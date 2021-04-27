Disruptive Trends in the Data Analytics and AI Ecosystem Market, 2021 Report - Integration of AI With IoT Solutions for Automated Control and Monitoring

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformative Mega Trends in the Data Analytics Ecosystem" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study takes a look at the competitive forces and Mega Trends shaping the data analytics and AI ecosystem today.

These developments have resulted in the compression of customer value chains and the creation of expansive new analytics partnership ecosystems that will define how analytics and AI services are extended and consumed in the future.

In addition, this study helps end-users understand the evolving analytics and AI marketplace as they consider investing in cognitive capabilities. It also offers direction to market participants on how to chart their strategic priorities, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and building new capabilities in response to the changes in the analytics and AI space.

Organizations have been analyzing internal and external data to inform their decision-making process for centuries. In the late 1800s, Frederick Winslow Taylor famously studied the organization and its workflows to improve business productivity, which gave rise to an entire field of study dedicated to helping companies grow and become more efficient by measuring data.

In the decades that followed, the world witnessed the emergence of vendors and service providers that catered to data analysis needs in specific areas, such as finance, operations optimization, and supply chain efficiency. These providers largely operated in silos.

The near-ubiquity of cloud computing has completely revolutionized the analytics delivery model. With massive amounts of standardized data being generated from the activities of increasingly connected enterprises and being stored on public and private cloud, businesses can now approach data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) from a whole-of-enterprise perspective like never before.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Analytics and AI Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Data Analytics

Data Analytics Ecosystem

Data Analytics Mega Trend: Cloud Computing Has Radically Transformed the Data Analytics Ecosystem

Cloud Trends Impacting Key Participants in the Analytics Ecosystem

Trend 1: The Push Toward a Cloud-first Data Analytics Stack is Allowing CSPs to Dominate the Pipeline for Data Analytics Services

Trend 2: The Nascent Insights-as-a-service (IaaS) Model is Emerging Alongside the Fast-growing Analytics-as-a-service (AaaS) Model

Trend 3: A New Breed of Application Software Developers is Focusing on Niche Product and Service Offerings

Trend 4: Data Vendors are Evolving from Offering Proprietary Data as a Standalone Product to Offering Platforms that Support the Exchange and Analysis of Data from Multiple Sources

Trend 5: IT Service Providers are Investing in Upstream Capabilities to Strengthen Their Service Portfolio

Trend 6: Telcos are Investing in AI to Meet Evolving Customer Needs and to Improve Their Own Operational Capabilities

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of AI With IoT Solutions for Automated Control and Monitoring, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Building Edge Infrastructure for Low Latency Analytics, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: AI Ethical Controls for Ethical Risk Reduction, 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jdtry