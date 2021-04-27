VistaGen Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Joanne Curley, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced the appointment of Joanne Curley, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors (“Board”). Following the appointment of Dr. Curley, VistaGen’s Board will be comprised of seven directors.



“Joanne brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience across numerous key operational and therapeutic areas,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of VistaGen. “Her track record of propelling seven products from early development through regulatory approval is impressive and reflects her extensive experience and understanding of the entire life cycle of drug development. As we expand our business and pursue our mission to improve mental health and well-being for individuals in the U.S. and abroad, her tremendous leadership, creativity and expertise will be invaluable to VistaGen.”

Dr. Curley is currently the Chief Development Officer at Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to joining Vera, Dr. Curley spent 15 years with Gilead Sciences, during which time the anti-viral portfolio grew from four to seventeen commercial products. While at Gilead, Dr Curley led Project and Portfolio Management with oversight of the development pipeline across four therapeutic areas and was responsible for research and development governance. Before Gilead, Dr. Curley worked as an aerosol formulation scientist and subsequently as a project leader at Nektar Therapeutics. She received a BSc in Physics and Chemistry from Trinity College, Ireland, a Ph.D. in Polymer Science and Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and completed a post-doctorate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Medical School, focused on long-acting biodegradable formulations.

