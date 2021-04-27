New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064486/?utm_source=GNW

The global dental x-ray equipment market is expected to grow from $2.08 billion in 2020 to $2.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.



The dental X-ray equipment market consists of sales of dental X-ray equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture dental X-ray equipment.The dental x-ray or radiograph equipment is used to evaluate oral health.



The equipment is utilized for capturing the images of the interior of teeth and gums to identify impacted teeth and cavities.



The dental X-ray market covered in this report is segmented by type into extraoral X-ray systems, intraoral X-ray systems, hybrid X-ray systems. It is also segmented by technology into digital, analog and by application into cosmetics, medical, forensics.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Low healthcare access in developing countries limits the growth of the dental X-ray equipment market.The lack of healthcare resources such as money, infrastructure, and knowledgeable healthcare providers makes it difficult for people to access healthcare services.



Healthcare access is comparatively poor in developing countries, compared to the developed nations.For instance, according to the Journal of Global Oral Health, in Uganda, in 97 out of 112 districts surveyed, 15% of the population had no public clinic and were located in the poorest regions of Uganda.



Moreover, among 40 districts with 90% of the rural population, 20% had none and 55% only had one dental clinic. The low healthcare access impacts the demand in developing nations thereby hampers the demand for the dental X-ray equipment market.



In March 2019, ACTEON Group, a UK-based MedTech company specializing in medical and high-tech dental equipment, acquired the dental division from Italian company, Villa Sistemi Medicali for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition, ACTEON Group aims to become one of the top five global leaders in dental imaging by the end of 2020.



The ultra-compact technology of the Villa Sistemi Medicali’s “Prime” PAN-CBCT combined with the AIS software by ACTEON is expected to bring a new range of highly innovative digital imaging equipment in order to meet the requirements of dental professionals. Villa Sistemi Medicali Dental is based in Milan and is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling digital imaging equipment including CBCT and panoramic X-ray devices.



Increasing cases of oral disorders is a major factor contributing to the demand for dental X-ray equipment market.Dental X-rays or panoramic image is a vital part of dental care and helps the dentist to access oral health including hidden dental structures, bone loss, malignant or benign masses, and cavities.



According to the World Health Organization’s statistics published in March 2020, more than 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth and approximately 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases. Moreover, oral cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the Asia Pacific. Thus, a growing number of dental disorders are fueling the demand for dental imaging systems including dental X-rays for diagnosis and treatment for dental disorders.



The launch of handheld and portable X-ray systems is gaining significant popularity in the dental X-ray equipment market.The companies operating in the industry are majorly focusing on developing advanced equipment in order to meet the healthcare professional requirements.



For instance, in August 2018, KaVo Ker, USA-based dental equipment manufacturer, expanded the product portfolio of its imaging solutions with the launch of new KaVo NOMAD Pro 2, handheld, and portable intraoral X-ray system that allows dental professionals to gain higher efficiency and reliability. Handheld dental radiography systems offer various advantages such as lightweight, easy movement, cordless, reduce the number of retakes of x-rays up to 50%, and faster than conventional X-ray systems.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

