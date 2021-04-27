Global Surgical Equipment Market Report 2021, Featuring Boston Scientific, Hologic Inc., Olympus Corp. and Zimmer Biomet

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the surgical equipment market, including forecasted trends and sales through 2025 Key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are discussed in the report.

This report analyzes key market dynamics and changes in the surgical equipment market due to the pandemic. The report discusses various supply chain participants (manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and hospitals). Key trends, market estimates, significant strategies among stakeholders, product portfolios and recent developments will be presented in detail. An in-depth patent analysis is presented in the report and focuses on the development of extensive technological trends across regions (i.e., the U.S., Europe and Japan).

This report presents a market analysis and estimates for the broad range of surgical equipment across key therapeutic segments: cardiovascular, neurology, gynecology and urology orthopedics. It excludes supporting devices such as anesthesia systems, sterilization equipment, diagnostic systems, integrated robotic systems and implants.

The report includes:

271 data tables and 42 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for general surgical equipment

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Information on the global surgical equipment market structure and technological innovations such as surgical robotics, powered surgical tools, and a significant focus on minimally invasive procedures

Insights into healthcare regulations, policies and implications; and discussion on regulated or proposed to be regulated medical devices

Quantification and estimation of market revenues and dynamics for the global surgical equipment market and its segments, by product, usability, supply chain and technology

Study of the factors impacting market growth and analyze trends and opportunities in major regions, and the trends, gaps and opportunities in each micro market

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on micro and macro environment factors that influence surgical equipment markets

Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Becton, Dickinson and Co., ConMed, Hologic Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic PLC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Hospital Budgets: Developed vs. Developing Economies

Developed Countries

Developing Countries

Healthcare Regulations, Policies and Implications

Technological Innovations and Trends

Rising Number of Patents

Rapid Advancements in Technology

Recent Innovations

Supply Chain Process and Market Analysis

Disposable vs. Reusable

Disposable Instruments

Reusable Instruments

Market Analysis

Product Launches and Acquisition

Current Environment, Future Trends and Strategic Conclusions

Factors Driving Expansion of the Market

Chapter 4 Global Surgical Equipment Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures

Increased Demand for Surgical Equipment

Increase in Outpatient Surgeries

Restraints and Challenges

Untrained End Users

Regulatory Environment

Continuing Demand for Specialized Instruments

Quality Standards

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Replenishment in Developed Economies

Impact of COVID-19 on the Surgical Equipment Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Surgery

Priority Levels of Surgeries

Pre-surgery Formalities

Chapter 5 Global Market for Surgical Equipment by Product Category

Chapter 6 Surgical Equipment: Conventional versus Disposable

Disposable Surgical Equipment

Decontamination and Sterilization

Risk Management

Instrument Traceability

Logistics and Supplies

Cost Allocation

Environmental Impact

Cost

Reusable Surgical Equipment

Healthcare-Associated Infections

Chapter 7 Global Market for Surgical Equipment by Supply Chain

Market Players: Manufacturers/Dealers, Distributors and Retailers

End Users: Small Clinics, Medium-Level Specialty Hospitals, Large Hospitals and Others

Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 8 Global Market for Surgical Equipment Market by Technology

Electrosurgical Equipment

Technological Advances

Doctor's Office Procedures

Manual Surgical Equipment

Wireless Surgical Equipment

Chapter 9 Global Market for Surgical Equipment by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

COVID-19 and the Asia-Pacific-Pacific Market

Rest of the World (ROW)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

Chapter 11 Miscellaneous Markets and Estimates

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Patent Analysis 2006-July 2013: Historical Perspective

U.S. Patents

European Patents

Japanese Patents

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Aesculap

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (Carefusion Corp.)

Bien-Air Medical Technologies

Boston Scientific

Brasseler Usa

Conmed

Erbe Usa Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Codman & Shurtleff Inc.)

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp.

Smith & Nephew Plc (Arthrocare Corp.)

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Chapter 14 List of Patents

Patents Granted from 2006-July 2013

