Arch Therapeutics to Present AC5® Advanced Wound System at 2021 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced that two clinical case report abstracts of AC5® Advanced Wound System will be presented at the upcoming 2021 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC). Both abstracts were accepted for Poster Presentations, and one abstract qualified for Podium Presentation in the Rapid Fire Symposium. The SAWC conference takes place from May 10-14, 2021.



AC5® Advanced Wound System received marketing authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. A comparable product, AC5® Topical Hemostat, received a CE mark in Europe. The following clinical case report abstracts, which examine the use of the product in patients with chronic and non-healing wounds, will be presented. Notably, the abstracts were scored and blind-reviewed by a panel of expert SAWC judges and the first abstract qualified for the Podium Presentation after it received the highest score in the “Case Series/Study” category and received among the highest score of all categories.

Rapid Healing of a Chronic Trophic Ulcer in a Patient with Peripheral Vascular and Autoimmune Comorbidities using a Novel Self-assembling Peptide-based Advanced Dressing

Laura Pfendler PT, DPT, Kalpana Kamath PhD, Daniel Wadsworth, Daniel Kapp, MD

Poster Number: CS-45

Podium Presentation: May 11, 2021 4pm EST Effective Management of a Non-healing Wound Post-Mohs Surgery using a Novel Self-assembling Peptide-based Advanced Wound Dressing

Laura Pfendler PT, DPT, Kalpana Kamath PhD, Daniel Wadsworth, Daniel Kapp, MD

Poster Number: CS-44

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch Therapeutics said, “Ongoing observations by surgeons regarding the utility of AC5 Advanced Wound System in managing challenging surgical, chronic and non-healing wounds have provided powerful insights. When considering the clinical and financial burden of wound care and the challenges of providing higher acuity treatment to patients in general, and especially during the ongoing pandemic, we believe that advanced technology must play a central role in improving outcomes and lowering overall costs.”

Over 1,500 wound care specialists – physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dietitians – are registered to attend SAWC. Registration for the Symposium can be found at the following link: https://www.sawcspring.com/rates.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5® Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G™, AC5-V® and AC5® Surgical Hemostat, among others.1,2

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the intended use of net proceeds from the private placement, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

