flows, revenues, growth, margins, funding, liquidity and capital resources; and those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September, 2019 and of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Triferic® is a registered trademark of Rockwell Medical, Inc. Triferic AVNU is pending with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners in the United States and/or other countries. All company, product and service names used on this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

CONTACTS

Investors:

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

Rockwell@argotpartners.com

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com