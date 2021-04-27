MCI Onehealth Completes Acquisition of Khure Health

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, has completed its previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the “Transaction”) of Khure Health Inc. (“Khure”) pursuant to a share purchase agreement. Khure’s precision medicine platform harnesses clinical data, enabling physicians to rapidly screen and identify patients with rare diseases and facilitate more personalized treatment. This strategic acquisition will enhance MCI’s data analytics offering through Khure’s continued work with leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies in North America, Europe and Japan.

MCI acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Khure for up to C$13.5 million based on certain revenue milestones being achieved through calendar 2023. These milestones, when achieved, are expected to further propel MCI’s position as a leader in data-driven and technology enabled healthcare. Khure is actively working with and/or has rare and specialty disease programs in development with top 10 Pharma companies and international disease associations. MCI expects Khure to continue its rapid growth by expanding on its existing customer base, garnering new customer wins, and leveraging MCI’s substantial patient and physician base. Additionally, integrating Khure into MCI’s ecosystem is expected to enhance opportunities to launch and participate in research initiatives that aid in the development of innovative treatment options.

“Linking Khure’s functional clinical intelligence platform to our existing databases is an integral step in redefining the way that technology is used in MCI’s healthcare network. Identifying undiagnosed patients with rare diseases empowers primary care doctors with the essential tools and technology to take meaningful steps forward towards a future of preventive care,” says Dr. Alexander Dobranowski MD., CEO of MCI. “This is also a very exciting time with Khure recently launching its new clinical trial offering that utilizes its AI-enabled clinical intelligence platform to accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials and speed scientific discovery. This platform will help bring much needed new precision medicines and clinical knowledge to benefit patients in need faster than ever before.”

Three hundred (300) million people worldwide and 1 in 12 Canadians are currently living with a rare disorder that often goes undiagnosed due to the complexity of the diagnostic criteria. Presently, it can take an average of four years for a rare condition to be recognized, putting patients at serious risk of missing the opportunity to intercept disease progression in its early stages. Through the use of precision medicine, clinical data, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Khure may enable primary care physicians to detect genetic and clinical markers for rare diseases in individuals, bringing average diagnosis time down.

“By adding our clinical intelligence platform to MCI’s growing operations in primary care and healthcare technologies, we believe that our shared goals of better understanding and diagnosing rare diseases among Canadians will advance substantially,” said Don Watts, President, Khure.

MCI expects the acquisition of Khure to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA, before synergies in the first full year of operations.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 250 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered on acquiring technology and health services that complement MCI’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com

For IR enquiries please contact:

For media enquiries please contact:

Forward Looking Statements

