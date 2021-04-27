CM Group Promotes David Fox to Chief Customer Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Group , a family of martech companies focused on multichannel campaign management and email marketing, today announced that David Fox, former SVP of Global Customer Support, has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In his new role as CCO, Fox will be charged with directing investment and resourcing into the customer experience, as well as bringing the voice of the customer forward, ensuring all of CM Group has 360-degree insights into the direct impact of its products and the ever-evolving market needs.



“The CM Group team really understands the importance of customer relationships and the customer voice is strong across everything that we do. I’m thrilled to have a broader platform to continue to advocate for our customers and ensure we always deliver the first-class customer experience we’re known for,” said Fox.

Fox joined CM Group nearly a year and a half ago, during which time he has defined and implemented a universal strategic vision for customer support and experience, all while aligning the company’s seven brands under one cohesive and collaborative team. Prior to joining CM Group, Fox was the SVP of Client Services at Experian Health, where he worked for over 20 years and held various leadership roles in the customer organization. At Experian Health, he developed a passion for delivering a memorable customer experience with an approach focused on customer listening first and empowering employees to act.

As CM Group continues to invest and diversify its market-leading portfolio, Fox brings a dynamic understanding of the entire organization to meet the needs of customers across all CM Group brands, including Campaign Monitor, Sailthru, Emma, Delivra, Liveclicker, Vuture and Selligent Marketing Cloud. His expertise for creating the right mix of resource investment, customer-first experience and insight-driven strategy will push forward CM Group and its customers’ continued shared success.

“In his expanded role, David is continuing to invest in teams and people, now at a larger scale across the entire customer organization. David is a passionate customer advocate, an intuitive listener and a successful communicator across teams, making him a perfect fit for the role. We’re thrilled to announce his promotion and appointment to the executive leadership team,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group.

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay.