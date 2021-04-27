Terranueva Announces Changes to Its Management Team and Board of Directors

English French

MONTREAL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Terranueva Corporation (CSE: TEQ) ("Terranueva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Luc Landry as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Gérard Landry as President and Chief Operating Officer and Director and Sylvain Tremblay as Director.



"Terranueva has the required foundations to achieve its vision and strategic goals and I am excited that these organizational changes will accelerate its development," said Jean-Landry following the announcement.

As a result of these organizational changes and the evolution of its strategic plan, Terranueva announces the immediate departure of Louis Doyle, Alain Bureau and Patrice Boily, all directors of the Company, as well as of Peter Polatos as interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Polatos will remain a director on the Company's Board of Directors. Terranueva's management would like to thank each and every one of them for their contribution since the Company's listing on the CSE.

About Jean-Luc Landry

Mr. Landry serves as director of Garda World Security Corporation since July 2002 and currently serves as the Lead Director. He holds a bachelor of science degree in Economics from Collège Ste-Marie and pursued graduate studies in Economics at the University of Ottawa. Mr. Landry is a Partner and Vice-Chairman of Nymbus, a discretionary portfolio management company, and of Northstone Power Corp. a power generation company in Alberta. Until recently, he was also President of Landry Investment Management Inc. and Chairman of the Board of Technoparc Montréal. Mr. Landry began his career as an economic analyst at Sun Life of Canada. He then participated in the founding of Canagex Placements Ltée. where he managed the asset allocation and bond portfolios as Vice President. In 1978, he became responsible for government financing at Lévesque Beaubien, a securities brokerage firm. In 1981, he joined the Bolton Tremblay team as Vice President and Portfolio Manager and became its President in 1987. Following the merger of Bolton Tremblay and Montrusco & Associates, Mr. Landry became President and Chief Executive Officer of Montrusco Bolton from 1999 to May 2000.

About Gérard Landry

Mr. Landry, P.Eng. was vice-president, and then president and principal shareholder of the firm X-Per-X inc for 30 years, a company which has become internationally renowned specializing in surveillance, quality assurance and quality control of industrial products. He has been actively involved in management and business development for over thirty years, in a wide variety of fields, such as factory production supervision, metallurgy, non-destructive testing, welding inspection. Mr. Landry is currently vice-president of B2MA inc. and previously held the position of Director of sales and business development for the Quebec division of the multinational SGS, two businesses also specializing in manufacturing monitoring and equipment and infrastructure inspection. Mr. Landry is also a specialist in ultrasonic monitoring of railway tracks. In addition, he was regularly a consultant and speaker at seminars for renowned companies in non-destructive testing. Mr. Landry has also taught as a lecturer for many years at the École Polytechnique de Montréal in materials engineering and aerospace engineering. Mr. Landry holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Physics from École Polytechnique de Montréal and is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec.

About Sylvain Tremblay

Mr. Tremblay has over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, as President of Groupe Immobilier SMB Inc., Construction SMB Dallaire Inc. and Immeubles Locasa Inc. Mr. Tremblay is an experienced developer, property owner and builder. During his career, he has been actively involved in the construction of several thousand housing units. Mr. Tremblay has been very involved in the construction industry, particularly through his dedication of over a decade to the Québec Association of Construction and Housing Professionals Inc. (“APCHQ”) which has 18,000 contractor members. He was, at one point or another, a director, the regional president of Quebec City, a director of La garantie des bâtiments résidentiels neufs de L'APCHQ Inc. (“GMN”), director of La Garantie des immeubles résidentiels inc. (also doing business as “GIR”), president of the Governance and Ethics Committee and finally concluded this journey by holding the position of Provincial President of the APCHQ.

His professional career led him to build homes in Germany and Japan between 1994 and 1997, where more than 50 homes were exported and built on foreign soil. These years of experience, have given him an assured understanding of the business world, contractors, financing structures and boards.

À PROPOS DE TERRANUEVA

Terranueva relies on research and development, innovation and operational efficiency to become a major player in the emerging cannabis industry. Their goal is to provide the Canadian and international markets with premium quality medicinal and recreational cannabis. To achieve this goal, Terranueva is implementing a modular production approach that incorporates the latest advances and innovations in process automation. Terranueva Pharma Corporation, its wholly owned subsidiary, holds the necessary licenses from Health Canada to execute its mission.

For more on Terranueva, visit www.terranueva.ca

