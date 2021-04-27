Revival Gold Commences Trading on OTCQX Market

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”) announces that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX market in the United States under the ticker symbol “RVLGF”. Revival Gold will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada as its primary listing under the symbol “RVG”.



“The OTCQX market facilitates and simplifies the ability for US investors to invest in Revival Gold. Our principal asset, the Beartrack-Arnett gold project located in Idaho, is advancing towards a production decision and our joining OTCQX reflects Revival Gold’s overriding commitment to developing an enduring gold business in the United States,” said Hugh Agro, President & CEO of Revival Gold.

US investors can find information and trading status on Revival Gold at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for a first phase restart of heap leach operations to produce 72,000 ounces of gold per year over an initial seven-year mine life at an AISC of $1,057 per ounce of gold. Meanwhile, exploration continues, focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.6 million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold containing 1.36 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.1 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five kilometers and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

For further details, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, and data verification, please see the Company’s NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Heap Leach Operation on the Beartrack Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA – NI 43-101 Technical Report”, dated December 17th, 2020.

Revival Gold has approximately 71.2 million shares outstanding and had an estimated cash balance of C$7.4 million on March 31st, 2021. Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Lisa Ross, CFO

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

