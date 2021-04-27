InvestorBrandNetwork Announces The Dealmaker Show Interview with Nextech AR Solutions Corp. President Paul Duffy

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Paul Duffy, President of Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF), a leading provider of web-based augmented reality for e-commerce, advertising and virtual events, recently appeared on The Dealmaker Show, a fast-paced and high-energy forum hosted by bestselling author Oren Klaff.



During the interview, Klaff inquired about the potential of augmented reality as it continues to gain mainstream attention and its value proposition as technological advancements steam ahead in the years to come.

“The whole concept of augmented reality is just galloping in growth right now… not just in financial terms, but in mindshare, in people understanding its use. I personally believe that, over the next decade, augmented reality itself will become a new form of mass medium that we will all use to communicate at one level,” Duffy explained. “I think you’ll see significant milestones and breakthroughs over the next decade, with the technology ultimately finding its way into a low-cost, lightweight pair of eyewear controlled through a variety of different functions and features.”

“I’m seeing, at a global level, a large adoption of the technology. What I mean by that is there are more and more folks who are seeing it as a technology that they can apply, and they can use to gain value intrinsically in what they’re already doing,” Duffy added. “That’s the key.”

“There are three areas that I would highly encourage [to utilize AR technology today]. The first one and most obvious is, if you’re a brand and you sell through ecommerce, you have to use augmented reality. People need to be able to see your product. They need to experience it, to visualize it,” Duffy stated. “The second one… we have a full-on digital experience platform for running hybrid and virtual events, and all of those use some form of holograms... That is just growing like crazy. The third area is anybody who has a brand who does any form of advertising. They should be thinking about augmented reality ad units… Those are three kind of must-have areas. Frankly, that’s where our business is growing, because we’re active in all three of those. That’s right now. In 2022, I just think it’s going to get crazier and, in 2023, even bigger. It is a rotation into a new medium.”

Throughout the interview, Duffy discussed his professional background and history of building and scaling businesses, as well as the massive potential of augmented reality to change the way people interface with the world around them and how Nextech AR is leveraging that potential to promote rapid growth through its ecommerce and software-as-a-service initiatives.

About Nextech AR

Nextech develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms that transport three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences, altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions, however, most of the company’s revenues are derived from three ecommerce platforms: VacuumCleanerMarket.com, InfinitePetLife.com and TruLyfeSupplements.com.

To learn more, follow the company on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook, or visit its website at www.nextechar.com

