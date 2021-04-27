World Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Analysis 2021: Historical Data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and Forecasts for 2024 and 2029

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the global market for thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs).

End-use markets for TPVs comprise:

motor vehicles, includes TPVs used in exterior, structural, engine, mechanical, and interior applications

industrial products

consumer goods (including footwear, appliances, household products, and personal care products)

medical products, including IV bags and tubing, syringe tips, peristaltic tubes, seals, gaskets, grips, personal protection equipment, and ventilator components

others, including packaging and wire and cable jacketing

Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are presented for global thermoplastic vulcanizate demand in metric tons by product and market on a country-by-country basis.

The terms "demand", "sales", and "market" - defined as domestic shipments, plus imports, minus exports - are used interchangeably in the study.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Markets

Demand by Market

Motor Vehicles

Industrial Products

Consumer Goods

Medical Products

Other Markets

Demand by Region

Pricing Trends

Competitive Products

Leading Producers & Market Share

4. North America

North America: Demand by Country

North America: Demand by Market

United States

United States: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

United States: Demand by Market

Mexico

Mexico: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Mexico: Demand by Market

Canada

Canada: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Canada: Demand by Market

5. Central & South America

Central & South America: Demand by Country

Central & South America: Demand by Market

Brazil

Brazil: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Brazil: Demand by Market

Other Central & South America

Other Central & South America: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Other Central & South America: Demand by Market

6. Western Europe

Western Europe: Demand by Country

Western Europe: Demand by Market

Germany

Germany: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Germany: Demand by Market

France

France: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

France: Demand by Market

Spain

Spain: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Spain: Demand by Market

United Kingdom

United Kingdom: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

United Kingdom: Demand by Market

Italy

Italy: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Italy: Demand by Market

Other Western Europe

Other Western Europe: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Other Western Europe: Demand by Market

7. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Demand by Country

Eastern Europe: Demand by Market

Russia

Russia: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Russia: Demand by Market

Other Eastern Europe

Other Eastern Europe: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Other Eastern Europe: Demand by Market

8. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Country

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Market

China

China: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

China: Demand by Market

Japan

Japan: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Japan: Demand by Market

South Korea

South Korea: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

South Korea: Demand by Market

India

India: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

India: Demand by Market

Thailand

Thailand: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Thailand: Demand by Market

Taiwan

Taiwan: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Taiwan: Demand by Market

Other Asia/Pacific

Other Asia/Pacific: Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size & Historical Trends

Other Asia/Pacific: Demand by Market

9. Africa/Mideast

10. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ltuwp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.