Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The global next generation sequencing market is expected to grow from $7.05 billion in 2020 to $9.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $23.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27%.



The next generation sequencing market consists of sales of devices and equipment used in next generation sequencing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture next generation sequencing equipment.Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is the catch-all concept used to describe a variety of different advanced sequencing technologies.



Such technologies allow DNA and RNA to be sequenced much faster and cheaper than traditionally used Sanger sequencing, revolutionizing the study of genomics and molecular biology.



The next generation sequencing market covered in this report is segmented by product into NextSeq Systems, MiniSeq Systems, NovaSeq Systems, iSeq 100 Systems, Ion PGM Systems, Ion Proton Systems, Ion GeneStudio S5 Systems, PacBio RS II Systems, others. It is also segmented by technology into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, nanopore sequencing, other sequencing technologies, and by application into diagnostics, drug discovery, other applications.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost associated with next generation sequencing technologies is a key factor hampering the growth of the next generation sequencing market.The next generation sequencing market is facing challenges as many people find it difficult to afford the test due to the high cost.



Consumables used for sequencing are the costliest portion of testing (68–72% of total cost) as machinery prices are higher in instances of rare disease.According to a review published in 2018 on economic evaluations of exome and genome sequencing, the cost of the next generation genome sequencing ranges from $1906 to $24,810 for a single test.



Therefore, the high cost of next generation sequencing is anticipated to restrict market growth over the forecast period.



The growing number of cases with chronic conditions such as cancer, AIDS, and thalassemia contributed to the growth of the next generation sequencing market.Chronic illnesses and disorders are on the rise around the world, and aging population and shifts in social behavior lead to a gradual increase in these widespread and expensive long-term medical issues.



Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a versatile development tool utilized by researchers and clinicians across various cancer studies to recognize biomarkers that give guidance on treatments.The prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to increase significantly, according to the World Health Organization.



Hence, the increase in the number of chronic disease cases will increase the requirement for NGS sequencing and boosts revenues for the next generation sequencing market.



The technological advances are shaping the next generation sequencing market.Major companies operating in the sequencing industry are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions for next generation sequencing.



For instance, in January 2018, Illumina, Inc. announced the launch of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) system - iSeq 100 Sequencing System. It delivers exceptional data accuracy with low capital cost expanding the reach to the maximum number of labs.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

