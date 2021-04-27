Walker Announces Drill Results From the Lapon Gold Project

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker River Resources Corp. (“Walker” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: “WRR”) is pleased to announce initial drill results from its 2020-2021 reverse circulation (“RC”) drill programs. These results are from the Lapon Canyon portion of the wholly owned Lapon Gold Project, located within the Walker Lane shear zone in northern Nevada.

RC drill hole LC21-58 returned 9.45 g/t Au over 16.8 meters, including 39.2 g/t Au over 3 meters, at a depth of approximately 15 meters. From surface to 29 meters the hole returned 5.3 g/t over 29 meters

RC drill hole LC21-57 returned 1.02 g/t Au over 24.4 meters, and 2.12 g/t Au over 9.2 meters, at depths starting at approximately 9 meters. The second assay is significant as it was from unaltered granite, which to date has been essentially barren.

RC drill hole LC20-53 returned 1.04 g/t Au over 59.5 meters, at a depth starting at 7.6 meters.

RC drill hole LC20-50 returned 1.42 g/t Au over 13.7, at a depth of starting at 12 meters

Key Highlights:

The initial results from the 2020-2021 drill programs expand the gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon, further define the direction and dip of the higher-grade structures and discovered gold mineralization in areas previously unknown to carry gold (i.e. unaltered granite).

Notably in Hole LC 21-58, the higher-grade intercept was located just before entering an old underground mining stope that continued for some 8 meters, clearly demonstrating the potential thickness and scope of the higher-grade structures.

The December 2020 drill program was designed to ascertain granite contacts and their relationships with the altered gold mineralized alteration zones. Drill holes LC 20-50 to 53 unexpectedly returned significant gold mineralization and thicknesses, further demonstrating the potential to increase the widths of known mineralization.

The 2021 drill program will continue to target the higher-grade trends and expand the new gold mineralization previously discovered at the 8800-foot elevation, at the Honeypot, and other targets.

The 2020-2021 drill programs at Lapon Canyon consist of systematic drilling on section for geological modelling purposes, as well as exploration drilling to discover new gold mineralization and extend known gold mineralization.



Assay Table: Summary of Drill Results:

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length*

(m) Assay (Au g/t) Notes: LC 21-58 0 29 29 5.3 Incl 12.2 29 16.8 9.45 incl 26 29 3 39.1 Old Workings at 29 m LC 20-53 7.6 67 59.5 1.04 LC 21-57 9.1 33.5 24.4 1.01 incl 22.8 31.9 9.1 2.12 Granite LC-20-50 12.2 25.9 13.7 1.42 LC 20-51 1.5 12.2 10.7 1.12 LC 20-52 7.6 41 33.5 .81 Granite

*True widths approx. 80%

The above drill assays are not necessarily in chronological drilling order, results are reported as received.

Further results are pending and will be released as they become available.

The gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon is contained in a wide (300 meters), long (over 4km strike length), intensely altered (sericite, iron oxides) sheared and faulted NE trending zone. Gold mineralization is present pervasively throughout as an envelope of lower grade mineralization (0.5 to 2.0 g/t Au) enveloping distinct high-grade structures, that have been drilled over a strike length of 800 meters and a vertical extent of 400 meters.

The high-grade gold mineralization was encountered in discrete, traceable zones located at the intersection of flat lying porphyry dikes and vertical stockwork fracture chimneys. Examples of high-grade drill hole intercepts include: 48 g/t over 13.7 meters in hole LC 16-10; 39 g/t over 12.0 meters in hole LC 16-12; 31 g/t over 13.7 meters in hole LC 18-29; 96 g/t over 13.7 meters in hole LC 19- 42; and 94 g/t over 6.1 meters in hole LC 19- 43. Gold mineralization is open.

The present drill program at the Lapon Canyon portion of the Project, consists of systematic drilling on section for geological modelling purposes. Exploration drilling to discover new gold mineralization and extend known gold mineralization. At least 60 – 65 drillholes are planned in the present program.

At the Pikes Peak portion of the Project, the Company has completed access for future exploration. An additional mapping and sampling program is currently underway, initial results returned values of 9 g/t Au and 2.22% Cu from outcrop. Significant historical milling and mining workings are present. At least 10 holes are planned here and drill program permitting is currently underway.

The Rattlesnake portion contains historical adits and extensive gold placer mining activities, all within the altered sheared zone encountered at Lapon Canyon, some 600 meters higher and 3 km on strike from Rattlesnake. At least 10 holes are planned here.

Finally, the Company has completed its interpretation at the Garfield Flats Copper-Gold Project and is planning at least 10 holes in 2021.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.

The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walker’s arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above.

Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon Canyon samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories’ certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish. Intensely altered samples used a 2 kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Duplicate assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

