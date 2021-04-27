Sotera Health Announces Q1 2021 Earnings Release Date and Participation in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

CLEVELAND, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before market open on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results.

To participate in the live call, please dial 1-833-303-1211 if dialing-in from the United States or Canada, or 1-918-922-6527 if dialing-in from other locations. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time using conference ID 7289075. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials may also be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on May 13.

Sotera Health to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Sotera Health is scheduled to present at the virtual 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live and archived webcast accompanying presentation may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

