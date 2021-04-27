The Social Insurance Institution of Finland has terminated its agreement for administrative case management solution with Innofactor

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on April 27, 2021, at 15:00 Finnish time
On March 4, 2020, Innofactor announced in a stock exchange release that The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) selected Innofactor as the provider of an administrative case management solution as SaaS. The estimated total value for the agreement period (including the system’s maintenance services) was stated to be approximately EUR 1,050,000.
Kela has on April 27, 2021 terminated the agreement for the administrative case management solution for reasons not attributable to Innofactor. The termination is due to changes in Kela’s internal cloud service policies. According to the new policies Kela deems that it cannot transfer the planned amount of data into a cloud service.
Due to Kela’s termination decision Innofactor estimates that out of the original estimated total value it will not receive approximately 0,5 MEUR from maintenance services. This does not affect Innofactor’s guidance for the year 2021 or its long-term financial goals.
