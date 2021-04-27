Global Physical and Cyber Industrial Convergence Market 2021-2026: AI, Cloud Robotics, Industrial IoT, Digital Twins and Telerobotics Solutions

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical and Cyber Industrial Convergence: AI, Cloud Robotics, Industrial IoT, Digital Twins and Telerobotics Solutions 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the AI technology and solutions market, including analysis of leading AI vendors, strategies, solutions and applications. This research assesses the state of AI development, implementation, and operation. It analyzes the forecasts AI market sizing for by technology type, deployment method, solution type, network and technology integration, and by industry verticals from 2021 through 2026.

This research also provides an analysis of technologies, leading companies, and solutions. It also provides quantitative analysis including market sizing and forecasts for AIoT infrastructure, services, and specific solutions for the period 2021 through 2026. This research also provides an assessment of the impact of 5G upon AIoT (and vice versa) as well as blockchain and specific solutions such as Data as a Service, Decisions as a Service, and the market for AIoT in smart cities.

This research also assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. It provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2021 to 2026. Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by robot type and deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.

This research also evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. The forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2021 to 2026. This research also evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. Key industry verticals evaluated include education, medical, manufacturing, mining, nuclear/hazardous waste management, and transportation.

Select Report Findings:

Global teleoperations/telerobotics market is poised to reach $76.5 billion by 2026

Global AI solution market as a whole will reach $227.5B by 2026, growing at 28.6% CAGR

Global cloud robotics market will approach $27.5 billion by 2026, growing at 33.1% CAGR

Global 5G in the cloud robotics market will reach $8.9 billion by 2026, growing at 79.2% CAGR

Global AI market in cloud robotics will reach $17.2 billion by 2026, growing at 59.4% CAGR

Up to 91% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of digital twinning capability by 2026

Total global IIoT market will reach $912.7B by 2026, driven by manufacturing and healthcare

Global unsupervised machine learning market will reach $13.9 by 2026, growing at 21.8% CAGR

IIoT DaaS market for enterprise and industrial segments will reach $10.4 billion globally by 2026

Digital twinning will become a core feature/functionality for IoT application enablement by 2026

Companies Mentioned

