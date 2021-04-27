New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064488/?utm_source=GNW





The global water purifiers market is expected grow from $33.77 billion in 2020 to $37.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $50.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The water purifiers market consists of the sales of water purifiers and related services.Water purifiers are the devices used to purify water from the biological contaminants, toxins, harmful chemicals & gases, and others impurities such as solid particles so that it can be safe for drinking.



It also decreases the level of hazardous pollutants in it and making it suitable for the industries before releasing it into the water bodies.



The water purifiers market covered in this report is segmented by technology type into RO water purifier, UV water purifier, gravity-based water purifier; by end-user into industrial, commercial, household; by distribution channel into retail stores, direct sales, online; by portability into portable, non-portable and by device type into wall mounted, countertop, tabletop, faucet-mounted, under-the-sink (UTS).



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



High maintenance and equipment cost is expected to hinder the growth of the water purifier market during the period.The average cost of water purifiers ranges from USD 100 to $2,773 depending on the model and it needs the repeated maintenance, especially in the case of Reverse Osmosis Purifiers which require a maintenance every 3 to 12 months depending on the usage of water.



The maintenance cost ranges from USD 120 to USD 750, which cannot be afforded by the people living in rural areas or those belonging to under the poverty range population. Consequently, high equipment and maintenance cost is anticipated to hinder the growth of water purifiers.



In January 2020, Dupont, an American company, acquired Desalitech an Israel-based Desalination Corporation, which uses a technology named closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) for an undisclosed amount.Dupont aims to improve the reuse of wastewater and the acquisition will brings the CCRO technology to the company and it will reduce the cost of the water life cycle and promote 95% percent of its recovery.



It will support the business strategy of Dupont in accelerating productivity by the introduction of this innovative technology. Desalitech is a global leader in reverse osmosis whose patented technology is widely used in municipalities and industries as if offers a high recovery rate with minimal manpower and cost.



The scarcity of safe water is contributing to the growth of the water purifier market. According to the United States National Ocean Service, about 97.0% of the water on earth is salt water and the remaining 3.0% is available in the form of ice, vapor, groundwater and freshwater sources. Factors such as growing industrialization, urbanization, increase population is contaminating water with harmful contaminants. Contaminants in water can be found in the form of disinfection by products, solvents and pesticides, arsenic and others. Also, depleting water sources further adds to the safe water crisis across the globe. Water has to be treated or purified before using and this is done by the water purifiers. According to the World Health Organization’s annual report that was published in June 2019 about 2 million people worldwide are drinking water that is contaminated with the fecal matter. Therefore, the rise in the scarcity of safe water is expected to boost the demand for water purifiers over the forthcoming years.



The increase usage of internet of things technology (IOT) enabled water purifier is an emerging trend in the water purifiers market.The Internet of Things is a network which contains interrelated physical components which can be accessed using the internet for collecting and exchanging data.



In water purifiers, the Internet of things is used to give information on the water quality, life of the filters, total dissolved solids levels, and service support.For instance, MI (Xiaomi), a Chinese smart phone manufacturer recently launched the Mi Smart Purifier which is an app-enabled and can be linked to the Xiaomi Home app.



The app gives the data of total dissolved solids (TDS), and remaining filter life. Most of the recent products nowadays are enabled with internet of things, so it is expected to be an emerging trend in the water purifiers market.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

