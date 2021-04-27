Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Key New Hires to Drive U.S. and International Growth in Solar, Energy Storage and Electric Vehicle Markets

PORTLAND, Tenn., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced the addition of four strategic senior hires to drive the Company’s U.S. and international growth in the solar, energy storage and electric vehicle markets.



Jeff Tolnar joins Shoals as SVP of Electric Vehicle Solutions, bringing a 25 year proven track record of technology, energy and electric mobility executive experience to the Company. In this role, he is responsible for expanding Shoals’ industry-leading solar EBOS solutions into the global EV market to enable more economical, efficient and higher quality EV charging infrastructure deployments. Mr. Tolnar was most recently Chief Commercial Officer for Shell | Greenlots where he was responsible for the company’s electric mobility solution sales, marketing, regulatory policy, sales operations, and partnerships. Prior to Shell, he served as President of Global Software Solutions for Honeywell’s Homes, Buildings and Utilities businesses. Mr. Tolnar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Youngstown State University and a Master of Business Administration from Baker University.

Brian Van Heel joins Shoals as VP of Sales in the U.S. with over 15 years of sales experience across all aspects of the solar industry, including module and inverter manufacturing, utility project development, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). In this role, he is responsible for overseeing U.S. sales of Shoals’ EBOS solutions with a focus on delivering customized systems for solar and energy storage projects to meet specific customer needs. Prior to joining Shoals, Mr. Van Heel led U.S. sales for global companies such as Delta Electronics and Huawei Technologies. He holds a Bachelor of Business Management from California State University, Chico.

Josep Tienda joins Shoals as VP of Sales in EMEA and is responsible for growing Shoals’ presence and EBOS sales in key international markets, including Spain, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Portugal and the Middle East. Mr. Tienda brings 20 years of multinational experience in a wide variety of diverse strategic roles, including product marketing, operations, sales and business development in the electronics, energy and photonics industries in EMEA, the U.S. and Canada. He most recently served as the EMEA Sales Director for Excelitas Technologies, where he was responsible for the Development and Execution of the Distribution commercialization strategy, leading EMEA sales and business development in the region since 2014. Mr. Tienda holds a Bachelor of Science in European Business and Technology from Coventry University in England and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Girona University in Spain.

Kathy Heilmann joins Shoals as VP of Marketing, bringing over 20 years of successful international B2B marketing leadership in solar and high tech to the Company. In this role, she is responsible for driving brand development and growth strategies as Shoals grows its international presence and expands its EBOS leadership beyond solar to energy storage and EV charging. Previously, Ms. Heilmann was the Director of Marketing for the Americas at Canadian Solar, where she was instrumental in driving marketing programs in North and South America. Ms. Heilmann joined the solar industry in 2011 and has held marketing roles at Clean Focus Renewables (now Greenskies), LDK Solar, and Satcon Technologies. Prior to joining the solar industry, she spent ten years in senior global marketing roles for industrial giant Siemens AG, earning numerous awards and recognition for the company. She also worked as an engineer for Pacific Gas and Electric. Ms. Heilmann earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master in Business Administration in Marketing, both from the University of California at Berkeley.

“With the addition of Jeff, Brian, Josep and Kathy to the Shoals team, we are ideally positioned to continue executing our growth strategies. These include growing our solar EBOS installations with new and existing customers, expanding our presence into key international markets, and leveraging our industry-leading EBOS solutions to gain market share in the rapidly growing energy storage and EV charging infrastructure markets,” said Jason Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer of Shoals. “I am excited to welcome these senior executives to Shoals to further bolster our expertise and capabilities and accelerate our global growth plan.”

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in the Company's registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

