Golden Leaf Reports Record 2020 Revenues of $21.9 Million and First Adjusted EBITDA1 Positive Quarter

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), operating as Chalice Brands, a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announces its results for the fourth quarter 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2020.



2020 Financial Highlights:

Record total revenue of US$21.9 million for FY 2020, a 39% year-over-year increase compared to $15.8 million for FY 2019.

Record year-over-year revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $5.5 million, a 53% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth quarter of 2020 was the Company’s first ever adjusted EBITDA 1 positive quarter of approximately $342,000.

positive quarter of approximately $342,000. For the six months ended December 31, 2020 adjusted EBITDA 1 was approximately $170,000 and cash flow from operations was approximately $420,000.

was approximately $170,000 and cash flow from operations was approximately $420,000. Gross profit for 2020 of $6.8M or 31% gross margin compared to $4.3M at a 27% gross margin in 2019. Gross margin improvements were accomplished as a result of facility consolidations, headcount rationalization, and improved vertical product contribution.



2020 Accomplishments:

Galvanized a world-class management team to succeed and grow despite a global pandemic, social unrest and once in a generation Oregon wildfire activity.

Leveraged the Chalice reputation in the Oregon marketplace and cannabis community to earn exceptional purchasing terms for the Company’s retail stores.

Restructured and optimized the Bald Peak grow facility and hired a six-time award winning Director of Cultivation. Kicked off in-house breeding program focused on creating unique strains to serve both new and seasoned consumers.

Created an innovative and non-traditional approach to vendor partnerships and collaborative marketing by building out a true omni-channel advertising plan, collaborative discount programs, participation in the Chalice Farms Magazine and more.

Restructured the balance sheet with the modification of the Chalice Farms earn-out, resulting in a reduction in forward cash obligations of $2.5M and a manageable payment schedule for the remaining cash obligations over 60 months commencing May 2022.



Subsequent Events:

On January 21, 2021 the Company announced it received unanimous consent from holders of its convertible debentures due November 16, 2021 to extend the term one year to November 16, 2022 and to reprice the conversion features from C$0.30 to US$0.06.

During the first quarter the Company closed on total gross proceeds of US$13.7 million in non-brokered private placement transactions to be used to fund the acquisition of its previously announced retail store acquisition.

On February 26, 2021 the Company announced a letter of intent to acquire a retail store chain in the Northwest. Target close expected by end of April.

C$3.7M of convertible debentures converted to equity during the first quarter of 2021, reducing balance outstanding to C$4.4M.

On April 8, 2021 the Company announced its 80% acquisition of CBD skincare brand Fifth & Root.



Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Leaf Holdings, commented, “2020 was the culmination of the transition we began in 2019. We set a course for positive cash flow and achieved that goal with support from vendors, commitment of our staff, executives, and directors. We achieved positive cash flow in Q3 and Q4 and positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4 and with the inclusion of its recently announced retail acquisition, management expects that the Company can financially support operations moving forward.”

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results:

For the year ended December 31, 2020 (“FY 2020”), total revenue was US$21.9 million as compared to US$15.8 million for the same twelve-month period in 2019 (“FY 2019”). The 39% year-over-year increase largely reflects improvements in Oregon operations.

Gross profit was $6.8 million, or 31% of total revenue for FY 2020, compared with $4.3 million or 27% of total revenue in FY 2019. FY 2020 gross margin increased largely due to cost control measures implemented early in the year, including facility consolidation and headcount reduction in operational areas as well as significantly increased contribution from vertically manufactured products in the Company’s retail revenues.

Operating expenses were $12.3 million for FY 2020, compared with $16.6 million in FY 2019, an improvement of US$4.2 million, or 26%, driven largely by decreases in share-based compensation and general and administrative expenses. The reduction in operating expenses was due primarily to decreased salaries, wages and share-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.4 million for FY 2020, compared with a loss of $8.8 million for FY 2019. This measure is primarily driven by the increase in gross profit and the reduction in cash-based operating expenses. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA an important operational measure for the business. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) before income taxes, please see the Company’s management discussion and analysis for FY 2020 (the “MD&A”).

Net loss from continuing operations for FY 2020 was $10.0 million compared to $32.6 million for FY 2019. This change of $22.6 million is largely due to no impairments to goodwill and intangible assets in FY2020 (FY2019 - $18.7 million) and improvement in operating income of $6.7 million over the prior year.

“For years, we’ve been providing wellness-inspired cannabis products that feed the market’s growing demand for healthy, vegan, gluten-free, organic and locally-sourced oils, extracts and ingredients,” continued Yapp. “While others play catch-up, we are optimizing and improving our commitment to deliver the highest quality cannabis product and experience.”

The Company’s annual audited financial statements for FY 2020 and related MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and are available for review.

1Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction fees and other non-cash charges that include impairments, start-up costs and extraordinary operational curtailment charges and excluding fair value changes related to biological assets.

GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT Cash $ 905,149 $ 3,531,202 Accounts receivable Note 8 108,308 167,178 Other receivables Note 8 737,185 -

Notes receivable Note 7 919,488 - Income tax recoverable - 74,034 Sales tax recoverable 89,033 271,866 Biological assets Note 9 455,045 88,078 Inventory Note 9 2,304,501 2,965,304 Prepaid expenses and deposits 555,597 325,329 Total current assets 6,074,306 7,422,991 Property, plant and equipment Note 10 2,361,357 3,723,489 Notes receivable Note 7 - 919,488 Other receivables Note 8 656,718 447,901 Right-of-use assets, net Note 11 4,132,035 4,333,064 Intangible assets Note 12 10,737,423 10,737,423 Goodwill Note 12 4,056,172 4,056,172 Total assets $ 28,018,011 $ 31,640,528 LIABILITIES CURRENT Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,404,425 $ 1,564,982 Interest payable 28,100 125,900 Income taxes payable Note 24 1,003,604 - Deferred income tax payable Note 24 55,039 248,852 Sales tax payable 217,789 187,520 Current portion of long-term debt Note 14 22,171 82,404 Notes payable Note 13 119,533 - Convertible debentures carried at fair value Note 13 5,575,273 - Lease liability Note 14 949,496 843,238 Total current liabilities 11,375,430 3,052,896 Long-term debt Note 14 134,675 29,952 Long-term lease liability Note 14 4,372,395 4,090,806 Convertible debentures carried at fair value Note 13 - 4,706,141 Consideration payable - cash portion Note 14 1,824,533 4,218,866 Consideration payable - equity portion Note 14 4,838,780 4,940,667 Total liabilities 22,545,813 21,039,328 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital Note 15 149,754,502 147,763,499 Warrant reserve Note 16 1,079 1,980,217 Share option reserve Note 17 4,070,474 4,181,350 Contributed surplus 2,329,997 59,940 Deficit (150,683,854 ) (143,383,806 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,472,198 10,601,200 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,018,011 $ 31,640,528





GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) For the years ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Product sales Note 23 $ 20,611,519 $ 15,649,539 Royalty and other revenue Note 23 1,297,637 105,068 Total Revenue 21,909,156 15,754,607 Inventory expensed to cost of sales Note 9, 23 14,895,074 11,457,854 Gross margin, excluding fair value items 7,014,082 4,296,753 Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold Note 9, 23 (96,689 ) - Loss (gain) on changes in fair value of biological assets Note 9, 23 353,059 (20,715 ) Gross profit 6,757,712 4,317,468 Expenses: General and administration 8,751,850 11,235,148 Share based compensation Note 17 637,669 1,014,915 Sales and marketing 1,942,066 2,039,744 Depreciation and amortization Note 10,11 1,011,315 2,287,023 Total expenses 12,342,900 16,576,830 Loss before items noted below (5,585,188 ) (12,259,362 ) Interest expense Note 13,14 2,282,335 2,712,092 Transaction costs 61,164 279,402 Loss on disposal of assets Note 10 293,171 73,218 Other (income) loss (70,784 ) 74,246 Impairment loss Note 12 - 18,735,818 Gain on debt modification or extinguishment Note 13 - (2,290,163 ) Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (605,481 ) Loss on change in fair value of convertible debentures Note 13 922,137 565,580 Loss before income taxes (9,073,211 ) (31,804,074 ) Current income tax expense Note 24 1,053,502 678,953 Deferred income tax expense (income) Note 24 (97,903 ) 133,508 Net loss from continuing operations (10,028,810 ) (32,616,535 ) Loss from discontinued operations Note 7 - (13,764,706 ) Net loss (10,028,810 ) (46,381,241 ) Other comprehensive loss Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cumulative translation adjustment - 125,930 Comprehensive loss $ (10,028,810 ) $ (46,255,311 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 873,783,951 671,893,137





Adjusted EBITDA For the three months ended

For the years ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Loss before income taxes $ (2,468,652 ) $ (22,554,480 ) $ (9,073,211 ) $ (31,804,074 ) Adjustments: Net impact, fair value of biological assets 9,844 (20,715 ) 256,370 (20,715 ) Depreciation and amortization 469,682 916,818 2,017,803 2,502,844 Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments 356,809 (2,195,295 ) 922,137 (2,330,064 ) Share based compensation 372,876 529,269 637,669 1,014,915 Interest expense, net 833,226 668,417 2,282,335 2,712,092 Transaction costs 19,986 145,568 61,164 279,402 Start-up costs(1) 165,272 - 344,392 - Nevada curtailment expenses and other(2) 700,143 - 977,026 - Impairments and other (102,813 ) 18,914,876 (70,784 ) 18,810,064 Loss on disposal (14,529 ) (24,023 ) 293,171 73,218 Adjusted EBITDA $ 341,844 $ (3,619,565 ) $ (1,351,928 ) $ (8,762,318 ) (1) Write-off of significant start up costs related to the Company's California business (2) Losses experienced in Nevada due to unexpected shut down and facility abandonment due to COVID-19 and unexpected employment related settlements

Adjusted EBITDA Disclaimer: Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non‐cash compensation expenses, one-time transaction costs and other non-cash charges that include impairments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non‐GAAP financial measure which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company considers this Adjusted EBITDA an important figure to show the true day to day operational picture of the business. It should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with the IFRS.