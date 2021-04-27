Global Surgical Equipment Market Report 2021, Featuring Boston Scientific, Hologic Inc., Olympus Corp. and Zimmer Biomet

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the surgical equipment market, including forecasted trends and sales through 2025 Key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are discussed in the report.
This report analyzes key market dynamics and changes in the surgical equipment market due to the pandemic. The report discusses various supply chain participants (manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and hospitals). Key trends, market estimates, significant strategies among stakeholders, product portfolios and recent developments will be presented in detail. An in-depth patent analysis is presented in the report and focuses on the development of extensive technological trends across regions (i.e., the U.S., Europe and Japan).
This report presents a market analysis and estimates for the broad range of surgical equipment across key therapeutic segments: cardiovascular, neurology, gynecology and urology orthopedics. It excludes supporting devices such as anesthesia systems, sterilization equipment, diagnostic systems, integrated robotic systems and implants.
The report includes:
- 271 data tables and 42 additional tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for general surgical equipment
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Information on the global surgical equipment market structure and technological innovations such as surgical robotics, powered surgical tools, and a significant focus on minimally invasive procedures
- Insights into healthcare regulations, policies and implications; and discussion on regulated or proposed to be regulated medical devices
- Quantification and estimation of market revenues and dynamics for the global surgical equipment market and its segments, by product, usability, supply chain and technology
- Study of the factors impacting market growth and analyze trends and opportunities in major regions, and the trends, gaps and opportunities in each micro market
- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on micro and macro environment factors that influence surgical equipment markets
- Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Becton, Dickinson and Co., ConMed, Hologic Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic PLC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Hospital Budgets: Developed vs. Developing Economies
- Developed Countries
- Developing Countries
- Healthcare Regulations, Policies and Implications
- Technological Innovations and Trends
- Rising Number of Patents
- Rapid Advancements in Technology
- Recent Innovations
- Supply Chain Process and Market Analysis
- Disposable vs. Reusable
- Disposable Instruments
- Reusable Instruments
- Market Analysis
- Product Launches and Acquisition
- Current Environment, Future Trends and Strategic Conclusions
- Factors Driving Expansion of the Market
Chapter 4 Global Surgical Equipment Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Increased Demand for Surgical Equipment
- Increase in Outpatient Surgeries
- Restraints and Challenges
- Untrained End Users
- Regulatory Environment
- Continuing Demand for Specialized Instruments
- Quality Standards
- Opportunities
- Emerging Economies
- Replenishment in Developed Economies
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Surgical Equipment Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Surgery
- Priority Levels of Surgeries
- Pre-surgery Formalities
Chapter 5 Global Market for Surgical Equipment by Product Category
Chapter 6 Surgical Equipment: Conventional versus Disposable
- Disposable Surgical Equipment
- Decontamination and Sterilization
- Risk Management
- Instrument Traceability
- Logistics and Supplies
- Cost Allocation
- Environmental Impact
- Cost
- Reusable Surgical Equipment
- Healthcare-Associated Infections
Chapter 7 Global Market for Surgical Equipment by Supply Chain
- Market Players: Manufacturers/Dealers, Distributors and Retailers
- End Users: Small Clinics, Medium-Level Specialty Hospitals, Large Hospitals and Others
- Strategic Recommendations
Chapter 8 Global Market for Surgical Equipment Market by Technology
- Electrosurgical Equipment
- Technological Advances
- Doctor's Office Procedures
- Manual Surgical Equipment
- Wireless Surgical Equipment
Chapter 9 Global Market for Surgical Equipment by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- COVID-19 and the Asia-Pacific-Pacific Market
- Rest of the World (ROW)
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Product Launches
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
Chapter 11 Miscellaneous Markets and Estimates
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
- Patent Analysis 2006-July 2013: Historical Perspective
- U.S. Patents
- European Patents
- Japanese Patents
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Aesculap
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Becton, Dickinson and Co. (Carefusion Corp.)
- Bien-Air Medical Technologies
- Boston Scientific
- Brasseler Usa
- Conmed
- Erbe Usa Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson (Codman & Shurtleff Inc.)
- Medtronic Plc
- Olympus Corp.
- Smith & Nephew Plc (Arthrocare Corp.)
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
Chapter 14 List of Patents
- Patents Granted from 2006-July 2013
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wvha1
