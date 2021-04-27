Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results and Increases Dividend

OAK RIDGE, N.J., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $23.2 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.45 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to net income of $12.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.24 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, annualized return on average assets was 1.22%, annualized return on average common equity was 12.20% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 15.39%.

First quarter 2021 results were favorably impacted by a negative provision for credit losses of $2.6 million compared to a provision of $9.2 million for the same period last year. The negative provision for credit losses was due primarily to an improvement in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and continued strength in asset quality.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, “I want to thank all of our Lakeland associates who unselfishly continue to deliver banking services to our customers and businesses while ensuring the safety and well-being of their fellow associates and our customers. Their commitment has been outstanding. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we are encouraged that our customers and local economy are faring well as evidenced by the continued improvements in asset quality with non-accrual loans and non-performing asset levels dropping below pre-COVID levels. As a result, we released a small portion of our loan reserves and will continue to monitor economic conditions closely as we progress into 2021.”

Regarding the Company’s financial results, Mr. Shara continued, “The quarterly results were record earnings for Lakeland which were bolstered by an 11 basis point increase in our net interest margin and an increase in pre-tax income. Considering our continued success, the Board authorized an annualized 8% increase in our cash dividend.”

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.19% compared to 3.08% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Deposit growth was strong increasing $179.4 million or 3%, including $121.7 million in noninterest-bearing deposits.
  • Due to an improvement in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and continued strength in asset quality, a $2.6 million negative provision for credit losses was recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
  • At March 31, 2021, there were no loans on payment deferral compared to $9.7 million, or 0.2% of total loans at December 31, 2020.
  • Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaled $346.2 million at March 31, 2021, with $133.2 million in new PPP loans booked during the first quarter of 2021. Unamortized net deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $8.1 million at March 31, 2021.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 of 3.19% decreased 9 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020 and increased 11 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by a significant decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, while the increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.56% compared to 4.17% for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The current quarter decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the first quarter of 2020, was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on loans due to decreases in the prime rate and LIBOR during 2020, an increase in lower yielding federal funds sold, as well as the origination of PPP loans during 2020, which earn an effective yield of 2.50% including amortization of fees and costs. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to an increase in higher yielding average loans and securities as well as a reduction in lower yielding average federal funds sold.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2021 was 0.51% compared to 1.18% for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.59% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts and time deposits has decreased since 2020 largely driven by reductions in market interest rates.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 of $56.7 million increased $6.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as well as growth in the volume of interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $2.3 million to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to a $2.3 million decrease in swap income. Service charges on deposit accounts for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $204,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to changes in customer behavior resulting from the pandemic. Losses on equity securities of $144,000 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to losses of $653,000 during the same period in 2020. Gains on sales of loans for the first quarter of 2021 increased $293,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to increased loan sale volume driven by lower interest rates. Additionally, first quarter 2020 results included $342,000 in gains on sales of investment securities compared to none in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $33.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 and increased $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Salary and employee benefit expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased $791,000, or 4%, when compared to the same quarter of 2020 as a result of staff additions and normal merit increases. Net occupancy expense increased $183,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily resulting from an increase in cleaning and snow removal expenses. Furniture and equipment expense increased $739,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020 predominately driven by an increase in costs associated with the Company's digital strategy initiative. FDIC insurance expense totaled $711,000 for the first quarter of 2021 and increased $413,000 compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to deposit growth and assessment credits recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were $487,000 less than the first quarter of 2020 primarily resulting from a decrease in appraisal fees, consulting, travel and entertainment expenses. Additionally, first quarter 2020 results included $356,000 in long-term debt prepayment fees compared to none in the first quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 25.8% compared to 23.4% for the first quarter of 2020. The increased effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items declining as a percentage of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2021, total assets were $7.77 billion, an increase of $107.5 million compared to December 31, 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, total loans grew $87.7 million to $6.11 billion and investment securities increased $105.6 million to $1.08 billion. On the funding side, total deposits increased $179.4 million to $6.64 billion, while borrowings decreased $57.6 million to $255.3 million. At March 31, 2021, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 92.1%.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2021, non-performing assets decreased to $31.1 million, 0.40% of total assets, compared to $42.8 million, 0.56% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans decreased 28% to 0.51% at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.71% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses decreased to $67.3 million, 1.10% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, compared to $71.1 million, 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses to total loans less PPP loans of $346.2 million, was 1.17%. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company had net charge-offs of $1.1 million, or 0.07% of average loans, annualized, compared to $342,000, or 0.03%, for the same period in 2020. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was a benefit of $2.6 million compared to provision of $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. At March 31, 2021 Cares Act modifications totaled $43.2 million compared to $40.0 million at December 31, 2020.

Capital

At March 31, 2021, stockholders' equity was $768.1 million compared to $763.8 million at December 31, 2020, a 1% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.51% at March 31, 2021. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 4% and 5% to $15.18 and $12.03, respectively, compared to $14.60 and $11.43 at March 31, 2020 (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At March 31, 2021, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.88% and 8.00%, respectively, compared to 9.97% and 8.05% at December 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans of $346.2 million, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.34% and 8.38%, respectively, at March 31, 2021. On April 23, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share to be paid on May 18, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $7.77 billion in total assets at March 31, 2021. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-2000 for more information.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)2021 2020
Interest Income   
Loans and fees$58,778  $57,857 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks37  159 
Taxable investment securities and other3,981  5,229 
Tax exempt investment securities612  332 
 Total Interest Income63,408  63,577 
Interest Expense   
Deposits5,124  10,863 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase23  429 
Other borrowings1,533  2,386 
 Total Interest Expense6,680  13,678 
Net Interest Income56,728  49,899 
Provision for credit losses(2,642) 9,223 
 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses59,370  40,676 
Noninterest Income   
Service charges on deposit accounts2,296  2,500 
Commissions and fees1,598  1,640 
Income on bank owned life insurance634  665 
Loss on equity securities(144) (653)
Gains on sales of loans708  415 
Gains on sales and calls of investment securities,net  342 
Swap income562  2,843 
Other income105  259 
 Total Noninterest Income5,759  8,011 
Noninterest Expense   
Salaries and employee benefit expense20,518  19,727 
Net occupancy expense3,019  2,836 
Furniture and equipment expense3,299  2,560 
FDIC insurance expense711  298 
Stationary, supplies and postage expense378  399 
Marketing expense318  227 
Data processing expense1,255  1,253 
Telecommunications expense522  444 
ATM and debit card expense604  587 
Core deposit intangible amortization226  265 
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense  12 
Long-term debt prepayment fee  356 
Other expenses3,053  3,540 
 Total Noninterest Expense33,903  32,504 
Income before Provision for Income Taxes31,226  16,183 
Provision for income taxes8,051  3,791 
Net Income$23,175  $12,392 
Earnings Per Common Share   
 Basic$0.45  $0.24 
 Diluted$0.45  $0.24 
Dividends Per Common Share$0.125  $0.125 



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Cash$189,506  $262,327 
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks12,612  7,763 
Total cash and cash equivalents202,118  270,090 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $144 at March 31, 2021 and $2 at December 31, 2020 )968,394  855,746 
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $87,215 at March 31, 2021 and $93,868 at December 31, 2020, no allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 )84,994  90,766 
Equity securities, at fair value14,590  14,694 
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost10,772  11,979 
Loans held for sale1,230  1,335 
Loans, net of deferred fees6,108,946  6,021,232 
Less: Allowance for credit losses67,252  71,124 
Net loans6,041,694  5,950,108 
Premises and equipment, net48,539  48,495 
Operating lease right-of-use assets16,199  16,772 
Accrued interest receivable19,840  19,339 
Goodwill156,277  156,277 
Other identifiable intangible assets3,063  3,288 
Bank owned life insurance115,756  115,115 
Other assets88,295  110,293 
Total Assets$7,771,761  $7,664,297 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$1,631,942  $1,510,224 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts4,049,914  3,867,303 
Time deposits $250 thousand and under794,283  895,056 
Time deposits over $250 thousand159,087  183,200 
Total deposits6,635,226  6,455,783 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase111,999  169,560 
Other borrowings25,000  25,000 
Subordinated debentures118,267  118,257 
Operating lease liabilities17,574  18,183 
Other liabilities95,630  113,730 
Total Liabilities7,003,696  6,900,513 
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 50,729,527 shares and outstanding 50,598,492 shares at March 31, 2021 and issued 50,610,681 shares and outstanding 50,479,646 shares at December 31, 2020562,984  562,421 
Retained earnings208,224  191,418 
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020(1,452) (1,452)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income(1,691) 11,397 
Total Stockholders' Equity768,065  763,784 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$7,771,761  $7,664,297 



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)20212020202020202020
Income Statement     
Net interest income$56,728  $55,135  $52,134  $50,519  $49,899 
Provision for credit losses (1)2,642  (789)  (8,000)  (9,000)  (9,223) 
Gains on sales of investment securities  871      342 
Gains on sales of loans708  760  1,437  710  415 
(Loss) gain on equity securities(144)  73  (170)  198  (653) 
Other noninterest income5,195  5,141  5,506  4,573  7,907 
Long-term debt prepayment fee  (3,777)      (356) 
Other noninterest expense(33,903)  (33,168)  (32,097)  (31,462)  (32,148) 
Pretax income31,226  24,246  18,810  15,538  16,183 
Provision for income taxes(8,051)  (5,398)  (4,383)  (3,687)  (3,791) 
Net income$23,175  $18,848  $14,427  $11,851  $12,392 
      
Basic earnings per common share$0.45  $0.37  $0.28  $0.23  $0.24 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.45  $0.37  $0.28  $0.23  $0.24 
Dividends paid per common share$0.125  $0.125  $0.125  $0.125  $0.125 
Dividends paid$6,369  $6,364  $6,365  $6,365  $6,364 
Weighted average shares - basic50,576  50,527  50,526  50,522  50,586 
Weighted average shares - diluted50,780  50,672  50,620  50,593  50,728 
      
Selected Operating Ratios     
Annualized return on average assets1.22% 0.98% 0.76% 0.67% 0.76%
Annualized return on average common equity12.20% 9.96% 7.64% 6.42% 6.77%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (2)15.39% 12.64% 9.71% 8.19% 8.65%
Annualized net interest margin3.19% 3.08% 2.96% 3.06% 3.28%
Efficiency ratio (2)53.75% 53.74% 53.96% 55.62% 55.30%
Common stockholders' equity to total assets9.88% 9.97% 10.02% 9.96% 10.51%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)8.00% 8.05% 8.06% 7.99% 8.41%
Tier 1 risk-based ratio10.47% 10.22% 10.34% 10.45% 10.61%
Total risk-based ratio13.02% 12.85% 12.93% 12.98% 13.04%
Tier 1 leverage ratio8.51% 8.37% 8.36% 8.69% 9.38%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio9.98% 9.73% 9.83% 9.93% 10.08%
Book value per common share$15.18  $15.13  $14.93  $14.77  $14.60 
Tangible book value per common share (2)$12.03  $11.97  $11.77  $11.60  $11.43 

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL") on December 31, 2020, with a transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 do not reflect the adoption of CECL.

(2) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)20212020202020202020
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End       
Loans$6,108,946 $6,021,232 $5,843,591 $5,756,155 $5,328,623 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (3)67,252 71,124 65,242 57,839 48,884 
Investment securities1,078,750 973,185 909,535 957,985 974,319 
Total assets7,771,761 7,664,297 7,522,184 7,488,516 7,013,908 
Total deposits6,635,226 6,455,783 6,266,516 6,125,502 5,455,138 
Short-term borrowings111,999 169,560 97,874 183,116 419,085 
Other borrowings143,267 143,257 253,359 273,954 258,944 
Stockholders' equity768,065 763,784 753,572 745,489 736,922 
      
Loans     
Non-owner occupied commercial$2,375,024 $2,398,946    
Owner occupied commercial857,506 827,092    
Multifamily858,168 813,225    
Non-owner occupied residential195,534 200,229    
Total commercial, secured by real estate (3)$4,286,232 $4,239,492 $4,042,946 $3,955,045 $3,734,565 
Commercial, industrial and other394,416 433,553 418,813 393,017 467,286 
Construction291,252 266,883 275,716 298,180 332,228 
Paycheck Protection Program346,150 284,636 325,115 325,999  
Equipment financing119,428 116,690 118,320 117,569 118,396 
Residential mortgages385,778 377,380 343,317 335,135 334,786 
Consumer and home equity285,690 302,598 319,364 331,210 341,362 
Total loans$6,108,946 $6,021,232 $5,843,591 $5,756,155 $5,328,623 
      
Deposits     
Noninterest-bearing$1,631,942 $1,510,224 $1,474,847 $1,486,273 $1,129,695 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts4,049,914 3,867,303 3,647,328 3,510,723 3,241,397 
Time deposits953,370 1,078,256 1,144,341 1,128,506 1,084,046 
Total deposits$6,635,226 $6,455,783 $6,266,516 $6,125,502 $5,455,138 
      
Total loans to total deposits ratio92.1%93.3%93.3%94.0%97.7%
      
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data     
Loans$6,089,757 $5,939,904 $5,775,093 $5,572,865 $5,208,097 
Investment securities1,003,479 912,723 873,066 891,037 879,987 
Interest-earning assets7,230,136 7,137,884 7,009,939 6,650,993 6,133,003 
Total assets7,704,603 7,625,458 7,516,069 7,137,529 6,565,302 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits1,545,968 1,499,093 1,475,422 1,364,785 1,109,638 
Savings deposits604,931 571,794 548,662 525,224 496,798 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts3,388,027 3,313,556 3,086,260 2,908,299 2,830,778 
Time deposits1,044,915 1,112,053 1,176,181 1,093,760 872,998 
Total deposits6,583,841 6,496,496 6,286,525 5,892,068 5,310,212 
Short-term borrowings73,492 68,962 58,845 82,694 159,825 
Other borrowings143,261 155,943 269,093 273,904 277,753 
Total interest-bearing liabilities5,254,626 5,222,308 5,139,042 4,883,881 4,638,152 
Stockholders' equity770,255 753,059 751,099 742,050 736,719 

(3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 on December 31, 2020, with a transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)20212020202020202020
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs           
Assets     
Loans3.91% 3.92% 3.91% 4.03% 4.47%
Taxable investment securities and other1.81% 1.84% 2.09% 2.31% 2.56%
Tax-exempt securities2.54% 2.51% 2.55% 2.70% 2.67%
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts0.11% 0.09% 0.10% 0.08% 1.42%
Total interest-earning assets3.56% 3.51% 3.49% 3.69% 4.17%
Liabilities     
Savings accounts0.05% 0.05% 0.06% 0.07% 0.07%
Interest-bearing transaction accounts0.34% 0.38% 0.44% 0.55% 0.97%
Time deposits0.83% 1.01% 1.19% 1.48% 1.81%
Borrowings2.87% 2.84% 2.73% 2.62% 2.54%
Total interest-bearing liabilities0.51% 0.59% 0.72% 0.86% 1.18%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)3.05% 2.92% 2.77% 2.83% 2.99%
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)3.19% 3.08% 2.96% 3.06% 3.28%
Annualized cost of deposits0.32% 0.37% 0.44% 0.55% 0.82%
Asset Quality Data     
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans     
Balance at beginning of period$71,124  $65,242  $57,839  $48,884  $40,003 
Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13 (4)  6,656       
Provision for credit losses on loans(2,808)  (246)  8,000  9,000  9,223 
Charge-offs(1,270)  (746)  (682)  (142)  (483) 
Recoveries206  218  85  97  141 
Balance at end of period$67,252  $71,124  $65,242  $57,839  $48,884 
      
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)     
Commercial, real estate$843  $(47)  $298  $(36)  $111 
Commercial, industrial and other221  478  173  (13)  (31) 
Equipment financing83  64  95  (11)  71 
Residential mortgages(58)    (1)    96 
Consumer and home equity(25)  33  32  105  95 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$1,064  $528  $597  $45  $342 
Non-Performing Assets (5)     
Commercial, real estate$23,984  $35,091  $26,145  $25,615  $24,770 
Commercial, industrial and other2,252  2,633  1,484  1,546  1,909 
Equipment financing293  327  444  400  199 
Residential mortgages2,323  2,469  2,695  2,860  2,837 
Consumer and home equity2,274  2,243  2,322  2,432  2,689 
Total non-accrual loans31,126  42,763  33,090  32,853  32,404 
Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession      354  393 
Total non-performing assets$31,126  $42,763  $33,090  $33,207  $32,797 
      
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing$  $1  $165  $58  $99 
Loans restructured and still accruing$3,799  $3,856  $4,299  $4,667  $4,719 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans1.10% 1.18% 1.11% 1.00% 0.92%
Total non-accrual loans to total loans0.51% 0.71% 0.57% 0.57% 0.61%
Total non-performing assets to total assets0.40% 0.56% 0.44% 0.44% 0.47%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans0.07% 0.04% 0.04% % 0.03%

(4) The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020 with a $6.7 million transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Quarterly amounts for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 do not reflect the adoption of CECL

(5) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans from December 31, 2020 forward


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 At or for the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)20212020202020202020
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP$768,065  $763,784  $753,572  $745,489  $736,922 
Less: Goodwill156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets3,063  3,288  3,538  3,788  4,049 
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP$608,725  $604,219  $593,757  $585,424  $576,596 
      
Shares outstanding at end of period50,598  50,480  50,468  50,463  50,462 
      
Book value per share - GAAP$15.18  $15.13  $14.93  $14.77  $14.60 
      
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP$12.03  $11.97  $11.77  $11.60  $11.43 
      
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets           
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP$608,725  $604,219  $593,757  $585,424  $576,596 
      
Total assets at end of period - GAAP$7,771,761  $7,664,297  $7,522,184  $7,488,516  $7,013,908 
Less: Goodwill156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets3,063  3,288  3,538  3,788  4,049 
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP$7,612,421  $7,504,732  $7,362,369  $7,328,451  $6,853,582 
Paycheck Protection Program loans ("PPP")346,150  284,636  325,115  325,999   
Total assets at end of period excluding PPP- Non-GAAP$7,425,611  $7,379,661  $7,197,069  $7,162,517  $7,013,908 
Total tangible assets at end of period excluding PPP - Non-GAAP$7,266,271  $7,220,096  $7,037,254  $7,002,452  $6,853,582 
      
Common equity to assets - GAAP9.88% 9.97% 10.02% 9.96% 10.51%
Common equity to assets excluding PPP - Non-GAAP10.34% 10.35% 10.47% 10.41% 10.51%
      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP8.00% 8.05% 8.06% 7.99% 8.41%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP - Non-GAAP8.38% 8.37% 8.44% 8.36% 8.41%
      
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity           
Net income - GAAP$23,175  $18,848  $14,427  $11,851  $12,392 
      
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP$770,255  $753,059  $751,099  $742,050  $736,719 
Less: Average goodwill156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277 
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets3,192  3,433  3,689  3,942  4,205 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP$610,786  $593,349  $591,133  $581,831  $576,237 
      
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP12.20% 9.96% 7.64% 6.42% 6.77%
      
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP15.39% 12.64% 9.71% 8.19% 8.65%
      
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio     
Total noninterest expense$33,903  $36,945  $32,097  $31,462  $32,504 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles(226)  (249)  (250)  (261)  (265) 
Long term debt prepayment fees  (3,777)      (356) 
Noninterest expense, as adjusted$33,677  $32,919  $31,847  $31,201  $31,883 
      
Net interest income$56,728  $55,135  $52,134  $50,519  $49,899 
Total noninterest income5,759  6,845  6,773  5,481  8,011 
Total revenue62,487  61,980  58,907  56,000  57,910 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities163  149  108  93  88 
Gains on sales of investment securities  (871)      (342) 
Total revenue, as adjusted$62,650  $61,258  $59,015  $56,093  $57,656 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP53.75% 53.74% 53.96% 55.62% 55.30%