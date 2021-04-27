Lottery.com Announces Partnership with Countable to Amplify Social Philanthropy Efforts

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com (the “Company” or “Lottery.com”), a leading platform that enables users to play the lottery online, today announced that its charitable sweepstakes platform, WinTogether Trust (“WinTogether”), has entered into an agreement with Countable Corp. (“Countable”) to reimagine the future of engaging communities online for WinTogether’s charitable initiatives. Together, Countable and WinTogether aim to propel financial success for top tier organizations at the nexus of social impact issues, such as sustainability, social justice, and education.



WinTogether and Countable plan to bring visibility and engagement through dedicated hubs for each charitable campaign. Social content will be shared across the WinTogether site, powered by Countable, and via Causes.com, a service division of Countable, with a broad audience of 192M followers. Content will be tailored to targeted Causes.com audience cohorts in an effort to effectively amplify key messages and drive impact for WinTogether philanthropy.

“We believe we need to leave the world better than we found it,” said Tony DiMatteo, Co-Founder and CEO of Lottery.com, “We believe WinTogether is the future of philanthropy and we’re excited to be partnering with Countable to bring visibility to the important issues for which we’re seeking to fundraise. Countable generates impact at scale and that’s exactly what we believe we need to change the world.”

WinTogether, established and operated by the Company, seeks to supercharge philanthropic efforts with a next-generation digital technology platform customized with an innovative twist in charitable involvement. WinTogether recently completed its premiere sweepstakes event featuring the Arbor Day Foundation’s Time for Trees® initiative and identifies its causes using the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals as guidance.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with WinTogether to inspire investment and optimize impact for the charitable campaigns,” said Bart Myers, Founder and CEO of Countable. “Our robust community engagement platform is built for purpose-driven corporate social responsibility initiatives. WinTogether is a great use case for the efficacy of the platform and the precision content targeting we offer. The audience of Causes.com is a natural fit for WinTogether’s philanthropic work.”

Countable empowers organizations to effectively manage and measure the impact of digital communities. Under the agreement with WinTogether, Countable will deliver a community engagement platform, the content, and campaign marketing expertise to establish an active social impact presence for WinTogether. In addition to the Countable platform, the Causes.com audience gives the WinTogether charitable campaigns significant promotional reach.



About WinTogether

WinTogether.org is a charitable sweepstakes platform, operated by Lottery.com, that is centered around building the future of philanthropy. WinTogether gamifies charitable giving to fundamentally change how causes engage with their donors and raise funds. Through its global platform, it offers charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once in a lifetime experiences, large cash prizes, and luxury prizes. WinTogether is aligned with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and works with some of the largest nonprofits in the world to provide a new channel to raise awareness, raise funds, and reach new donors around the world. All donations are collected by the WinTogether Trust, a registered 501c3, based in Mesa, Arizona. For more information, visit www.wintogether.org.



About Countable

Countable Corp, a seed-stage company based in San Francisco, CA, is the next-generation purpose-driven engagement platform with over 120 successful implementations for clients ranging from Starbucks, Uber, Patagonia, Twitch, and PG&E. Countable leverages the Causes.com audience, as a service offering, to empower enterprises to establish a vibrant community experience and turn engagement into meaningful, measurable, and scalable impact resulting in increased revenue, maximized retention, and continuous innovation. For more information, visit www.countable.com



About Lottery.com

AutoLotto, Inc. doing business as Lottery.com is an Austin, TX-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go in the US and internationally. The Company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities, while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players.

On February 22, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (“Trident”) (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) to become a publicly-traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market. Trident and the Company published an investor presentation on a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed business combination, which is publicly available on the SEC’s website www.sec.gov and is also posted to Trident’s and Lottery.com’s respective websites or accessible here .

