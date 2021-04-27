REPEAT – MEDIA ADVISORY: National Day of Action for Long-Term Care

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A virtual Day of Action protesting the failure of our national and provincial governments to set national standards for long-term care will roll across Canada through the different time zones as indicated below. The public will join by Facebook livestream & social media using the hashtags #10plus3 #LTCstandardsnow.



MEDIA is invited to join by Zoom or to contact the organizers as listed under each province below. The entire day of events will be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Canadians4LTC (from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time) & in each province as follows:



PEI 12 p.m. Atlantic time

Islanders will join with music and speakers focusing on the call for national standards, working conditions and the need for more professional care in long-term care homes, mental health and health care as a public good.

The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057280936172

Media join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81866074417?pwd=cnJ3VWRKSXNnSi9SVWU3bnZDMjc4QT09

Meeting ID: 818 6607 4417 Passcode: 454748

Or call Mary Boyd, Chair, PEI Health Coalition at 902-388-2693.

Nova Scotia 12:30 p.m. Atlantic time

Nova Scotians from across the province will speak about the state of long-term care in the province and detail why national government standards are needed to improve care.



The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/nshealthcoalition



Media call Chris Parsons, Provincial Coordinator, NS Health Coalition: 902-880-8628 (cell).

Ontario (Canadians 4LTC & Ontario Health Coalition) 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Featuring firsthand accounts of conditions in long-term care and a heartfelt appeal for national standards from residents, their essential caregivers and front-line staff; leading advocates discussing the controversy around the federal government handing off national standards to the accreditation industry and the role of the for-profit industry; a call to action to pressure both the provincial & federal governments to take real decisive action.



The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ontariohealth



Media please pre-register to join by Zoom here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsdOiurTMoG9UD7L5VcDLI9L6Suaorz0cf After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing the link.



Or call: Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition 416-230-6402 (cell) or Catherine Parks, Canadians 4LTC 416-523-1733 (cell).

Ottawa (Canadian Health Coalition & Council of Canadians) 1:00 p.m. Eastern time

Family members of long-term care residents and long-term care experts will speak about what is happening in long-term care and issue a call for leadership and national standards.



The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CanadiansOrg



Media call Steven Staples, National Director of Policy and Advocacy, Canadian Health Coalition 343-777-6283 (cell).

Manitoba 12:30 p.m. Central time

Residents, family members, community and labour leaders will speak out about conditions in long-term care and the need for national standards.

Video premiere to be livestreamed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MBHealthCoalition



Media call Brianne Goertzen, Provincial Director, Manitoba Health Coalition 204-955-6782 (cell).

Alberta 12 p.m. Mountain time

Friends of Medicare will be holding a virtual rally with speakers as well as artistic presentations by special guests calling for both the provincial and federal government to work together and urgently create national standards to improve long-term care.



The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/friendsofmedicare



Media join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84050105375 Meeting ID: 840 5010 5375

One tap mobile +14388097799,,84050105375# Canada +15873281099,,84050105375# Canada

Dial by your location +1 587 328 1099 Canada

For more information: Sandra Azocar, Executive Director, Friends of Medicare 780-995-6659 (cell).

British Columbia 11:30 a.m. Pacific time

Long-term care advocates, workers, and family of long-term care residents will gather to exchange testimonies of long-term care experiences, call for national standards, and share a moment of remembrance in honour of lives lost in long-term care in BC.



The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/bchealthcoalition



Media join by Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82466454871

For more information: Audrey Guay, Organizer, B.C. Health Coalition 604-379-3600 (cell).

