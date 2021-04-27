Osisko Drilling at Windfall Returns High Grade at Lynx

English French

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



Significant new analytical results presented below include 56 intercepts in 23 drill holes (7 from surface, 16 from underground) and 12 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are located in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “We are encouraged by the expansion drilling in the Lynx and Triple Lynx areas. Today’s 37 expansion intercepts in these corridors are a good indication of the continuing potential in these zones.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 296 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2436-W3; 177 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2436-W2, 54.2 g/t Au over 4.5 metres in WST-21-0675, 63.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-21-0744, and 48.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2426. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-2436-W2 714.4 716.5 2.1 177 35.1 LX4_3414

Lynx 4

including 715.0 715.6 0.6 595 100 OSK-W-21-2436-W3 760.0 762.0 2.0 296 55.6 LX4_3414

Lynx 4

including 760.4 761.1 0.7 757 100 867.0 869.0 2.0 14.6 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including 868.0 869.0 1.0 29.1 OSK-W-21-2445-W3 601.6 605.1 3.5 3.68 TLX_3171 Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2480-W1 748.0 750.2 2.2 24.4 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 748.5 749.2 0.7 76.4 OSK-W-21-2482 636.0 638.6 2.6 3.98 TLX_3171 Triple Lynx 664.9 667.0 2.1 4.11 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 665.7 666.0 0.3 26.7 WST-20-0617 351.7 358.0 6.3 7.44 TLX_3167

Triple Lynx

including 352.1 352.4 0.3 83.1 WST-21-0683 342.8 344.8 2.0 3.83 TLX_3166 Triple Lynx 371.0 374.8 3.8 8.72 TLX_3165

Triple Lynx

including 373.9 374.8 0.9 27.1 WST-21-0691 250.0 254.0 4.0 6.29 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx 257.2 259.6 2.4 13.8 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx WST-21-0697 379.4 381.7 2.3 4.55 TLX_3166 Triple Lynx 426.0 428.0 2.0 11.4 TLX_3165

Triple Lynx

including 426.5 427.4 0.9 23.5 WST-21-0706 269.5 273.3 3.8 7.68 LXSW_3556

Lynx

including 269.8 270.3 0.5 23.7 WST-21-0748 200.0 202.4 2.4 37.4 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 201.6 202.4 0.8 93.5 WST-21-0786 124.3 127.2 2.9 7.21 LXM_3334 Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx and LXSW = Lynx Southwest.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-20-2397-W1 818.9 821.0 2.1 4.32 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-20-2426 912.0 914.0 2.0 48.2 25.2 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 912.7 913.2 0.5 192 100 OSK-W-21-2369-W3 1215.9 1218.0 2.1 5.17 Lynx 4 Lynx 1223.7 1226.1 2.4 15.5 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-21-2394-W4 908.0 910.0 2.0 3.85 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2394-W6 580.0 582.0 2.0 3.58 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 580.0 580.9 0.9 7.90 OSK-W-21-2416-W1 841.3 844.0 2.7 4.69 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 841.3 841.9 0.6 10.8 OSK-W-21-2416-W2 1125.0 1127.0 2.0 9.52 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1125.8 1126.6 0.8 21.0 OSK-W-21-2445 932.0 934.0 2.0 14.9 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 932.0 933.0 1.0 26.2 OSK-W-21-2445-W3 612.2 614.2 2.0 9.96 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 612.6 613.1 0.5 31.0 694.8 697.0 2.2 5.72 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2445-W4 602.0 604.0 2.0 5.09 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 602.5 602.9 0.4 23.8 OSK-W-21-2459 1088.3 1090.4 2.1 5.25 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1088.3 1088.6 0.3 36.4 OSK-W-21-2465 903.0 905.0 2.0 19.9 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 903.9 904.7 0.8 49.0 OSK-W-21-2470-W1 1115.0 1117.0 2.0 5.67 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1160.0 1162.0 2.0 17.2 16.5 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1160.8 1161.1 0.3 105 100 OSK-W-21-2473 992.4 994.4 2.0 6.94 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 993.7 994.4 0.7 19.5 997.0 999.0 2.0 5.30 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 998.4 999.0 0.6 17.2 OSK-W-21-2480-W1 697.3 699.6 2.3 6.24 Lynx

Lynx

including 699.2 699.6 0.4 16.2 OSK-W-21-2482 642.5 644.6 2.1 3.64 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 825.7 827.7 2.0 25.8 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2493 1064.0 1066.1 2.1 17.3 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 1064.8 1065.4 0.6 49.5 WST-21-0657 402.0 404.2 2.2 24.6 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 402.0 402.5 0.5 94.0 WST-21-0665 394.0 397.0 3.0 10.5 TLX_3165

Triple Lynx

including 396.4 397.0 0.6 39.7 WST-21-0675 271.5 276.0 4.5 54.2 25.8 Lynx HW

Lynx

including 274.0 275.0 1.0 228 100 WST-21-0676 123.0 125.3 2.3 4.73 Lynx

Lynx

including 124.5 125.3 0.8 10.2 217.0 219.0 2.0 5.72 Lynx Lynx WST-21-0678 495.8 497.9 2.1 11.8 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 496.6 497.6 1.0 24.2 WST-21-0683 355.0 358.0 3.0 7.62 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 355.0 356.0 1.0 17.2 544.0 546.0 2.0 5.55 Lynx 4 Lynx WST-21-0690 242.5 244.6 2.1 13.0 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 243.3 243.6 0.3 49.2 249.6 251.6 2.0 5.13 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 252.6 254.7 2.1 4.67 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 254.3 254.7 0.4 10.2 WST-21-0703 309.5 311.7 2.2 5.38 Lynx SW Lynx SW WST-21-0706 250.7 253.0 2.3 5.17 Lynx SW Lynx SW WST-21-0744 115.2 117.2 2.0 63.7 20.1 Lynx

Lynx

including 115.8 116.2 0.4 318 100 119.1 121.4 2.3 11.2 Lynx Lynx WST-21-0749 128.3 130.4 2.1 9.29 LXM_3338

Lynx

including 129.0 129.7 0.7 22.2 144.9 146.9 2.0 37.1 Lynx Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, TLX = Triple Lynx and SW = Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-20-2397-W1 131 -58 1200 453451 5435594 412 3900 OSK-W-20-2426 134 -56 1035 453008 5435388 413 3400 OSK-W-21-2369-W3 130 -56 1415 453424 5435566 410 3850 OSK-W-21-2394-W4 138 -52 920 452923 5435467 414 3375 OSK-W-21-2394-W6 138 -52 978 452923 5435467 414 3375 OSK-W-21-2416-W1 123 -54 1083 453169 5435624 412 3650 OSK-W-21-2416-W2 123 -54 1266 453169 5435624 412 3650 OSK-W-21-2436-W2 130 -57 789 453709 5435618 400 4125 OSK-W-21-2436-W3 130 -57 879 453709 5435618 400 4125 OSK-W-21-2445 141 -50 945 452906 5435434 415 3325 OSK-W-21-2445-W3 141 -50 753 452906 5435434 415 3325 OSK-W-21-2445-W4 141 -50 944 452906 5435434 415 3325 OSK-W-21-2459 132 -52 1227 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-21-2465 123 -61 1253 453397 5435557 413 3825 OSK-W-21-2470-W1 132 -59 1227 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-21-2473 123 -56 1272 453420 5435610 413 3875 OSK-W-21-2480-W1 121 -55 888 453412 5435633 412 3875 OSK-W-21-2482 131 -57 939 453008 5435388 413 3400 OSK-W-21-2493 134 -54 1080 453008 5435388 412 3400 WST-20-0617 134 -41 366 453257 5435210 95 3525 WST-21-0657 141 -56 448 453357 5435272 16 3650 WST-21-0665 141 -52 552 453229 5435127 134 3475 WST-21-0675 133 -40 336 453508 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0676 129 -32 318 453508 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0678 153 -50 574 453321 5435235 55 3600 WST-21-0683 146 -40 636 453257 5435210 95 3525 WST-21-0690 150 -63 307 453356 5435272 16 3650 WST-21-0691 152 -58 385 453356 5435272 16 3650 WST-21-0697 136 -45 542 453257 5435209 96 3525 WST-21-0703 146 -60 489 453104 5435065 231 3325 WST-21-0706 165 -54 417 453104 5435065 231 3325 WST-21-0744 136 -27 186 453508 5435327 -6 3800 WST-21-0748 125 -54 267 453508 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0749 136 -30 196 453357 5435272 16 3650 WST-21-0786 150 -39 140 453322 5435235 55 3600

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 and supported by the technical report entitled “Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Windfall Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” dated March 8, 2021 (with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

