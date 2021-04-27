Wellteq Integrates With Garmin and UFIT for Hybrid Corporate Health & Wellness Solution

Wellteq (CSE:WTEQ), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Singapore health and fitness leader UFIT, integrate for hybrid employee health and wellness solution





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ), (the “Company” or Wellteq”), is pleased to announce the Company has launched a comprehensive health and wellness solution in cooperation with Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Singapore health and fitness leader UFIT.

As employers in a growing number of countries are welcoming their employees back to office environments, they can now take innovative approaches to helping protect the health of their staff with a range of individual wellbeing and organizational benefits. The combined services of Wellteq’s employee wellness platform, Garmin wearables and UFIT’s virtual and in-person health and fitness services - including group classes and 1:1 training sessions - caters to almost all employee wellness preferences and needs. Supporting the health and wellbeing of employees has never been more important as we return to a new normalcy and start to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wellteq CEO, Scott Montgomery, stated, “Corporate wellness has long been offered in silos, but we’re now able to integrate analog fitness services with Wellteq’s digital wellness platform and Garmin wearables for a hybrid solution that meets the needs of everyone. Some people prefer exercise in a group setting for motivation, while others prefer to exercise at home for privacy. However, almost everyone wants insights based on data from their wearable. Garmin wearables are renowned for their best-in-class quality hardware and data. Wellteq is delighted to integrate its platform with Garmin and UFIT for a truly holistic offering. Thanks to Wellteq’s privacy settings, we can share anonymized, data-driven insights to our client administrator and optimize the offering for client employees. It is a win-win for everyone. We are extremely excited at the prospects this combined platform offers across the region and internationally.”

“We are excited about the expansion of Wellteq’s platform to incorporate more Garmin wearable data via integration of the Health API, from activity details, steps, sleep, heart rate and stress,” said Karthik Jayaseelan, Garmin’s South East Asia & India Sales Manager. “This new platform will help employees manage their wellbeing and track their personal progress through training sessions.”

UFIT CEO Will Skinner stated, “We are enormously excited to have launched this groundbreaking corporate initiative, especially during a time with so many ‘unknowns’. Throughout the whole process, it was essential that we stayed true to our vision of housing the world’s most vibrant health and fitness community, and via our integrated approach combining: Wellteq’s 24/7 connectivity, Garmin’s supreme health data, and our gym facility and community management experience, we have been able to build a holistic program that is now thriving in the ever-adjusting office environment we see today.”

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model, Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers: employers and insurance companies. Wellteq has secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners, like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for virtual care applications which will extend the Wellteq continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.

About UFIT

UFIT is a team of over 100 full time expert coaches, clinicians and trainers working across its three core pillars of fitness, health and sports. Over 12 years of operation UFIT has refined its integrated approach at the cutting edge of the B2C market in Asia. UFIT is now bringing their unique approach to the corporate wellness market, holding international contracts with the likes of Linkedin, Grab, Spotify and Autodesk.

About Garmin Health.

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin’s extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers’ commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, visit garmin.com/health, email media.relations@garmin.com, or connect with us at linkedin.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminwellness or facebook.com/garmin.

