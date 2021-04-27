Tala Security Integrates with Fastly’s Compute@Edge Platform to Deliver High-Performance, Automated Implementation of its Data Security and Privacy Platforms

MILPITAS, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Tala Security customers can integrate with Fastly to leverage the full capabilities of Tala Protect and Tala Detect products to provide the actionable insights needed to immediately address data leakage and vulnerabilities using Fastly’s Compute@Edge serverless compute offering. This quick, automated installation process delivers all of Tala’s core capabilities, including multiple layers of protection via standards like CSP, SRI, iFrame Sandboxing, Permissions policy and Noncing.



Tala Security provides the most comprehensive data security and privacy platform for enterprise web applications. This integration with Fastly gives customers a high-performance, automated way to secure and enable the modern web, with zero footprint on the customer’s server location. With Tala protecting millions of web sessions, the new Fastly integration gives customers additional options for rapid onboarding to protect against advanced client-side attacks.

“The biggest benefit to customers with this integration is the zero footprint,” said Sanjay Sawhney, VP of Engineering at Tala, pointing to Fastly’s use of web assembly vs JavaScript frameworks. “This is our most high performing serverless compute environment. Fastly’s low-latency Compute@Edge provides a highly secure and performant platform to enhance forward-thinking security solutions.”

The Tala + Fastly integration is currently available. Highlighted benefits include:

Automated deployment of all Tala Security controls

Zero footprint in the customer’s environment

Highly scalable and high performing



About Tala Security

Tala prevents sensitive data theft and client-side attacks like Magecart, XSS, code injections and session redirects. Our data security and privacy platform protect hundreds of millions of browser sessions every month from critical and growing threats, such as data leakage, cross-site scripting (XSS), Magecart, website supply-chain attacks, clickjacking and others. It does this by automating the deployment and dynamic adjustment of browser-native, standards-based security controls such as Content Security Policy (CSP), Subresource Integrity (SRI), HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) and other web security standards. The activation of browser-native security controls provides comprehensive security without requiring any changes to the application code and with almost no impact to website performance. Tala serves large website operators in verticals such as financial services, online retail, payment processing, hi-tech, fintech and education. Learn more at www.talasecurity.io

