World Lubricants Market Outlook 2021-2029, Featuring BP, Chevron, ENEOS, Exxon Mobil, Shell and TOTAL

This study examines the global market for finished lubricants. Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019, and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for lubricant demand by product type and market for six regions and 24 individual countries

Products covered include:

engine oils

transmission and hydraulic fluids

process oils

metalworking fluids

general industrial oils

gear oils

greases

Demand for finished lubricants is discussed in terms of intended markets, including:

motor vehicles

light-duty vehicles

medium- and heavy-duty vehicles

motorcycles

manufacturing

off-highway equipment

construction machinery (e.g., excavators, cranes, pavers)

mining machinery (e.g., surface mining equipment, mining drills and breakers)

agricultural equipment (e.g., farm tractors, harvesting machinery, sprayers)

transportation equipment

marine (e.g., passenger and cargo ships, yachts and other recreational boating, military ships and submarines)

railroad

aerospace (military, commercial, and personal aircraft; spacecraft; communications satellites)

other markets (e.g., oil and gas exploration and production, electric power generation)

Demand is also discussed in terms of lubricant formulation:

conventional petroleum

synthetic

re-refined

biobased

Companies Mentioned

BP

Chevron

ENEOS

Exxon Mobil

Shell

TOTAL

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

Study Scope

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Demand by Region

Motor Vehicle Ownership & Usage Trends

Motor Vehicle Design & Technology Trends

Gasoline Engines

Diesel Engines

Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

Alternative Fuels (Ethanol, CNG, Fuel Cells)

Oil Life Monitoring Systems

Motor Vehicle Fuel Efficiency

Global Manufacturing Trends Impacting Lubricant Use

3D Printing

Fluid Management Systems

Pricing Trends

Sustainability Initiatives

3 Lubricant Products

Demand by Product

Engine Oils

Demand by Region

Automotive Engine Oils

Industrial Engine Oils

Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids

Demand by Region

Automotive Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids

Industrial Hydraulic Fluids

Process Oils

Metalworking Fluids

General Industrial Oils

Gear Oils

Demand by Region

Automotive Gear Oils

Industrial Gear Oils

Greases

Demand by Region

Automotive Greases

Industrial Greases

4 Lubricant Formulations

Demand by Formulation

Conventional Petroleum Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

Re-Refined Lubricants

Biobased Lubricants

5 Lubricant Markets

Demand by Market

Motor Vehicles

Demand by Product & Region

Light-Duty Vehicles

Medium-/Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Motorcycles

Manufacturing

Off-Highway Equipment

Demand by Product & Region

Construction Machinery

Mining Machinery

Agricultural & Forestry Machinery

Transportation Equipment

Demand by Product & Region

Marine

Railroad

Aerospace

Other Markets (Power Generation, Oil & Gas)

6 North America

7 Central & South America

8 Western Europe

9 Eastern Europe

10 Asia/Pacific

11 Africa/Mideast

12 Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Cooperative Agreements

Marketing & Distribution

Refining & Blending

List of Industry Participants

