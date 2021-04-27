World Lubricants Market Outlook 2021-2029, Featuring BP, Chevron, ENEOS, Exxon Mobil, Shell and TOTAL

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lubricants - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the global market for finished lubricants. Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019, and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for lubricant demand by product type and market for six regions and 24 individual countries
Products covered include:
- engine oils
- transmission and hydraulic fluids
- process oils
- metalworking fluids
- general industrial oils
- gear oils
- greases
Demand for finished lubricants is discussed in terms of intended markets, including:
- motor vehicles
- light-duty vehicles
- medium- and heavy-duty vehicles
- motorcycles
- manufacturing
- off-highway equipment
- construction machinery (e.g., excavators, cranes, pavers)
- mining machinery (e.g., surface mining equipment, mining drills and breakers)
- agricultural equipment (e.g., farm tractors, harvesting machinery, sprayers)
- transportation equipment
- marine (e.g., passenger and cargo ships, yachts and other recreational boating, military ships and submarines)
- railroad
- aerospace (military, commercial, and personal aircraft; spacecraft; communications satellites)
- other markets (e.g., oil and gas exploration and production, electric power generation)
Demand is also discussed in terms of lubricant formulation:
- conventional petroleum
- synthetic
- re-refined
- biobased
Companies Mentioned
- BP
- Chevron
- ENEOS
- Exxon Mobil
- Shell
- TOTAL
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Overview
- Study Scope
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Demand by Region
- Motor Vehicle Ownership & Usage Trends
- Motor Vehicle Design & Technology Trends
- Gasoline Engines
- Diesel Engines
- Hybrid & Electric Vehicles
- Alternative Fuels (Ethanol, CNG, Fuel Cells)
- Oil Life Monitoring Systems
- Motor Vehicle Fuel Efficiency
- Global Manufacturing Trends Impacting Lubricant Use
- 3D Printing
- Fluid Management Systems
- Pricing Trends
- Sustainability Initiatives
3 Lubricant Products
- Demand by Product
- Engine Oils
- Demand by Region
- Automotive Engine Oils
- Industrial Engine Oils
- Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids
- Demand by Region
- Automotive Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids
- Industrial Hydraulic Fluids
- Process Oils
- Metalworking Fluids
- General Industrial Oils
- Gear Oils
- Demand by Region
- Automotive Gear Oils
- Industrial Gear Oils
- Greases
- Demand by Region
- Automotive Greases
- Industrial Greases
4 Lubricant Formulations
- Demand by Formulation
- Conventional Petroleum Lubricants
- Synthetic Lubricants
- Re-Refined Lubricants
- Biobased Lubricants
- 5 Lubricant Markets
- Demand by Market
- Motor Vehicles
- Demand by Product & Region
- Light-Duty Vehicles
- Medium-/Heavy-Duty Vehicles
- Motorcycles
- Manufacturing
- Off-Highway Equipment
- Demand by Product & Region
- Construction Machinery
- Mining Machinery
- Agricultural & Forestry Machinery
- Transportation Equipment
- Demand by Product & Region
- Marine
- Railroad
- Aerospace
- Other Markets (Power Generation, Oil & Gas)
6 North America
7 Central & South America
8 Western Europe
9 Eastern Europe
10 Asia/Pacific
11 Africa/Mideast
12 Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Cooperative Agreements
- Marketing & Distribution
- Refining & Blending
- List of Industry Participants
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwrdcq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.