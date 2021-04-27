Beroni Group’s SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit (Colloidal Gold Method) Has Received Export Permit

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise today announced that it has received the notification that its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit (Colloidal Gold Method) is granted authorization for export.



As announced in December 2020, Beroni Group’s SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit (Colloidal Gold Method) has received the CE certification for distribution to the EU markets. This test kit requires no blood, and only a nasopharyngeal swab is needed to collect samples. It can also deliver the test results within 10 minutes. Based on clinical tests, the sensitivity, specificity and total coincidence rate of anterior nasal sampling are 95.90%, 99.19% and 97.55% respectively, while the sensitivity, specificity and total coincidence rate of nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal sampling are 98.36%, 99.19% and 98.78% respectively. Our test results showed that the test kit could provide users with a safe, reliable and rapid way of detecting the COVID-19 virus.

“COVID-19 is a global health crisis faced by each of us. Getting the export authorization is an important achievement in our effort to overcome the coronavirus. This new test kit can let testers know whether they have the antigen before the vaccination. We know there have been cases where the person, who was still in isolation, returned several negative PCR tests, however serology testing conducted brought back a positive result,” commented Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group. “At present, our other COVID-19 test kit - Beroni SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM Antibody Detection Kit - has been exported to Britain, Japan and other countries. With CE certification and export authorization, we are ready to integrate our multi-centered resources to distribute the antigen test kit to the needed markets.”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact our IR consultants at:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: BNIGF@dgipl.com