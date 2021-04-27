Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Myriad myPath® Melanoma, LLC, Laboratory to Castle Biosciences

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the Myriad myPath Melanoma, LLC, Laboratory, which is the laboratory that offers the myPath Melanoma test, to Castle Biosciences for $32.5 million in cash. Castle Biosciences is a specialty laboratory focused on advanced diagnostics for dermatologic cancers.



“We are pleased to sign an agreement with Castle Biosciences that meets our objective of ensuring patients continue to have access to this important test and providing value for our shareholders,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics. “The divestiture of Myriad myPath Melanoma will allow Myriad to focus on it’s core businesses in Women’s Health, Oncology, and Mental Health and provide growth capital for future investment.”



myPath Melanoma has been used by almost 40,000 patients to guide treatment decisions and has been ordered by approximately 20% of dermatopathologists in the country. The deal is subject to customary closing requirements and Myriad expects the transaction to close in its fiscal second quarter.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for dermatologic cancers. The company’s tests provide clinically actionable, tumor-specific genomic information to enable more accurate treatment plan decisions. Castle Biosciences believes that the traditional approach to developing a treatment plan for dermatologic cancers using clinical and pathology factors alone is inadequate, and can be improved by incorporating personalized genomic information.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic testing can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information on how Myriad fulfills its purpose, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the divestiture of myPath Melanoma and the expected closing of the transaction in the Company’s fiscal second quarter; and the Company’s strategic directives under the caption "About Myriad Genetics." These "forward-looking statements" are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, the length of time necessary to consummate the proposed transaction, which may be longer than anticipated for various reasons, the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships with customers, suppliers, competitors, management and other employees; uncertainties associated with COVID-19, including its possible effects on our operations and the demand for our products and services; our ability to efficiently and flexibly manage our business amid uncertainties related to COVID-19; the risk that sales and profit margins of our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services may decline; risks related to our ability to transition from our existing product portfolio to our new tests, including unexpected costs and delays; risks related to decisions or changes in governmental or private insurers’ reimbursement levels for our tests or our ability to obtain reimbursement for our new tests at comparable levels to our existing tests; risks related to increased competition and the development of new competing tests and services; the risk that we may be unable to develop or achieve commercial success for additional molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services in a timely manner, or at all; the risk that we may not successfully develop new markets for our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services, including our ability to successfully generate revenue outside the United States; the risk that licenses to the technology underlying our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services and any future tests and services are terminated or cannot be maintained on satisfactory terms; risks related to delays or other problems with operating our laboratory testing facilities and our healthcare clinic; risks related to public concern over genetic testing in general or our tests in particular; risks related to regulatory requirements or enforcement in the United States and foreign countries and changes in the structure of the healthcare system or healthcare payment systems; risks related to our ability to obtain new corporate collaborations or licenses and acquire new technologies or businesses on satisfactory terms, if at all; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate and derive benefits from any technologies or businesses that we license or acquire; risks related to our projections about our business, results of operations and financial condition; risks related to the potential market opportunity for our products and services; the risk that we or our licensors may be unable to protect or that third parties will infringe the proprietary technologies underlying our tests; the risk of patent-infringement claims or challenges to the validity of our patents or other intellectual property; risks related to changes in intellectual property laws covering our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services and patents or enforcement in the United States and foreign countries, such as the Supreme Court decisions in Mayo Collab. Servs. v. Prometheus Labs., Inc., 566 U.S. 66 (2012), Ass’n for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc., 569 U.S. 576 (2013), and Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank Int’l, 573 U.S. 208 (2014); risks of new, changing and competitive technologies and regulations in the United States and internationally; the risk that we may be unable to comply with financial operating covenants under our credit or lending agreements; the risk that we will be unable to pay, when due, amounts due under our credit or lending agreements; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 1A of our Transition Report on Form 10-K for the six month transition period ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Myriad undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

