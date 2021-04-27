Osisko Drilling at Windfall Returns High Grade at Lynx

296 g/t Au Over 2.0 Metres in Lynx

| Source: Osisko Mining Inc. Osisko Mining Inc.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 56 intercepts in 23 drill holes (7 from surface, 16 from underground) and 12 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are located in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “We are encouraged by the expansion drilling in the Lynx and Triple Lynx areas. Today’s 37 expansion intercepts in these corridors are a good indication of the continuing potential in these zones.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 296 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2436-W3; 177 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2436-W2, 54.2 g/t Au over 4.5 metres in WST-21-0675, 63.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-21-0744, and 48.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2426. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No.From
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Au (g/t)
uncut		Au (g/t)
 cut to
100 g/t		ZoneCorridor
OSK-W-21-2436-W2714.4716.52.117735.1LX4_3414
Lynx 4
including715.0715.60.6595100
OSK-W-21-2436-W3760.0762.02.029655.6LX4_3414
Lynx 4
including760.4761.10.7757100
 867.0869.02.014.6 LX4_3430
Lynx 4
including868.0869.01.029.1 
OSK-W-21-2445-W3601.6605.13.53.68 TLX_3171Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2480-W1748.0750.22.224.4 LXM_3304
Lynx
including748.5749.20.776.4 
OSK-W-21-2482636.0638.62.63.98 TLX_3171Triple Lynx
 664.9667.02.14.11 TLX_3184
Triple Lynx
including665.7666.00.326.7 
WST-20-0617351.7358.06.37.44 TLX_3167
Triple Lynx
including352.1352.40.383.1 
WST-21-0683342.8344.82.03.83 TLX_3166Triple Lynx
 371.0374.83.88.72 TLX_3165
Triple Lynx
including373.9374.80.927.1 
WST-21-0691250.0254.04.06.29 TLX_3164Triple Lynx
 257.2259.62.413.8 TLX_3164Triple Lynx
WST-21-0697379.4381.72.34.55 TLX_3166Triple Lynx
 426.0428.02.011.4 TLX_3165
Triple Lynx
including426.5427.40.923.5 
WST-21-0706269.5273.33.87.68 LXSW_3556
Lynx
including269.8270.30.523.7 
WST-21-0748200.0202.42.437.4 LXM_3304
Lynx
including201.6202.40.893.5 
WST-21-0786124.3127.22.97.21 LXM_3334Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx and LXSW = Lynx Southwest.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No.From
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Au (g/t)
uncut		Au (g/t)
 cut to
100 g/t		ZoneCorridor
OSK-W-20-2397-W1818.9821.02.14.32 LynxLynx
OSK-W-20-2426912.0914.02.048.225.2Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including912.7913.20.5192100
OSK-W-21-2369-W31215.91218.02.15.17 Lynx 4Lynx
 1223.71226.12.415.5 Lynx 4Lynx
OSK-W-21-2394-W4908.0910.02.03.85 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2394-W6580.0582.02.03.58 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including580.0580.90.97.90 
OSK-W-21-2416-W1841.3844.02.74.69 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including841.3841.90.610.8 
OSK-W-21-2416-W21125.01127.02.09.52 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1125.81126.60.821.0 
OSK-W-21-2445932.0934.02.014.9 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including932.0933.01.026.2 
OSK-W-21-2445-W3612.2614.22.09.96 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including612.6613.10.531.0 
 694.8697.02.25.72 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2445-W4602.0604.02.05.09 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including602.5602.90.423.8 
OSK-W-21-24591088.31090.42.15.25 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1088.31088.60.336.4 
OSK-W-21-2465903.0905.02.019.9 Lynx 4
Lynx
including903.9904.70.849.0 
OSK-W-21-2470-W11115.01117.02.05.67 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 1160.01162.02.017.216.5Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including1160.81161.10.3105100
OSK-W-21-2473992.4994.42.06.94 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including993.7994.40.719.5 
 997.0999.02.05.30 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including998.4999.00.617.2 
OSK-W-21-2480-W1697.3699.62.36.24 Lynx
Lynx
including699.2699.60.416.2 
OSK-W-21-2482642.5644.62.13.64 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 825.7827.72.025.8 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-24931064.01066.12.117.3 Lynx 4
Lynx
including1064.81065.40.649.5 
WST-21-0657402.0404.22.224.6 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including402.0402.50.594.0 
WST-21-0665394.0397.03.010.5 TLX_3165
Triple Lynx
including396.4397.00.639.7 
WST-21-0675271.5276.04.554.225.8Lynx HW
Lynx
including274.0275.01.0228100
WST-21-0676123.0125.32.34.73 Lynx
Lynx
including124.5125.30.810.2 
 217.0219.02.05.72 LynxLynx
WST-21-0678495.8497.92.111.8 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including496.6497.61.024.2 
WST-21-0683355.0358.03.07.62 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including355.0356.01.017.2 
 544.0546.02.05.55 Lynx 4Lynx
WST-21-0690242.5244.62.113.0 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including243.3243.60.349.2 
 249.6251.62.05.13 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 252.6254.72.14.67 Triple Lynx
Triple Lynx
including254.3254.70.410.2 
WST-21-0703309.5311.72.25.38 Lynx SWLynx SW
WST-21-0706250.7253.02.35.17 Lynx SWLynx SW
WST-21-0744115.2117.22.063.720.1Lynx
Lynx
including115.8116.20.4318100
 119.1121.42.311.2 LynxLynx
WST-21-0749128.3130.42.19.29 LXM_3338
Lynx
including129.0129.70.722.2 
 144.9146.92.037.1 LynxLynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, TLX = Triple Lynx and SW = Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole NumberAzimuth
(°)		Dip
(°)		Length (m)UTM EUTM NElevationSection
OSK-W-20-2397-W1131-58120045345154355944123900
OSK-W-20-2426134-56103545300854353884133400
OSK-W-21-2369-W3130-56141545342454355664103850
OSK-W-21-2394-W4138-5292045292354354674143375
OSK-W-21-2394-W6138-5297845292354354674143375
OSK-W-21-2416-W1123-54108345316954356244123650
OSK-W-21-2416-W2123-54126645316954356244123650
OSK-W-21-2436-W2130-5778945370954356184004125
OSK-W-21-2436-W3130-5787945370954356184004125
OSK-W-21-2445141-5094545290654354344153325
OSK-W-21-2445-W3141-5075345290654354344153325
OSK-W-21-2445-W4141-5094445290654354344153325
OSK-W-21-2459132-52122745299754356074253500
OSK-W-21-2465123-61125345339754355574133825
OSK-W-21-2470-W1132-59122745330454356394153775
OSK-W-21-2473123-56127245342054356104133875
OSK-W-21-2480-W1121-5588845341254356334123875
OSK-W-21-2482131-5793945300854353884133400
OSK-W-21-2493134-54108045300854353884123400
WST-20-0617134-413664532575435210953525
WST-21-0657141-564484533575435272163650
WST-21-0665141-5255245322954351271343475
WST-21-0675133-403364535085435327-73800
WST-21-0676129-323184535085435327-73800
WST-21-0678153-505744533215435235553600
WST-21-0683146-406364532575435210953525
WST-21-0690150-633074533565435272163650
WST-21-0691152-583854533565435272163650
WST-21-0697136-455424532575435209963525
WST-21-0703146-6048945310454350652313325
WST-21-0706165-5441745310454350652313325
WST-21-0744136-271864535085435327-63800
WST-21-0748125-542674535085435327-73800
WST-21-0749136-301964533575435272163650
WST-21-0786150-391404533225435235553600

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 and supported by the technical report entitled “Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Windfall Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” dated March 8, 2021 (with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653 