US Freight Services Market Outlook 2021-2025: Market Environment, Mode Segmentation & Forecasts and Industry Structure

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Freight Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US freight services revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenues are segmented by mode in terms of: truck, rail, pipeline, water, and air.

To illustrate historical trends, total revenues, the various segments, the value of the US goods trade, and the value of the US goods trade with North American countries by freight mode are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Captive freight services, such as retail store firms that maintain their own truck fleets, are excluded from the scope of this report. Also excluded are courier and express delivery services (e.g., parcel delivery).

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Highlights

2. Market Environment

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

US Goods Trade

North American Trade

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

3. Mode Segmentation & Forecasts

Truck

Rail

Pipeline

Water

Air

4. Industry Structure

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

5. About This Report

List of Tables & Figures



Figure 1 Key Trends in US Freight Services Revenues, 2020-2025

Figure 2 US Freight Services Revenue Trends, 2010-2020

Table 1 Key Indicators for US Freight Services Revenue, 2010-2025

Figure 3 US Goods Trade Trends, 2010-2020 (US$ Bil)

Table 2 US Goods Trade Trends, 2010-2020 (US$ Bil)

Figure 4 US Imports From North America by Mode, 2010-2020 (US$ Bil)

Table 3 US Imports From North America by Mode, 2010-2020 (US$ Bil)

Figure 5 US Exports From North America by Mode, 2010-2020 (US$ Bil)

Table 4 US Exports From North America by Mode, 2010-2020 (US$ Bil)

Figure 6 US Freight Services Revenues by Mode, 2010-2025 (US$ Bil)

Table 5 US Freight Services Revenues by Mode, 2010-2025 (US$ Bil)

Figure 7 US Truck Freight Revenue w/ Retail Sales, 2010-2025

Figure 8 US Rail Freight Revenue w/ Manufacturers' Shipments, 2010-2025

Figure 9 US Pipeline Freight Revenue w/ Crude Oil & Liquids Production, 2010-2025

Figure 10 US Water Freight Revenue w/ Crude Oil & Liquids Production, 2010-2025

Figure 11 US Freight Services Revenue by Mode, 2010-2025 (%)

Figure 12 US Freight Services Revenue Concentration for Largest 4 Firms by Mode, 2012-2017 (%)

Table 6 Leading Participants in the US Freight Services Industry by Mode

Table 7 NAICS & SIC Codes Related to Freight Services





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mr4g8r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.