Business operations veteran Henry Mouton joins Pit Liquor as director of operations

FORT COLLINS, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pit Liquor, a Colorado startup developing an eco-friendly, body-friendly natural deodorant made from whiskey and vodka, today announced the hiring of Henry Mouton as its new director of operations.

“Henry brings a rare combination of skill at scaling and operational implementation while keeping people at the forefront,” said Erica Feucht, Pit Liquor’s CEO. “We are thrilled to have someone with his level of experience on our team, and we feel it will help us continue our strong growth trajectory. Henry is the ideal fit for this role, and with his extensive expertise, we will continue to grow with integrity.”

As the director of operations, Mouton will collaborate with the sales, marketing and leadership teams to reach company objectives by creating and maintaining systems and processes for efficiency and developing every staff member to reach their potential.

Mouton brings more than 20 years experience in business management across several industries to Pit Liquor. He has a focus on developing people and systems across organizations to facilitate growth, solving problems and increasing efficiencies. He was most recently chief operating officer and chief business officer at Motherlove Herbal Company, a women-owned, family-run company that makes organic herbal body care and supplements for pregnancy, birth, baby, postpartum and breastfeeding. Prior to that, Mouton served as chief operating officer/sustainability director at Rio Grande Mexican Restaurants for over a decade.

Additionally, the Society of Human Resources Management recently certified Mouton as a senior certified professional (SHRM -SCP), and he serves on the board of directors for Trees, Water & People.

Unique in the natural deodorant category due to its use of alcohol to kill bacteria, Pit Liquor launched its 100% all-natural deodorant in 2017 and has experienced 3x year-over-year revenue growth for three consecutive years. Expecting to reach $3 million in revenue by the end of 2021, Pit Liquor offers eight unique scents through the company’s website, Amazon, and select local and national retailers, and the company is currently experiencing 20% month-over-month revenue growth.

“What attracted me to Pit Liquor was not only the outstanding, dynamic team but also that the product is close to nature, and it strengthens the bond between people and the environment in a positive way,” said Mouton. “Protecting the earth is important to me personally, and the passion customers have for the brand is astonishing. From the company’s sustainability efforts to its intention around social betterment and protecting the planet, I believe Pit Liquor’s authenticity will help catapult us to the next level, and I am incredibly excited to help the team take that step forward.”

For more information about Pit Liquor or to purchase the company’s spray-on or roll-on natural deodorants, visit distilledbathandbody.com.

About Pit Liquor

Pit Liquor is the flagship product of parent company Distilled Bath and Body. Since its launch in 2017, Pit Liquor has made a distinct and indelible mark on the expanding universe of natural deodorant products in the U.S. Pit Liquor uses eco-friendly, body-friendly, edible ingredients based from whiskey and vodka. After only three years in business, Pit Liquor is celebrating 3x year-over-year revenue growth three years in a row and is on track to hit $3 million in revenue by the end of 2021. All Pit Liquor products are proudly “Made in the USA.” To learn more, visit www.distilledbathandbody.com.

###