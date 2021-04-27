Chatflights Booking App Sees Uptick in Q1 Activity as Market Readies for “Return to Travel” Season

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatflights , an app-based travel agency and digital concierge specializing in award flights to maximize travel points and rewards value, today announced a successful Q1 following the Company’s debut in the U.S. market in early February 2021. To date, the company has received 3,400 app downloads, completed 450 long haul business class flight bookings, and redeemed more than 72 million miles for its customers as the world seeks to once again book travel post-pandemic.



With searches for “fully vaccinated travel” jumping up 750% and “CDC guidelines for travel” spiking 650%, per recent Google Trends, Chatflights is receiving an unprecedented spike in bookings, as unredeemed award flights sit at all-time-low redemption rates.

“As vaccine distribution has increased across the U.S., there has been a significant surge in reward travel booking activity,” said Malte Barnekow, President of Chatflights. “People are ready to book travel for the latter half of 2021 and many travelers are sitting on piles of unused travel rewards and points. Our human travel experts know the intricacies and nuances of rewards programs and airline mile programs and stand ready to work for the best value-extension of miles and rewards on behalf of our Chatflighters.”

From Amex Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou Points to top airline loyalty programs such as ANA Mileage Club, Emirates Skywards, United Airlines MileagePlus Rewards and AAdvantage, Chatflights swaps points and miles for advantage and delight by searching for hard-to-find award seats across all popular platforms, delivering deals with up to 8x fewer points and miles than automated rewards programs.

Recent deals that Chatflights customers have booked in 2021 include:

One passenger in business class (multi-stop) to Europe in September New York to London (four nights), Frankfurt (one night), Sardinia (seven nights), and Lisbon (three nights) for 88K Amex points transferred to ANA Mileage Club Flying United, Lufthansa and TAP Air Portugal

Two passengers in first class to Cairo in August Washington D.C. to Cairo, outbound in First Class, inbound in Business Class on Emirates for 230K Chase points transferred to Emirates Skywards

Two passengers in first class to Maldives via Dubai (back in business class) in July New York to Dubai (two nights), Dubai to Maldives (five nights) and back to New York via Dubai for 490K Chase and American Express points transferred to Emirates





Chatflights is available for download through the App Store and Google Play Store.

